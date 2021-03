Lansdowne's #10, and Chesapeake's #12 (no roster provided) chase down Lansdowne #33, Taheed Houston fumble in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake's #12 recovered and Chesapeake scored what was the winning TD on the next drive in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne vs Chesapeake football, Friday March 26, 2021 at Lansdowne High School. Visiting Chesapeake Bayhawks beat the Vikings 14-8. (Jeffrey F. Bill)