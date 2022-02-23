Hereford girls basketball uses fourth-quarter spurt to pull away from Western Tech for 50-33 win in Baltimore County championship game

Host Hereford led Western Tech by a point with 3:18 left in the third quarter of the Baltimore County girls championship game, when the Bulls exploded on a 14-0 run over the next 7:45 and they cruised to a 50-33 victory.
Lauren Kraft (18 points), Kayla Nieberlein (12) and Lauren Orner (11) led the Bulls (15-2) and Destini Ward (18) led the Wolverines (17-3).
Freshman Anna Orner bookended the 14-0 run, starting with a free throw after starting point guard Gabby Nieberlein fouled out with 6:16 left in the third quarter.
“We lost our point guard and I knew then they were going to try to come out after us,” Hereford first-year coach Schreiner said. “Anna Orner came in and did a great job for us.”
Her 3-pointer with four minutes left capped the run that was triggered mainly by the defense.
“Our coach always harps on defense and it’s the defense that causes all the turnovers and we can get those fast breaks,” junior Lauren Orner said. “We also stepped up and hit a lot of 3s and that was really clutch and that’s what also rallies our defense. They work together like that.”
The Bulls pulled away thanks to an active 2-1-2 zone defense that clogged the lane and kept pressure on the perimeter shooters.
“I said at Christmas time we had to figure out who we were defensively, and it wasn’t a man but it was being aggressive in a zone and we did that,” Schreiner said.
Lauren Orner scored all 11 of her points after the first quarter including one dazzling layup while falling down midway through the third quarter that gave the Bulls a 30-24 lead.
“I know I’m going to fall so I might as well throw up a shot and plays like that happen and everyone starts going,” she said.
Schreiner has seen that from her all year.
“She hustles, she works hard, she’s one of those kids that she gets every bit of basketball talent that she has out of herself,” Schreiner said. “Soccer is her big thing, but she just did a great job.”
Western Tech trailed 16-12 in the first quarter. The fouls mounted for the Bulls in the second quarter as three starters got in foul trouble. Lauren Orner’s seven points were the only ones of the quarter.
She made 4 of 4 free throws after her teammates were 0 for 6 in the first quarter.
“We made some big shots when we needed to, we got some things going to the basket, but if we had made some foul shots ...,” Schreiner said.
The Bulls were 8-for-21 from the foul line.
“Looking back at this game the first half was the key, hanging on in the second quarter, they never got a lead on us,” Schreiner said. “We had a three-point lead coming in and honestly that was the key to coming out in the second half and feeling that we were in an OK place.”
In the third quarter, Western Tech cut the deficit to 30-29 after a conventional 3-point play by Imani Groce and two free throws by Ward, but that’s when they went cold and the Bulls pulled away.
The Bulls outscored the Wolverines 19-4 in the final quarter with Kraft leading the way with 10 points.
“We have so many young players we’re just learning how to do this,” Western Tech coach Alan Lagon said. “For the first three quarters we grew by leaps and bounds, we’ve just got to put the fourth quarter together.”
Hereford’s next action will be in the Class 2A regional semifinals when the top-seeded Bulls will host Lansdowne on March 1.
“Going into the playoffs this should give us some momentum, but we should have learned something from it tonight,” Schreiner said.
Western Tech earned a first-round bye in Class 1A and will host Loch Raven on March 1.
Should they beat Loch Raven, they would host Pikesville on March 3.
“Regionals, Pikesville is going to be there and beating them is no small feat, they are the defending state champion,” Lagon said.