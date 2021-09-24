Eastern Tech field hockey breaks through for 2-0 victory over Lansdowne

On the second day of back-to-back games, the Lansdowne field hockey team held visiting Eastern Tech to just a pair of second-quarter goals in a 2-0 loss on Thursday afternoon.
Eastern Tech (3-2) goalie Monica Mumma didn’t have to make a save because the Vikings never took a shot on goal.
Meanwhile, Lansdowne (0-2) goalie Victoria Butler made eight saves in the second quarter and seven more in the second half.
“They were giving me good angles and I was in the right spot at the right time,” Butler said.
The Mavericks got all the scoring they needed from senior Alexa Wianke, who scored both goals in the second quarter.
Eastern Tech had seven penalty corners during the 10-minute span and didn’t convert any of them. They finally got on board when Ashley Gerbes assisted Wianke for a 1-0 lead.
Wianke added the second goal after a deflection with under a minute left in the half. That followed a shot by Sydney Spivey that was saved by Butler.
“I was just right there at the right time,” Wianke said.
Lansdowne’s three-year varsity player and junior Kaleigh Brown sat out the second quarter when the Mavericks got their only tallies.
“She was hurting, not injured,” said Lansdowne coach Kelly Potter, noting she went all out the night before in a 3-0 loss to Loch Raven. “She goes 125%. She is just an all-around amazing player. It’s tough to go back-to-back two games in a row, her stickwork is the best on our team and she can make it work.”
In the second half, Brown joined the stellar defense with Keonna Foster, Kya Logan and Katherine Mendieta and they held the Mavericks scoreless on five penalty corners.
“They didn’t score on a corner which is always a good thing in my book,” Potter said.
In addition to long clearing drives by Foster, she stabilized the defense against a Mavericks team that defeated Loch Raven, 9-0.
“She kind of runs our defense for us and having her down there and the fliers on corners really helped,” Potter said.
The coach awarded a game ball to center forward Jaelyn Donnell, who never got the ball in the Eastern Tech circle but contributed in the midfield.
“She was helping out so much in the middle of the field,” Potter said.
It’s only Lansdowne’s second game of the season, but the coach is already looking forward to the team jelling with more experience.
“Not a single one of these girls played field hockey before high school, so to have them start the sport at 14 and for them to be able to play and compete is challenging enough, but when they come out here and show up like that it makes it worth it,” Potter said. “We have a lot to learn, we have a lot of skill-building to grow and we’ve got a lot of team-building to grow. We are still learning to work as a team rather than individual.”
Eastern Tech coach Lexi Breslin-Spinnato, whose squad is 3-0 in division play, hopes to see her team improve at converting penalty corners and play better on turf fields.
“We are one of two schools that does not have turf and we’ve just played three straight games on grass,” she said.