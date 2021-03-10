Catonsville High graduate Jasmine Dickey named CAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

In four years of playing basketball at Catonsville High School, Jasmine Dickey’s teams went 93-14 and won a state championship in 2017 and were finalists in 2018.
In her third season playing at the University of Delaware, the junior guard-forward led the Blue Hens to a regular-season title and top seed in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament.
Dickey heads into the tournament as the CAA Player of the Year and a member of the CAA All-Defensive Team for the second straight year.
With no fans in the stands, Mike Mohler, her coach at Catonsville, has had to settle for watching her play by streaming the games.
What he’s seen has impressed him.
“I’m not surprised because of her work ethic and, honestly, she is dominating the CAA. She has had one heck of a year,” Mohler said.
Delaware opens the CAA tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Elon University against the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between UNC Wilmington and College of Charleston.
In 22 games for the Blues Hens (19-3, 16-2 CAA), Dickey averaged 23.6 points, which was eighth among NCAA Division I schools.
She scored 519 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career. In high school, she finished with 2,091 points and was named Ms. Basketball in 2017 and 2018, an award presented by the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association.
For Delaware, Dickey also averaged 8.8 rebounds (fourth in the CAA) and 1.8 assists and led the conference in steals (53).
She shot 80.2% from the free-throw line and 40.9% from the field, scored in double figures in every game, had more than 20 points in 16 games and scored 30 points in five.
“The beauty of her is she doesn’t sit around and say I’ve done enough,” Mohler said. “She is going to continue to get better and better and better and I honestly think the WNBA is in play. I know she could go overseas, but I think the WNBA is in play.”
She ended the regular season by earning her fourth CAA Player of the Week award.
In the first of back-to-back wins over Towson she had 29 points and 18 rebounds, while holding Kionna Jeter, the preseason selection for Player of the Year, to 17 points in an 80-54 victory.
In Dickey’s final game, she scored 30 points, hauled in 11 rebounds and had four steals.
Delaware won the CAA regular-season title for the first time since 2012-2013 when Elena Delle Donne led the Blue Hens.
She also made 16 free throws in a 77-64 win over William & Mary.
In a 93-88 victory over St. John’s, Dickey scored 23 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter.
“We thought that was pretty incredible, 23 points in the fourth, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career,” Delaware coach Natasha Adair said earlier this season.
Adair, the CAA Coach of the Year, in her fourth season at Delaware, was aware of Dickey before she played in the state tournament for Catonsville.
“We saw her play for the Maryland [Lady] Tigers, so we saw her more in the AAU sector, but we were in Towson for that state championship,” she said. “We have watched her for so long and for me being a D.C. native, DMV through and through, I know where you can go in different areas and find those star players, but we knew it from Day One. When we saw her, we said we have to have her and I’m thankful she said yes, and you can just see how much she has grown.”
As a captain, Dickey’s leadership has been one of her biggest attributes.
“If I could put down a picture of the student-athlete that is just that model student-athlete, Jasmine’s face would be on that screen because I don’t have to wonder with her. I know what I’m going to get every day,” Adair said. “She is consistent, she doesn’t complain and that is just the foundation of who she is and who her family is.”
Her teammates and coaches have become that family during the pandemic, with no fans in the stands.
“We actually create our own energy, it’s a whole lot of fun and it starts in practice,” said Dickey earlier this season. “Our practices are very competitive and we create our energy and everybody is loud and excited for everybody.”
Mohler got used to seeing that high-octane game.
“I’m the beneficiary of watching that two hours a day, six days a week for four years and there was never anything but fourth gear,” Mohler said. “There was never first, second or third. It was always fourth all the time and sometimes she would get into the fifth gear and you would really look out.”
Mohler said her playing for a mid-Major like Delaware was the perfect fit.
“It reinforces that Delaware was the right school, where she went into a program and it was going to really help exploit her strengths and it has,” Mohler said.
Now he hopes to see those strengths featured on the big stage of the NCAA tournament.
“I hope this ride continues, I’d just love to see her get in the NCAA and see what they could do,” he said.
CAA quarterfinal
TBD VS. DELAWARE
Thursday, 2:30 p.m.