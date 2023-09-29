Lansdowne volleyball sweeps Woodlawn, 3-0, for fifth win in six games

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After pulling away late and winning the first set, the Lansdowne volleyball team dominated the final two sets and defeated visiting Woodlawn, 25-20, 25-8, 25-10 behind an improved service game and strong hitting from junior Morgan Mallard and setting from senior Haylee Beard.

The first set was tied at 20 when a missed serve put Beard on the service line where she served out the final four points for the victory.

Mallard had a tip for a kill and Madison Saumenig closed out the set by stuffing an errant Woodlawn pass.

“Sometimes it takes a minute just to get our heads in the game and we have to realize that we need more communication,” Beard said. “Sometimes you just keep playing and then you expect other people to get the ball and then you forget to communicate. But once we got our communication back up, focused a little bit more, moved our feet more, we definitely played a lot better.”

Lansdowne coach Sarah Curran was not used to seeing the inconsistent play of the Vikings in the first set.

“It was a wake-up call,” Curran said. “We missed our first three serves, so it kind of went downhill from there. And then there was an error and another error and I looked at them at our first time out and I’m like, ‘What is happening? We know what we are doing, we know how to play volleyball. We can pass, we can set, we can serve. We literally practice all the time, so what’s happening?’”

After calling her second timeout, the Vikings righted the ship and cruised the rest of the way.

“The first set was very tight and we knew that’s not how we play as a team, so we knew it was time to step up play how we usually play, play our game and be in the right place at the right time,” Mallard said. “I had to step up in the front row, be a leader as usual.”

Mallard had seven kills and two aces in the second set. Five of her kills came with Brittany Ashby on the service line when the Vikings scored nine consecutive points and raced to a 23-6 lead.

Ashby and Mah Sange had two aces during the set. Woodlawn’s Taylor Brooks had the only kill for the Warriors (4-3) in the second set.

Three straight aces by Delois Vincent in the final set helped Woodlawn turned a 9-6 deficit into a 13-11 lead before Beard took over on the service line and the Vikings scored seven straight points. Beard had an ace and Saumenig, Ashby and Mallard had kills.

Lansdowne senior Haylee Beard fires a serve over the net in the Vikings' 25-20, 25-8, 25-10 victory. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Beard finished with four aces in the final set and Mallard led the way with three kills going against a Woodlawn team that didn’t set up a block.

“I’ve always been a smart player,” Mallard said. “Whether there is a block or not, it’s the point of mixing it up, catching them on their toes, catching them on their feet. You hit a couple deep and then you tip it to catch them off guard,.”

“They didn’t have much going on in the front row for them, which is nice because we’ve been trying to have Haylee feed Morgan as much as we can,” Curran said. “When she is in the front row we know she’s our main hitter and we want to because she is a very smart player.”

It’s the second season Mallard and Beard played together after Beard transferred from Woodlawn after her sophomore year.

“We have a good setter-hitter connection,” Beard said. “I played with her last year as well and she’s a really good hitter.”

Curran also praised Beard for her leadership ability.

“It’s been really nice to see Haylee step into her own,” Curran said. “As a senior she has taken a leadership role, a setting role and just put the team on her shoulders.”

Mallard, who is 5-feet-5 , is the only Lansdowne player that plays club volleyball and Curran knows getting her the ball is key.

“When she is in the front row, we know she’s our main hitter and we want her to be because she is a very smart player,” Curran said. “She definitely can get up which is nice because some of our taller girls have no vertical and so when we have somebody who is that size, able to jump almost out of the gym at some point I’m like I guess anyone can do it, it doesn’t just have to be the tall girls.”

The win was the fifth in six games for the Vikings, who won their first playoff game last year under Curran in her seventh season at the helm.

“This has definitely been a surprise,” Curran said. “We won our first game which was great and then we were on a winning streak which was really nice to see, playing hard and I’ve got a solid six to seven people that are really the core to us doing well which is nice.”