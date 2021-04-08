xml:space="preserve">
Catonsville High spring sports All-Decade teams

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Apr 08, 2021 11:20 AM
Catonsville senior catcher Jeremy Davis tags out Michael Albers, of Churchill, who was trying to score on a fly ball to right field, but was thrown out by Scott Beautz in the Comets' 4-3 2013 state semifinal win.
Catonsville senior catcher Jeremy Davis tags out Michael Albers, of Churchill, who was trying to score on a fly ball to right field, but was thrown out by Scott Beautz in the Comets' 4-3 2013 state semifinal win. (Brian Krista / Patuxent Publishing)

Although no Catonsville High spring teams won state titles, two squads did reach the state championship game and there were some individual state champions in outdoor track during the past decade.

The Catonsville girls lacrosse team went to the state tournament’s final four in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and lost to Severna Park in the 2014 state championship game. The 2012 team won Baltimore County and regional crowns.

The 2013 baseball team lost in the state finals to South River after winning three one-run games in the postseason.

In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents we searched our archives and spoke with coaches to choose some of the top players from the last 10 years.

All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 were eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.

Here is a look at the top spring teams and players from the past decade at Catonsville High.

SOFTBALL

Team of the Decade: 2019

Catonsville's Erin Kreis pitches against Dulaney during the 2019 season when the Comets went to the Baltimore County championship game and lost to Towson.
Catonsville's Erin Kreis pitches against Dulaney during the 2019 season when the Comets went to the Baltimore County championship game and lost to Towson. (Nicole Munchel / For Baltimore Sun Media)

The 2019 squad finished 15-5 and they were led by juniors Don’ya Truesdale and Deanna Delaney. Truesdale was an All-County first team outfielder for two seasons in a row.

Junior pitcher Sammi Sisolak was second team All-County for the Comets, who lost to Towson, 4-0, in the Baltimore County championship game.

In Catonsville’s second game against a quality Baltimore County softball squad, the host Comets rallied with six runs in their final two at bats and secured a 7-2 victory over Dulaney.

Dulaney led 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Truesdale (2-for-4) belted a two-run double off the right field wall with the bases loaded.

“I looked out on the field and I said, ‘Bases loaded, I know this is my pitch and I saw where she was putting it every time and I was just ready to put some runs in,’ " Truesdale said. “I was just looking for it and I went for it and I drove it.”

Two batters later, Maddie Sampson (3-for-4) stroked a two-run single and the Comets led 5-2.

They added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double off the wall by Erin Kreis (2-for-4) and single up the middle by Truesdale.

The season ended with a 6-1 loss to Howard in the Class 4A North Section I semifinals.

Catonsville’s Sampson blasted a homer in the bottom of the second inning for the Comets only run.

The game ended the career of the Comets only senior, Erin Kreis, who came in to pitch in relief and retired the final four batters.

Player of the Decade: Nicole Beautz 2016

Catonsville's Nicole Beautz makes a play during the softball game against Lansdowne on Friday, April 13, 2018.
Catonsville's Nicole Beautz makes a play during the softball game against Lansdowne on Friday, April 13, 2018. (Jen Rynda / BSMG)

Head coach Steve McCleary knew he had a gem during Nicole Beautz’s sophomore year when she had two hits and scored two runs in a 14-4 victory over Hereford while playing a new position.

“The thing about Beautz is she can play anywhere,” McCleary said. “She knows the game and that is huge because this team is so young and not a lot of them know the game well.”

Beautz played center field on varsity as a freshman and batted .376 and moved to first base during her sophomore year.

“I’m very excited to play here (first base),” said Beautz after the Hereford game. “It’s my first time playing here this year or ever in my softball career and I was really happy how it went and I had one or two errors, but I made the next play and I kept my head up and I’m very excited.”

Beautz was All-County honorable mention as sophomore and was second team All-County as a junior and senior.

She was one of three captains as a senior when she was a slick-fielding second baseman after playing some third base as a junior.

“To me, she (Beautz) is like an additional coach, she’s a coach on that field,” McCleary said. “Even though she is probably the best outfielder we have, we put her there (second base) to kind of shepherd that infield because it’s a young infield.”

