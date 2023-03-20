Girls lacrosse teams at Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech ready for challenges

Catonsville's Casey Fisher shoots the ball and scores a goal during the second half of an high school lacrosse game against Dulaney in Catonsville. (Photo by Terrance Williams for Baltimore Sun Media Group) (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Although none of the local teams finished above .500 last season, Catonsville still won a regional title before falling, 14-11, to Northern-Calvert in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Veteran coaches return at Catonsville and Western Tech, while Lansdowne will be under the guidance of new coach Ronald Stewart.

Check out who will scoring and stopping the goals and scooping up ground balls this season.

Catonsville

Coach: Cantey Bailey, ninth season

Last season: 7-9-1, lost to Northern-Calvert in 3A state quarterfinals

Players to watch: Seniors Jordan Edwards (D) and Leah Vacin (A); juniors Casey Fisher (M), Lilly Antonelli (M) and Abby Tartal (A).

Coach’s outlook: “Last year, we graduated eight seniors with three starting attackers and our goalie. This year we are hoping to build upon what we learned as a group as well as individually, and work together to be more successful than last year. Our seniors have already been showing their leadership and we are just as impressed with how the juniors have stepped it up to fill the voids. We have high expectations for the season and are hoping to have a great season.”

First game: Century at Catonsville, Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.

Catonsville's Lilly Antonelli scores a goal against Dulaney last season. She is a junior midfielder for the Comets this season. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Lansdowne

Coach: Ronald Stewart, first year

Last season: 4-9, lost to Milford Mill in the regional semifinals

Players to watch: Seniors Kaitlyn Lail and Mckella Cummins; sophomore Lindsay Sparrow.

Outlook: “Looking forward to the season, it will be interesting, I have about five girls that are new to the sport, but we will compete. We are led by Sparrow (39 goals last season), Lail and Cummins. If we can stick to the fundamentals, I think we will be good.”

First game: Pikesville at Lansdowne, Friday, 4 p.m.

Western Tech

Coach: Drew Daudelin, 20th season

Last season: 4-13, lost in regional quarterfinals to Pikesville

Players to watch: Seniors Blake Tutman (M, 52 ground balls, 18 goals, led team with seven assists) and Danielle Weeks (A/M, leading scorer with 25 goals last season), junior Ameerah Austin (A); sophomore Phoebe Nguyen (M/D).

Coach’s outlook: “Looking to improve on last year’s season, we play in a very challenging division with Eastern Tech, Sparrows Point, Pikesville and Franklin. We’d like to see growth and improvement on the offensive end this year, with extended possessions and shooting opportunities, which is an area we struggled with last season.

“We have a lot of potential and well-rounded players, but will need to improve execution and game speed. On the defensive side, we want to continue to add a high-pressure defense where we can, and force turnovers; and we are willing to take risks to do that. For the first year in a long time, we have depth in the midfield.”

First game: Patapsco at Western Tech, Wednesday, 4 p.m.