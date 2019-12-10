“We have two returning varsity players, so the other kids have to learn how to compete at this level and that’s up to me,” Keihm said. “I need to get them ready and we just weren’t ready tonight. We’ve got a long ways to go, we’ve got a lot of work to do, but the resources are here. We’ve got Owings Mills on Thursday and St. Joe on Saturday, so it’s not going to get any easier."