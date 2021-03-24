Catonsville High graduate Jasmine Dickey leads Delaware to WNIT final four after earning regional tournament MVP

The awards keep flowing as well as the victories during this historic basketball season for 2018 Catonsville High graduate Jasmine Dickey.
The University of Delaware junior led the Blue Hens to the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season championship and was selected CAA Player of the Year and named to the CAA All-Defensive team.
But, the Blue Hens lost in the finals of the CAA conference tournament to Drexel and did not receive a bid to the NCAA tournament.
Instead, they were invited to the 32-team WNIT tournament and competed in an eight-team regional pod held in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Delaware won all three of its regional games and Dickey was named WNIT All-Region MVP. She was joined on the All-Region team by teammate Tyi Skinner.
The regional crown earned them a date with Rice on Friday in the WNIT semifinals. with the winner advancing to the finals Sunday against the Northern Iowa-Mississippi winner.
In three games at the regional tournament, Dickey had 70 points and 21 rebounds.
In the 77-49 opening game win over Fordham, Dickey, who led Catonsville to a state title in 2017, scored the first seven points and was 10-for-19 from the field (22 points) to go along with nine rebounds and four steals.
Delaware beat Clemson, 87-74, in the second round and Dickey was 11-for-25 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line for a team-high 26 points.
In that game, Skinner made two half-court buzzer-beaters the were featured on ESPN’s Top Ten Plays.
That win marked the first time Delaware had ever beaten two ACC teams in the same season. The Hens beat Pittsburgh, 85-79, on Dec. 6.
In the championship game, Dickey scored 22 points and had seven rebounds and three steals in a 77-70 triumph over Villanova.
The Blue Hens played against the Wildcats without starting point guard Paris McBride.
In her postgame comments, Delaware coach Natasha Adair, the CAA Coach of the Year noted, “We played Delaware basketball from the tip to the final buzzer and it was a group effort, Ty Battle stepped up, Lizzie O’Leary stepped up, Jasmine Dickey is consistent as always, but there’s so many complementary players.”
After going 16-2 during the CAA regular season, the Blue Hens are 24-4 overall.
Dickey leads the team in minutes played (918), scoring (22.5), field goals made (228), field goals attempted (577), steals (67) and free throw percentage (. 795). She is second in rebounding (8.9) and assists (60).
In January, coach Adair praised her standout junior saying, “What she is, is more than just a scorer and a rebounder and just an all-around athlete, she is fearless, she is relentless, she is a leader and she does it with her hard work.”