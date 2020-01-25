Lansdowne senior Teylor Silverman scored 18 of his team-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Vikings (8-3) to a 68-58 win over host Western Tech (4-8).
It was the seventh win in the past eight games for the Vikings, who also got scoring contributions from Tony Green (15 points), Charlie Dorsey (11) and Cody Ndiaye (10).
Western Tech was led by Walter Carr (game-high 30 points).
Silverman helped the Vikings break open a close game in the third quarter after they took a 33-30 lead into intermission.
He scored 13 points in the quarter, making two three-pointers and sinking 5 of 6 free throws.
The Vikings were 18 of 22 from the free throw line while the Wolverine were 4 of 4.
The Vikings extended its lead to 55-44 after three quarters.
Silverman, who was 10-for -13 from the foul line, scored 21 points in the first three-quarters despite being closely marked by Western Tech sophomore Donovan Leak.
“That team is great,” Western Tech coach Mike Slepesky said. “They have a very good shooter in 23 (Silverman) and tonight, we left him unmarked, probably three times, but Donovan Leak might have played the best defensive game that he is going to see all night.”
Silverman felt the pressure, but didn’t despair.
“He was all over me,” he said.
At halftime, sophomore Leak had a message for his coach.
“The quote at halftime as he was walking off the floor was ‘Coach, that guy is everywhere,’ so Donovan Leake played an excellent game tonight defensively,” Slepesky said.
First-year Lansdowne coach Steve Coursey has seen that kind of defense before.
“Last I checked, Teylor is averaging 25 or 26 points a game,” Coursey said, noting he’s had games with 38, 39 and 32 points. “He’s been scoring and you saw how they held him, that’s been every game, he’s not going to surprise anybody, everybody knows and he’s got some good shots off.”
Lansdowne couldn’t get any shots off for the first 2:57 of the fourth quarter when they committed seven turnovers against a ramped-up Western Tech defense.
The Wolverines made it 55-48 after a steal and basket by Jules Carr and another steal and finish by Leak.
A layup by Dorsey on Lansdowne’s first field goal attempt of the fourth quarter, with 5:03 left, ended the scoring drought and pushed the lead to 57-48.
But a steal and chippie by Western Tech’s Mark Biddinger with 4:22 left and three-pointer by Carr with 3:50 remaining cut the lead to 57-53.
It was one of seven three-pointers for Carr, who was an All-Division third team selection as a junior last year.
That was the closest the Wolverines would get.
Silverman got a steal and layup, pushing the lead to 59-53 with 3:32 left and Green finished a pick and roll with 2:51 left and the lead was back to eight.
“I try to make my team always focus, no matter what is going on on the court,” Silverman said.
Coursey knows the feeling of watching leads fade.
“Unfortunately, that has been us all year, we get a lot of leads and I think we get a little over-confident and comfortable and we have to pull back and get some balance,” he said.
After six straight wins, the Vikings had an 18-point lead on Kenwood at halftime, but the Bluebirds rallied to win.
The coach also knows if his team is behind they won’t quit.
“The way Teylor is shooting it, I know we are always in it,” he said “When he is going, he gets everybody going because the focus comes to him and the other guys step up and make plays.”
Role players like Nathan Emge (four assists) and Ndiaye, who started in place of Green because he was coming back from illness, were also key performers.
“If you are not a basketball player, you don’t realize what they are doing,” Coursey said. “They are huge for us.”
Western Tech coach Slepesky also got a pleasant surprise from sophomore Biddinger,
“Mark Biddinger is from Lansdowne, that’s his home school, so he knows these kids personally and he really took the challenge on tonight,”Slepesky said. “That might be one of the best performances by a sophomore that we’ve seen in school history.”
“That tandem, Donovan Leak and Mark Biddinger, and Jules Carr, who also played big minutes for us, that’s going to take us very, very far,” Slepesky said.
Lansdowne hopes this is its year to go deep into the postseason.
“It’s exciting,” Silverman said. “We are winning right now, hopefully, we can keep it going.”
Coursey knows what it will take to keep it going.
“We are trying to get together and play a consistent game,” he said. “They didn’t play one full game, as you saw we let them back in a little bit, but we don’t hang our heads and keep fighting.”
Scoring
Lansdowne 68
Teylor Silverman 26, Tony Green 15, Charlie Dorsey 11, Cody Ndiaye 10, James Scott 6.
Western Tech 58
Walter Carr 30, Donovan Leak 8, Mark Biddinger 5, KC Nwokedi 5, Rob Johnson 4, Will Fitch 2, Anthony Campbell 2, Jules Carr 2.
Halftime: L 33 WT 30.