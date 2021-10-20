Dundalk boys soccer defeats Lansdowne, 2-1, on Gonzalo Sanchez’s game-winner in overtime

Junior Gonzalo Sanchez found an opening and drilled a game-winning goal from just inside 18 yards to give Dundalk (9-4) a 2-1 overtime win over host Lansdowne (8-4) on Tuesday.
Senior tri-captain Gustavo Portillo assisted the goal that came with 13 seconds left in the first of two 10-minutes extra sessions.
“I just made a play and just went for it,” Sanchez said. “I saw the goalie but I saw the right side, so I just aimed it and went to the right side.”
“That was awesome,” Dundalk coach Jon Robbins said. “This is like our fourth game against them in six months and it’s always close.”
Dundalk jumped ahead 1-0 on a goal by Carlos Mata with 16:08 left in the first half.
Mata beat a defender down the left side and drilled a shot just off the hands of goalie Yovani Martinez, who had nine of his 12 saves in the second half.
“Their goalie played a heckuva game,” Robbins said.
The Vikings averted falling behind by two after a long throw-in by senior tri-captain Ethan Vaughters was headed off the crossbar by Lemuel Onoh.
Vaughters kept the pressure on the Lansdowne defense with long throws into the box throughout the contest.
“That’s a weapon on its own and honestly I wish I had three or four guys like that,” Lansdowne coach Raul Gordon said. “That’s a whole different element.”
The Vikings’ best chances in the opening half came from Gustavo Izaguirre and Michael Camacho.
Izaguirre had a free-kick from 35 yards out that was corralled by goalie Nate Lawson, another in close that he couldn’t get enough power behind and a soft bicycle kick shot on goal that was saved by Lawson.
The Vikings wasted no time getting the equalizer when Izaguirre headed in a corner kick from Ben Kolarek 47 seconds into the second half.
“It was a great game,” Gordon said. “I will admit I was a little worried at first when they scored that quick goal, but we stood fast and we held on and we started playing our game.”
Lansdowne had to shuffle its lineup in the second half because of injuries to defenders Va Sa and Stephen Geisler.
“We lost two good guys who are a normal part of the rotation and it’s hard to come back when you have to put people into positions they are not familiar with or don’t like playing, but my guys stepped up tonight and I couldn’t be any happier,” Gordon said.
Dundalk had several scoring chances in the second half, but Martinez kept coming up with tough saves as he did on shots by Vaughters, Garcia and Onoh.
“Yovanni played lights out,” Gordon said.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, the lights went out when Dundalk’s Sanchez found an opening.
“They played great and our guys stepped up and they did things they weren’t comfortable with,” Gordon said.