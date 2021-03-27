Late Hail Mary lifts Chesapeake-BC over host Lansdowne

Chesapeake-Baltimore County scored on a fourth-and-10 Hail Mary pass for an 11-yard touchdown to rally past host Lansdowne, 14-8, on Friday evening.
Emmanuel Reavis caught the rebound after it deflected off a pair of Vikings with 1:46 left for the Bayhawks (1-2).
Reavis scored the Bayhawks first touchdown after a 29-yard pass from Darnell Wells to Kahlil Gantt set up his 1-yard run.
Lansdowne’s Jerrell Simpkins had given Lansdowne (1-2) an 8-6 lead with 4:36 left after an 11-yard TD run and two-point conversion.
Reavis talked about the game-winning play during the postgame celebration.
“Two Lansdowne guys bobbled the ball and I saw it and I just grabbed it and I was fortunate to catch the ball,” he said.
“Plays like that happen,” Lansdowne coach Shaun Murphy said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our kids.”
Both offenses were stagnant in the first half, especially when they were going into the stiff breeze with occasional gusts.
That all changed when Wells hit Gantt in stride down the left sideline with 1:38 left in the third quarter.
“He’s a great receiver and I just wanted to give him a chance,” Wells said. “We’ve been working all practice every day and he’s on time and he works hard.”
Lansdowne’s defense was dominant until that point, getting a sack from Colin Daughhady and stop of Wells by Bryson Brendel and Karon Jett for a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-7 from the Vikings 49.
The Vikings immediately went to work behind an offensive line that included freshman Brendel, guards Dominic Howard and Eduardo Sanchez and tackles Brandon Nagel and Conner Carder.
On the first play from their own 47, Jett raced around the left end for 13 yards.
Simpkins swept right behind fullback Taheed Houston for 10 more to put the ball at the Chesapeake 30.
Houston rumbled up the gut for 6 more and two plays later sophomore quarterback Zach Norris called a bootleg option and gained 8 yards to the 15.
The Vikings fumbled on the next play and the Bayhawks recovered, but the Bayhawks returned the favor when they fumbled a pitchout and Lansdowne’s Harley Young recovered on the Chesapeake 11.
The Vikings moved to the 5-yard line after a pass interference penalty, but backed up on an illegal procedure penalty.
The drive stalled on downs four plays later and the Bayhawks got the ball back at their own 12.
Chesapeake turned it over on downs at their own 36 after good defensive coverage on a deep pass by Karon Burnett prevented a completion and Jett made a key solo tackle.
Early in the fourth quarter, Wells made an interception on the Chesapeake 9-yard line, but Lansdowne’s defense stiffened.
On first down, Richard Gross and Tyriq Hurt led a host of tacklers on a play that lost a yard.
Michael Burnett made a stop on a 1-yard gain and an incompletion on third down set up a punt into the wind from Chesapeake’s own 10-yard line.
The kick only went 3 yards and five plays later Jerrell scored the Vikings lone touchdown.
Jerrell finished with 115 yards rushing. “He played amazing. He really had a breakout game,” Murphy said.
Lansdowne could have iced the game after Michael Burnett had an interception on the Viking 10-yard line, but Lansdowne fumbled two plays later at the 11, setting up Chesapeake’s winning heroics.
“I have nothing but respect for their coach, their team, they played amazing and it’s always nice when you match up numbers-wise against a team,” Lansdowne coach Murphy said.
Although they saw a possible second win snatched away, Murphy hopes his younger players can benefit from the heartbreaking loss.
“I keep telling these guys, it’s the same as 7 on 7, it’s spring ball, it’s new for us as coaches, it’s new for us as players and really this is a tuneup for the fall, so to have these kinds of plays happen and to have a grind it out mentality now is going to pay dividends come the fall,” Murphy said. “I know they are disappointed, but when we see these plays go the other way in the fall, they are going to be very excited.”