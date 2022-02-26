No. 4 seed Lansdowne boys basketball rides shooting, defense to 58-40 victory over No. 5 Owings Mills in regional playoffs

Lansdowne’s Angelo Harris and Kai Wan Funderburk had double-doubles and Justin Turner made five 3-pointers to lead the host Vikings to a 58-40 triumph over Owings Mills in the Class 2A Section I regional quarterfinals Friday evening.
Harris, a junior, led the scoring with 16 points to go along with 11 blocked shots and eight rebounds.
“He saves us every game,” Lansdowne coach Steve Coursey said. “When we get beat, we know we’ve got Angelo back there. He averages about nine or 10 blocks a game. It doesn’t matter who we play, we know we can rely on him back there and he’s a difference maker.”
Harris had 10 points in the first quarter when the Vikings (6-13) took a slim 14-12 lead.
Two of those came on a thunderous two-handed dunk off an inbounds pass from Dominic Supak that tied the game at 6.
“That was our first time doing that play,” Harris said.
Turner had five steals and didn’t make his first 3-pointer until 1:50 left in the first half. That gave the Vikings a 27-19 lead.
Owings Mills (3-15) scored five of the final seven points of the half with Jerel McGraw scoring at the buzzer to make it 29-24 at intermission.
The Eagles’ defense stepped up their intensity in the first minute of the third quarter, forcing three turnovers and tying the score at 29.
Bryan Wilson hit a 3-pointer and Amari Nmadi-Hall made a bucket to force a Lansdowne timeout.
Funderburk, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds, started an 11-0 run for the Vikings after scoring off an assist from Harris.
“[Funderburk] is our Mr. Everything,” Coursey said.
What followed was a shooting clinic by Turner, who made three consecutive treys and gave the Vikings a 40-29 lead midway through the third quarter.
Turner made four of his five long-distance shots in the third quarter after not scoring in the first quarter.
“It was just the intensity of the game, we realized we could beat them, so we just had to push our intensity up some more,” Turner said.
Coursey was happy to see him let it fly from the wing and relieved to have point guard Dominic Supak back from injury.
“He’s been out a majority of the season with a sprained ankle,” Coursey said. “That allowed Justin to play on the wing a little more.”
Coursey wasn’t concerned when his shot wasn’t on in the first quarter.
“That’s what we try to get him to do, when your shot is not falling there are plenty of other things you can do,” Coursey said. “Tonight was the night he put it all together and he was good for us on both sides. He was the big playmaker for us.”
“We watched them shoot 3s, even though they were deep 3s we’ve still got to guard them,” Owings Mills coach Anthony Dorsey said. “I tip my hat, they made them. If they missed them it’s a whole different game.”
Lansdowne led 47-32 after three quarters and coasted in the final period with the game ending on a basket at the buzzer by reserve Karon Jett.
Jett was mobbed by his teammates and the Vikings celebrated with fans for the first time in several weeks.
“We haven’t had any games with fans, as soon as they opened up the rules a little bit our last three games were on the road, so we haven’t had any home fans, so this was exciting,” Coursey said. “Having a home playoff game was huge.”
Harris also relished the home cooking.
“We are going to enjoy every moment,” he said.
The Vikings advance to the semifinals at New Town on Monday.
The season ended for Owings Mills with a game similar to many all season.
“We’ve been very streaky, we just haven’t put together four quarters all year,” Dorsey said. “My JV was pretty solid so I’m looking for them to develop and get better.”
Scoring
Lansdowne 58
Angelo Harris 16, Justin Turner 15, Kai Wan Funderburk 10, Julius Christy 6, Ethan Taylor 6, Dominic Supak 2, Karon Jett 2, Michael Oduniyi 1.
Owings Mills 40
Bryan Wilson 13, DJ Brown 10, Jerel McGraw 8, Amari Nmadi-Hall 4, Damean Stewart 3, Malachi Bryan 2.
Catonsville girls advance in playoffs
Catonsville High’s Ashley Dickey only played a half, but she still scored a game-high 25 points as the second-seeded Comets defeated Dundalk, 57-16, in the first round of the Class 4A North Region playoffs. The Comets will host Perry Hall, Tuesday, March 1 in the regional semifinals