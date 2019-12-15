Mount de Sales senior Megan Matsko scored 20 points, hauled in six rebounds and had five assists in the visiting Sailors’ 47-41 victory against Catonsville in the final game of the 7th annual Catonsville Cup.
It was the second year in a row the Sailors (4-3) defeated the Comets (1-1) and Matsko is the lone starter back from last season for Mount de Sales.
Matsko scored 16 of her points in the second half after Catonsville sophomore Marissa Massimini guarded her in the opening half.
“We started in a gimmick defense and I put Marissa on number 12 (Matsko) because I knew that is their player and she didn’t score until we had to change our defense,” Catonsville coach Mike Mohler said.
“They started playing a little bit looser zone which gave a little bit more driving lane down the wings,” Matsko said.
The Sailors jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, thanks to freshman Harper Eudy, who scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, including two three-pointers.
Both defenses controlled the game and the lead remained at six, 25-19, at the half largely because of turnovers.
The Sailors committed 17 of their 31 turnovers in the first half. The Comets had 24 turnovers, including 15 in the first half.
Ashley Dickey (team-high 13 points) had six points in the first half and Maddi McLean, Sophi Wrisk and Kolby Weedon had four each before intermission.
Matsko’s basket with two minutes left in the third quarter was the only field goal the Sailors scored in the quarter, but she made 5 of 6 free throws and Mount de Sales led 33-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dickey had three steals and an assist and made a three-pointer in the quarter. Her fast-break bucket cut the deficit to one, 29-28.
Dickey fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“She was having a really good game,” Mohler said. The Sailors expanded their lead to 40-30 early in the fourth quarter with Matsko scoring the first five points and Jordan Harris canning two free throws to close the 7-0 run.
“It’s just turnovers and defensive lapses,” Mohler said. “It’s the little things and we talk about it all the time.”
In addition to scoring, Matsko was doing those little things like diving for loose balls and battling for possession on rebounds.
“Megan has to guard the best player on every team,” said Mount de Sales coach Trish Armstrong, noting she will play at Carnegie Mellon next year. “Megan is tough and she is a great leader.”
Baskets by Wrisk and McLean cut the lead to 40-34, before Masko hit two free throws.
The Comets rallied with seven straight points and the lead was just one, 42-41, after Wrisk’s steal and assist to Massimini at the other end with 56 seconds left.
A turnover gave the Comets the ball back and they called a time out with 35 seconds left.
But another turnover ended the next possession and Jordan Harris converted a three-point play when she was fouled intentionally while scoring a basket with eight seconds left.
Matsko scored the final two points on free throws and praised her defense afterwards.
“We are still growing a lot, but it’s a really tough defensive team and that is what we pride ourselves on,” said Matsko, who admitted playing the close public school in the area is also for pride in the community.
“It’s definitely a really fun game that everybody anticipates, so it’s just fun to play.” The Catonsville Cup included four games (including JVs) during the day the Mount St Joseph varsity boys defeated Catonsville in the boys headliner.
This year’s charity was to benefit the Pete McDevitt Foundation.
McDevitt, the father of junior guard Amber, is a 1987 Catonsville graduate who is the announcer at Catonsville sports events.
In September, McDevitt, contracted an infection that entered his bloodstream and caused his body to go into septic shock that led to the amputation of his left hand and foot.
He remains in a rehabilitation center nearly three months after the infection that nearly took his life.
Scoring
MDS 47
Megan Matsko 20, Harper Eudy 8, Nnenna Obi 5, Jordan Harris 5, Emma Wallace 3, Charlotte McCauslin 3, Michelle Parker 2, Meresa Moyer 1.
Catonsville 41
Ashley Dickey 13, Maddi McLean 10, Sophi Wrisk 9, Marissa Massimini 4, Kolby Weedon 4, Rianna Saunders 1.