Milford Mill overcomes loss of several wrestlers due to COVID, earns victory over Lansdowne

Milford Mill hosted Lansdowne in a wrestling dual meet Tuesday night and only seven of the 14 weight classes featured matches with both schools represented on the mat.
Lansdowne (0-2) won four of the seven with pins, but the Millers (2-1) capitalized on five forfeit victories and cruised to a 48-24 victory.
Both teams were competing with skeleton crews, as each team had only 12 grapplers during pre-match warmups.
“We got hit with COVID this week and we lost 15 guys,” Milford Mill coach Daymon Royster said. “Six of the 15 were juniors and seniors on the varsity. We only had two seniors and one junior and everybody else was a freshman.”
Fortunately, one of those who did wrestle was Royster’s son, Ethan — an experienced freshman wrestler who grew up under his dad tutelage in the Milford Mill Junior League.
Ethan Royster secured the pivotal points in the match when he pinned Ryley Young at 160 pounds in the first period to give the Millers a 24-18 lead that they would never relinquish the rest of the way.
Milford Mill won the next four weight classes by forfeit before Lansdowne’s Anthony Nguyen pinned Amory Hills in the second period in the final match of the night. It was only the second pin of the night that came after the first period.
“We do have a couple out of the lineup,” said Lansdowne coach Brad Hendricks, who took over coaching for George Dunn this season. “It’s really been a complete start over.”
Dunn was head coach at Lansdowne for 11 seasons before moving over to Catonsville High this year.
The Vikings have three junior leaguers and two grapplers that wrestled two seasons ago, before COVID canceled the 2020-21 season.
In the first match of the season, the Vikings scored 30 points, but lost because of forfeits.
This match began with optimism on the Lansdowne sidelines.
After double forfeits at 106 and 113, Lansdowne’s Bernard Bolden (120 pounds) pinned DaVon Gillard in 23 seconds to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead. Sean Lippman (126) extended the lead to 12-0 with a fall in the first minute of his match.
Falls by Milford Mill’s Jullian Boykin and Xavier Berchie tied the match at 12-l2 before Lansdowne’s Jacob Young gave the Vikings their final lead of the night with a first-period pin.
Young trailed Cornelius Clark, 2-1, when he got a reversal and pin with 1:12 left.
Rashad Blake received a forfeit for Milford before Royster’s win was followed by the parade of forfeits.
One of the forfeit winners was by female De’Jae Erwin, a first-year wrestler who finished third in the Milford Mill JV tournament earlier this season.
Milford Mill 48 Lansdowne 24
Results
106: Double forfeit
113: Double forfeit
120: Bernard Bolden (L) fall DaVon Gillard (MM) :23 (6-0)
126: Sean Lippman (L) fall Fahad Khan (MM) :39 (12-0)
132: Jullian Boykin (MM) fall Brian Perdue (L) :46 (12-6)
138: Xavier Berchie (MM) fall Lucas Kirby (L) 2:54 (12-12)
145: Jacob Young (L) fall Cornelius Clark (MM) :48 (18-12)
152: Rashad Blake (MM) won by forfeit (18-18)
160: Ethan Royster (MM) fall Ryley Young (L) 1:09 (24-18)
170: Joseph Griffen (MM) won by forfeit (30-18)
182: Chris Bristow (MM) won by forfeit (36-18)
195: De’Jae Erwin (MM) won by forfeit (42-18)
220: Ralph Selmah (MM) won by forfeit (48-18)
Latest Baltimore County Sports
285: Anthony Nguyen (L) fall Amory Hills (MM) 2:39 (48-24)