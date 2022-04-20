Jake Howard’s hat trick, timely blocked shot lifts Lansdowne boys lacrosse to 10-8 victory over Patapsco

Lansdowne seniors Christian Bolt and Trevor Ellis had three goals apiece but it was the play of sophomore Jake Howard, who had three goals, three assists and a timely blocked shot, that helped the Vikings preserve a late lead to beat Patapsco, 10-8, on a windy Tuesday evening.

Neither team led by more than a goal in the first half and it was tied at 4 at intermission, but Lansdowne (3-2) scored the first four goals of the second half and held off a late rally.

Patapsco closed the gap to 10-8 on a goal by Gavin Tezzano with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter. After an injury timeout with 1:38 left, Patapsco’s Cameron Collurafici took a shot that was blocked by Howard, and the Patriots’ last attempt sailed wide.

“I played long pole for club, so coach just kind of threw me in with the last couple seconds there and it ended up pretty good,” Howard said of his blocked shot.

Lansdowne coach Raul Gordon was even happier to see what he did with the short stick.

“He usually runs [long-stick midfield] for us, but since he’s come here we haven’t had any offensive power, so he stepped up and said, ‘Hey coach, I can play short stick, I can play middie, I can play attack,’” Gordon said.

Lansdowne's Dajuan Jones, right, puts a check on Patapsco's Brian Morales Starlings during the Vikings' 10-8 victory on Tuesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brian Morales Starling put Patapsco on the board first with a goal before Lansdowne’s Stephen Geisler tied it at 1 with 8:48 left in the first. Collurafici answered about five minutes later for the Patriots.

Howard converted a feed from Bolt to tie it at 2 late in the first quarter, and each team scored a pair in the second.

The Vikings defense of Dajuan Jones, Jacob Tritz and Cameron Kolhaus was solid and excelled in the final three quarters alongside goalie Dylan Simmons, who had all six of his saves during that stretch.

Jones also was stellar on ground balls and clears, one of which led to a goal.

Lansdowne ramped up the attack in the third quarter with Howard’s two goals bookending a pair by Trevor Ellis. All four tallies were assisted, with Geisler getting a pair and Howard and Justin Myers notching one each.

“We like to move the ball and we like to get everybody involved, that way everybody feels like they are contributing,” Gordon said.

Although Howard said they didn’t make any adjustments in the third quarter, the chemistry was better.

“We have a lot of symmetry. We don’t play together ever, so we are just practicing together, and getting to know the guys is just helping a lot during the game,” Howard said.

Patapsco broke its scoring drought on a goal by Malachi Moyd with 9:55 left to make it 8-5.

Patapsco won 12 of 22 faceoffs with Tezzana starting and Moyd finishing on in the circle. When Moyd won one, he used his speed to create scoring chances. He added his second goal with 7:41 to go, cutting the deficit to 9-7.

Lansdowne's Jake Howard releases a shot past a Patapsco opponent, resulting in a goal, during the Vikings win. Howard had three goals and three assists. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It was a great game, a fantastic game. The real deciding factor was ground balls,” Gordon said. “We couldn’t get them, they couldn’t get them, but we got some important ones. I give it to Patapsco, they never gave up.”

Patapsco coach Andrew Mininsky was happy to see improvement from his 1-3 squad.

“They are young, they are athletic, they are hungry, they want to be a great lacrosse team and that’s the best thing we can ask for,” said Mininsky, noting only two seniors on the squad have been on the team all four years. “It’s always a scrappy game, the sticks aren’t the best in Maryland, so the ball is on the ground a lot and a lot of these games come down to who has the most heart that day.”

Being tied at halftime and rallying after the deficit in the second half also brought hope for the coach.

“This is the best game we’ve played all year in terms of competitiveness with the other team and in terms of sportsmanship,” Mininsky said. “It’s a great matchup and we are just having a good time.”

Goals: L — Jake Howard 3, Christian Bolt 3, Trevor Ellis 3, Stephen Geisler 1; P — Brian Morales Starlings 2, Manny Morales Starlings 2, Malachi Moyd 2, Cameron Collurafici 1, Gavin Tezzano 1.

Assists: L — Howard 3, Geisler 2, Bolt 1, Justin Myers 1; P — John Carter 1.

Saves: L — Dylan Simmons 6; P — Zack Regulski 7.

Half: 4-4, tie