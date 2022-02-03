Western Tech junior Mame Thiam seeks another girls state wrestling championship

Mame Thiam joined the Western Tech wrestling team as a freshman in 2019 and coach Juan Solera knew immediately he had something special.
Thiam had never wrestled, but is a black belt in karate, which she started in first grade, and experienced in jiujitsu.
“She kind of just came in a little raw and ready to do whatever it took,” Solera said. “I knew from the first day when I wrestled her that she would be a state champ, and it was kind of like a little running story that we went with all year and I said, ‘When you finally wrestle some girls your weight, you are going to run through them all.’”
Thiam, a Windsor Mill native, did just that during her freshman year when she went 8-0 against all girls winning a regional and state championship.
Wresting in the 180-pound weight class Thiam earned a first-round bye in the first round of states.
She pinned Leeauna Whiting in the first period in her quarterfinal match and defeated Steven Decataur’s Mia Stubblebine in the semifinals, 5-3.
“It was tough, so when I won I was thankful,” said Thiam, who secured the victory with three points in the final minute of the match.
In the title match, she pinned McDonough freshman Jaydyn Wilbert with two seconds left in the first period.
Thiam was asked to join the wrestling team by standout wrestler Alfred Murdock while running cross country her freshman year. Murdock was second in the Baltimore County and regional tournaments and went 2-2 at states as a junior.
“I came to practice and I was bad and I continued,” Thiam said.
The coronavirus canceled wrestling season her sophomore year, so she sharpened her skills under the tutelage of Woodlawn High coach Justin Wildy.
Wildy is the Women’s National Wrestling Team coach and held workouts on weekends after the season.
“Every Sunday, we just go at it,” said Thiam, who is currently ranked 25th nationally at 180 pounds by teamusa.org.
This season, Thiam has split her eight matches, all coming against boys.
Her repertoire has also grown since her first season.
“I’m a more hands person than I am like a shot person,” she said. “I went through my whole freshman year with just hands. I didn’t take a single shot. This year it’s like all shots.”
Thiam credits Solera with helping her grow the most and the coach appreciates her willingness to learn.
“She is very coachable,” Solera said. “Against girls, she really uses her technique. Against boys, she uses her wrestling IQ to her advantage.”
She is currently wrestling at 182 pounds and expects to be there for the postseason, but earlier in the year she bumped up to 195 and Solera recalled a match when she lost a technical fall to Franklin’s Chiedu Chika.
“[Chika] was tough as nails and we bumped her up to 195 pounds and she ended up giving him a tech fall instead of a pin and that one point can sometimes be the difference in a win,” Solera said. “She is just tough, there are just certain things you can’t coach and she kind of makes up stuff on her own.”
Thiam’s earlier confrontations with boys around her weight came within the Western Tech program before the season.
“There were about three boys that started the season that were all around her weight and they don’t wrestle anymore,” Solera said. “I can tell you that there was a clear-cut division between her and where they were.”
Thiam admits she takes a different approach when facing a girl or a guy.
“When I’m wrestling a girl, I know that most of the time I can overpower them, but when I’m wrestling a guy, they are a little bit stronger than me, so it’s more technique-wise,” she said.
“Against girls, she really uses her technique, against boys, she uses her wrestling IQ to her advantage,” Solera said. “The fact that she’s been in those big moments, she kind of wrestles each boy match knowing if we are putting her in the varsity lineup we are probably giving our team a chance to win a dual meet and she knows what she is doing for the team.”
Solera is in his 11th season as head coach and Thiam was is the first female to join the team since his first season.
Two seasons later, he has five girls on the roster, including Thein Thein (106), Lian Wright (122), Lila Jones (109) and Chinelo Onueybu (Hvy.).
“These girls are tough as nails too, I can’t wait to see what they do,” Solera said. “The other girls that are here are just as tough as her in their own respective right, they work hard, they wrestle boys, they’ve wrestled some girls.”
Most likely, Thiam won’t wrestle any girls until the regional and state tournaments, but she is scheduled to compete in a 4 p.m. meet against Digital Harbor on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Wolverines (6-11) will also host New Town in the tri-meet.
Solera knows what to expect as she prepares for the coed Baltimore County Tournament on Feb. 18 and 19 at Dundalk High.
“She does whatever is necessary for the team, goes out there whether it’s saving a point or getting the W and giving us some points,” Solera said. “She is a captain certainly and she leads like such.”
Beyond high school, Solera projects she has a future at the collegiate level.
“With her having the national ranking and granted that she goes undefeated again this year against girls, I think she is already on the radar for some colleges, but I think she has an even bigger chance going into her senior year of being on the radar for some of the top colleges,” he said. “She does abuse me quite a bit in practice. She takes pride in working with me. We have a lot of fun.”
Thiam will make that decision in the future.
“I want to wrestle in college, but as like my thing, not like a college thing, because I feel like if you do something in college you grow to not like it,” said Thiam, whose favorite subject is history. “I would like to get an academic scholarship.”