Catonsville-Arbutus Times 2022-23 high school girls basketball preview: Area teams looking to overcome inexperience

Catonsville senior Ellie Altmann. shown in a playoff win over Dundalk last season, is the top perimeter threat for the Comets. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The girls basketball season opens on Dec. 8 and while three of the area’s public school teams are lacking varsity experience on the court, the coaches at Catonsville and Western Tech have been to the top.

Mike Mohler begins his 30th season at Catonsville, after one season at Seton Keough. He’s takentwo teams to the state championship game, winning in 2017 and losing the final in 2018.

At Western Tech, Ebonee Dixon takes over for Alan Lagon after one year as his assistant.

Dixon had 13 points and six rebounds in the Wolverines’ 46-40 win over Dunbar in the 2013 Class 1A state championship game, one year after she played for the state runners-up.

Here’s a preview of who will be on the court for Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech:

Catonsville's Emily Bartlett, left, is one of the veterans on the varsity and one of the top defenders. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville

Coach: Mike Mohler, 30th season

Last season: 15-8, lost in regional semifinals to Dulaney

Players to watch: Only two players, seniors Emily Bartlett (5-feet-6) and Ellie Altmann (5-11), have extensive varsity experience, so the entire roster of 10 players will be ones to watch and Mohler is counting on the pair to lead the team’s development.

“Ellie Altmann and Emily Bartlett are real good senior leaders doing a great job,” Mohler said. “Both of those girls are pretty versatile in the fact that they can play all five positions when needed.

“[Altmann] is probably our best outside shooter. [Bartlett] is always diving on the floor trying to get loose balls. She gives you 110% every time she plays and that’s what you love to see.”

Outlook: Altmann and Bartlett both played soccer in the fall and Mohler is also getting some new multisport athletes.

“I’ve lived for 29 years with volleyball and lacrosse players,” Mohler said. “We need more of that three-sport athlete to play.”

The rest of the squad does include some athletes from other sports, including seniors Katie Dewitt (soccer, lacrosse), Jaynie Simpkins (volleyball, softball) and Maeve Miller (soccer, lacrosse).

“Katie Dewitt is a senior surprise,” Mohler said. “She is a really big surprise. She really has been picking things up quickly, very athletic.”

At 5-10, Simpkins will be counted on the help on the boards along with junior Aryanna Ebanks.

“[Ebanks] is our big kid, not tall (5-10), but she is very strong,” Mohler said. “She is our inside presence and she has been a huge surprise in her development. She has improved 100% or more.”

Sophomore Dana Wollner will also help in the paint.

Junior Gianna Barracato, who has limited varsity experience along with Ebanks, is slated to be the point guard, while junior Anna Woody and sophomore Kaia Gross aid the backcourt.

“We are way behind where we need to be, but we are just drilling, drilling, drilling fundamentals,” Mohler said. “We’ve got to really refine a lot of things.”

Opening game: Dec. 8 at Hereford, 5:30 p.m.

Western Tech’s Peyten Cox defends Catonsville’s Asaani Offer in a game last season. Cox is one of the returning varsity players this season for the Wolverines. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Lansdowne

Coach: Ronald Stewart, second season

Last season: 5-11, lost to Owings Mills in first round of regional playoffs

Players to watch: Sophomore Madison Wurm led the team in scoring (15 ppg), rebounding (4 rpg) and steals (3 spg), and freshman Amaya Williams has been a pleasant early surprise.

“She is explosive and super fun to watch and will join the backcourt with Wurm leading our varsity team,” Stewart said.

Coach’s outlook: ”We will take our lumps this year. We have zero seniors, also very thin in numbers and short on height. We will need to be scrappy and fast, but I believe we have the guards to push us past five wins.”

Opening game: Dec. 8 vs. Eastern Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Ebonee Dixon, shown making in a layup in a win over Southern-Garrett in the Class 1A state semifinals in 2013, is the new head coach for the Wolverines. (Staff photo by Brian Krista)

Western Tech

Coach: Ebonee Dixon, first season

Last season: 8-11, lost to Loch Raven in regional semifinals

Players to watch: The backcourt will be featured with senior guard Amya Pulley, junior guard Kyli Savage, sophomore Peyten Cox and freshman guard Makayla Jackson.

“[Pulley] brings leadership and is expected to have a big senior year,” Dixon said.

Savage missed last season with an ankle injury, but is expected to be an intricate part of the team. Cox is a returning varsity player expected to continue to show improvement and be intricate part of defense and offense and Jackson is a promising newcomer.

Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to first year as head varsity coach, as Western Tech alumna and state champion (2013). Focusing on rebuilding the program and bringing awareness to Western Tech girls basketball. Main goal this season is enhancing player knowledge of the game, improving skill sets and establishing a winning culture while having fun. Hopeful to have the program return to division, region, county and state championships in years to come.”

Opening game: Dec. 8 at Randallstown, 4 p.m.