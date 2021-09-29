Lansdowne boys soccer rolls to convincing victory over Owings Mills

Eight different Lansdowne Vikings scored goals and senior Gustavo Izaguire led the way with a hat trick in the Vikings’ 10-0 rout of visiting Owings Mills on Tuesday evening.
It was the first divisional foe for the Vikings (2-3), who were 1-3 against Division I opponents.
Lansdowne outshot the Eagles 44-4 and held them without a shot in the first half.
Izaguire had just missed a shot from in close before he scored on a breakaway, getting free following a precision pass down the middle from Ben Kolarek (one goal, two assists) with 26:25 left in the first half.
“I had to redeem myself,” Izaguire said.
Once he broke the ice, the scoring came from everyone as five different players scored the next five goals.
“As soon as we go up first, we like to keep the pot moving,” Izaguire said. “Whoever is available and open, take the shot, that’s what we like to do.”
Just over three minutes after Izaguire scored, the Vikings got a combination pass from Izaguire to Johue Damas and he lofted a pass to Va Sa, who deposited it for a 2-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Giovanni Alonzo Hernandez scored from 25 yards out.
Kolarek added a goal on his own corner kick and Kolarek assisted Dominic Supak for the fifth and final goal of the first half.
“We try to work it from inside to outside and get everybody involved and everybody should have the opportunity to score,” said first-year Lansdowne coach Raul Gordon, who coached the Catonsville JV girls soccer team the past three seasons.
Spreading the scoring wealth keeps opposing defenses off balance.
“We like it because then we are harder to defend,” Gordon said. “If you’ve got one or two guys everyone can key on one or two guys, but if you’ve got six or seven or eight guys that can score it’s a little harder because you can’t key on that one guy.”
Kevin Blanco Flores started the second-half scoring after an assist from Elvis Santos just under nine minutes in and then Izaguire scored his second goal on a left-footed shot from 32 yards out.
“He’s a dream because he is left-footed,” Gordon said. “A lot of guys are one-sided and he actually can go both sides and being a lefty is something amazing.”
Izaguire drilled another shot from 20 yards out for an 8-0 lead with 6:10 left and Jason Caballero and Aldo Martinez added the final goals.
Owings Mills had three shots on goal in the second half that were saved by Lansdowne goalie Yovani Martinez.
The shots were taken by Christ Dekore, Mohamed M bengue and Steven Nunez.
Gordon praised his defense that was rarely tested.
“We have good speed and we have good recognition in the back,” he said. ‘“We have a pretty veteran core back there, three seniors and two juniors.”
In addition to Kolarek quarterbacking the midfield, the Vikings also have a potent striker in Michael Miranda, who surprisingly didn’t score against the Eagles but did hit two posts and a crossbar.
“We are really close to each other and we connect with each other,” Izaguire said. “We have good chemistry.”
Lansdowne’s losses this season have come against Towson, 3-1, Eastern Tech, 2-1, and Sparrows Point, 5-0, and the team’s other victory came against Franklin, 4-1.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
“I was happy with those losses (Towson and Eastern Tech) because those were close games and we played really well,” Gordon said. “Unfortunately, we lost to Sparrows Point and that was a game we just fell apart.”