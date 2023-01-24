David Omopariola leaves Woodlawn — and wrestling — early after earning football scholarship to Syracuse

Woodlawn's David Omopariola works to pin Bel Air's Ian Nitz in the 220-pound championship match of the Class 3A North Region tournament at Aberdeen on Feb. 26. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

When Oluwademilade Omopariola came to Baltimore from Nigeria in the seventh grade, he knew he had to make some friends, so he went to a field where kids were playing football.

“I felt like I could join them to make some friends,” said Omopariola, who goes by his middle name David. “When I did join, I fell in love with it. I just started growing such interest and passion for it.”

That passion helped the Woodlawn defensive end earn a Division I scholarship to Syracuse University, though that meant saying goodbye to another sport he grew to love.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports. He received his offer on Dec. 16 and finished in-school learning before the new year at Woodlawn, then headed for the Atlantic Coast Conference school on Jan. 13.

CJ Masterson, who was hired as Woodlawn’s football coach after the season and was the Dean of Students who helped Omopariola in the recruiting process, said Omopariola is able to take the final classes he needs to graduate online and can do so while at Syracuse.

“It is kind of intimidating when you go from a high school setting, where you are the guy, and now you are going to go play in college with essentially grown men,” Masterson said. “He had like one or two more classes he needed to take to complete his associate degree, so he is going to do that. He’s all about completing, not quitting, and seeing everything through to the finish.”

David Omopariola was a standout defensive end at Woodlawn and earned a Division I scholarship to Syracuse after only three varsity seasons. (Photo courtesy of David Omopariola)

The one thing he couldn’t finish at Woodlawn, however, was his outstanding wrestling career, where he went from a raw freshman who had never wrestled before to a fourth-place finisher at the state tournament as a junior. This season, he was the early favorite to win the 220-pound state title.

“The stars pretty much aligned for him,” Woodlawn wrestling coach Justin Wildy said. “He was talking to a couple of colleges and Syracuse came and was like, ‘Look man, we like you, we want you, we are coming to get you.’”

Omopariola knew delivering the news to his coach would be tough.

“Being ranked and then you’ve got to leave early, it’s kind of sad,” he said.

Wildy, however, didn’t hesitate letting him pursue his dream early.

“I don’t care about you winning a state title, I don’t care about you winning another county title, I care about you going to college because, in the grand scheme of things, you going to Syracuse for another four years is going to do a whole lot more for your career than winning a state title,” Wildy said. “Once I got the news, I was pretty much debating on if I was going to let him wrestle any more matches. He said, ‘Coach, the memories, I can’t get these back, I need to get as many more memories with my team as possible.’”

Omopariola went undefeated and allowed only one takedown in seven matches this season. He was emotional after winning his final match against New Town.

“I was actually crying because I’m going to miss wrestling so much. Like, I love wrestling, I’m going to miss it so much because I’m never going to be in the room and have a chance to do it because now I’m a 100% football guy,” he said. “I’m going to miss my coaches, my teammates.”

The 2022 Baltimore County and Class 3A North Regional champion finished 25-4 last year and won three straight matches to reach the consolation finals after falling in the quarterfinal round at the Class 4A/3A state tournament. Wildy expected him to rise to the top of the podium this year.

“I’m almost 1,000% positive he would have won a state title this year,” he said.

While that prediction will never come true, one that Wildy made on the bus en route to Dundalk for the county tournament last year did come to fruition.

Woodlawn's David Omopariola poses with the bracket after winning the 220-pound championship at the 2022 Baltimore County Tournament at Dundalk. (Photo courtesy of David Omopariola)

“David had his ups and downs and he had a moment where he was feeling his confidence, but he hit like a wall, just a little obstacle and he was just a little bit unsure of himself,” said Wildy, who sent him a text — “Congratulations, 2022 Baltimore County champ.”

“I said, ‘Do you like the message?’ and he nodded his head, he put his headphones on, put his glasses on, like he always has on, and he went out there and he went on a run. He was destroying guys left and right.”

Woodlawn’s Ky-El Ali (126 pounds) and Justyn Briscoe (195) already won championships before Omopariola took the mat at the county tournament. He pinned Overlea’s Raylon Anyakwo in the third period.

“It was phenomenal,” Wildy said. “The entire team’s favorite moment of the tournament was watching David win counties.”

Briscoe, who was 80-8 in his career, won the 4A/3A 195-pound state title and is now redshirting at Pitt-Johnstown. He played a big role in getting Omopariola involved in the sport.

“If [Briscoe] can go to states and nationals and be good, I can do it. So I’m the type of person that gets motivated by things like that,” Omopariola said. “Nothing can stop me from doing what you can do. I remember that day after I found out about Justyn. I went to the wrestling room with my three friends and that same week, they all quit and it was only me there, and I was just working hard, working hard, working hard, and when junior year came, I was working with Justyn, and the big impact that year was working with Justyn.”

His teammates christened him the “Nigerian Nightmare,” but his first two years were anything but dream seasons.

“I finished wrestling my freshman year and COVID came and it made me realize how much I loved wrestling because I knew I could do better than my freshman year,” he said. “All through COVID, I knew I had this feeling deep inside me that I could have done way better last year. Junior year I got my mind right.”

Wildy saw his unlimited potential before his junior season.

“COVID hit sophomore year and all he did was hit me up, ‘Hey coach, you think we are going to have a season, you think we are going to practice?’” Wildy said. “He was just anxious, he was just itching to get back out. First day of practice, he showed up and he just kept showing up. He kept taking the hard way.”

It was the same path he traveled in football. Even though he was physically big and strong enough to play varsity football, as a freshman he was on JV, “because I didn’t know anything about football.”

Woodlawn's David Omopariola signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Syracuse during a ceremony at the high school last month. Omopariola was also a highly ranked wrestler but stepped away from the sport to attend Syracuse early. (Photo courtesy of David Omopariola)

He played defensive end, tight end and wide receiver for the Warriors. His favorite memories are the first touchdown pass he caught against Owings Mills, and the first time he threw a pass it was for a touchdown against New Town.

His quickness, strength and mental toughness evolved from his work on the wrestling mat.

“Without wrestling, I wouldn’t be here. With wrestling you stay hungry,” he said. “Wrestling is all about technique and you can actually use those techniques when it comes to football because when you tackle somebody in football, you’ve got to stay low. It’s like taking a double-leg in wrestling, you’ve got to tackle the person, head up and everything.”

Omopariola, who is graduating with honors, had offers from Georgetown and Morgan State but settled on Syracuse, where he plans to study mechanical engineering.

“I kind of asked this question and it told me everything I needed to know about him. I said, ‘David do you want to play in the NFL?’ and he said, ‘No,’” Masterson said. “He didn’t even hesitate, ‘I want to be an engineer,’ so he has the right mindset to be successful, regardless of what his athletic career is.

“He deserves everything that he’s got and my hope is that he will have some success and he’s going to be the poster guy for the rest of the athletes coming through Woodlawn. It’s been a great journey and when he signed, he said, ‘Coach, we did it.’ I said, ‘No, we just started, it’s not done yet. You still have goals to accomplish.’”