Girls Softball All-Decade Team

Lisa Meyd SS, 2011

Maggie Waters UTL, 2011

Shelby Auther 1B, 2012

Katie Morseberger P, INF, 2012

Molly Ertel P, INF, 2013

Akirra Pullen, P, 2015

Alleshia Pullen, C, 2015

Callie McCleary UTL, 2016

Amber Lally INF, 2017

Alyssa James SS, 2018

Nicole Beautz INF, OF, 2018

Erin Kreis P, OF, 2019

Deanna Delaney UTL, 2020

Donya’ Truesdale OF, 2020

Sammi Sisolak, P 2021

Amber McDevitt INF, 2021

Kristina Deyhoff INF, 2021

Devin Tracy C, UTL, 2021

Boys Lacrosse

Team of the Decade: 2019

Catonsville's Jacob DiLuca (1) celebrates with teammates after beating Dulaney, 7-6, in a Class 4A North boys lacrosse second round regional playoff game.
Catonsville's Jacob DiLuca (1) celebrates with teammates after beating Dulaney, 7-6, in a Class 4A North boys lacrosse second round regional playoff game. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Although the 2010 squad had the best record of any team during the decade (14-2), the 2019 team was the most memorable.

It was also the last team to play a boys lacrosse game for Catonsville since the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a game delayed by storms and a late arrival by the bus bringing the Catonsville High boys lacrosse team to the field at Meadowood Regional Park, the Comets built a 7-2 lead through three quarters and held on for a 7-6 upset victory over Dulaney (11-4) in Section I of the Class 4A North Region tournament.

Catonsville (7-9) got a great defensive stand from goalie Ian Callanan (nine saves).

“Ian was laser-focused,” Catonsville coach K.R. Schultz said. “Ian works so hard, he really does and it’s a cool thing to see him have that win under his belt.”

They also got tremendous work on the faceoffs from senior T.J. Wess, who helped the Comets win 13 of 16 overall and 10 of the first 11.

The Comets had balanced scoring, with two goals from freshman John Bolster and one each from freshmen Brian Ruppel and Chris Huppman and one each from sophomore Jacob Diluca and juniors Michael Wood and Grant Nyland.

Freshman James Azbill added an assist for the Comets.

Catonsville’s defense, that included Gunnar Cheuvront, Wyatt Gentner, Jack Lowe, Azbill and Evan Rogers was stellar throughout the game.

“The key to this game defensively is our guys, I think this week of practice, we’ve really locked down,” Callinan said. “Coming off a one-goal loss to Dulaney [5-4] earlier in the season, it was rough and we had to come back from a few one-goal losses and we came out here fired up and ready to go and we got the job done.”

From left, Catonsville's Brian Ruppel celebrates near Dulaney's Brennan McCaffray, Dylan DeCesare and Eddie Jancuk after scoring in the first half of the Comets' 7-6 Class 4A North Region playoff game.
From left, Catonsville's Brian Ruppel celebrates near Dulaney's Brennan McCaffray, Dylan DeCesare and Eddie Jancuk after scoring in the first half of the Comets' 7-6 Class 4A North Region playoff game. (Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media)

Asked if it was the biggest win in his two-year career coaching at Catonsville, Schultz responded, “I would say. We have a really good group of seniors and we have a really big group of juniors and only one sophomore,” Schultz said. “The junior class is super hungry and the senior class doesn’t want it to end and those younger guys are just ultracompetitive.”

Dulaney coach Kyle Fiat praised the Comets.

“A ton of credit goes to Catonsville, they are a heckuva team and we got into a little bit of a hole and when the hole gets a little too deep and you run out of time, it’s tough to get out of and it would have been nice to start that run a little bit sooner,” Fiat said.

Howard ended the Comets season with a 4-3 victory in the Class 4A North Section I finals.

Player of the Decade: Gunnar Cheuvront (2020)

Catonsville's Gunnar Cheuvront, left, tries to gain possession of the ball from Patterson Mill's Rudy Beck in a 2017 game.
Catonsville's Gunnar Cheuvront, left, tries to gain possession of the ball from Patterson Mill's Rudy Beck in a 2017 game. (Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Cheuvront caused 70 turnovers and captured 100 ground balls combined between his junior and senior seasons. The four-year varsity starter and two-time captain is currently playing at Loyola University Maryland.

All-Decade Boys Lacrosse

James Azbill D, 2022

Brian Ruppel G, M, 2022

Chris Huppman A, 2022

Johnny Bolster A, 2022

Wyatt Gentner D, 2020

Evan Rogers D, 2020

John Sanick LSM, 2020

Gunnar Cheuvront D, 2020

Jack Lowe D, 2019

Ian Callinan G, 2019

Sam Jaudon M, FO, 2018

Will Bredeck M, 2018

Bryce Spinnato M, 2018

Luke Palmisano A, 2017

Ray Rada A, 2016

Danny Manley D, 2016

Brian Holmes A, 2015,

Jake Bredeck D, 2015

Dillon Hannah A, 2014

AJ Beck G, 2014

Steve Ruppel D, 2014

Drew Carlson A, 2013

Kody Scott M, 2012

Jon Reymann G, 2012

Joe Tebo D, 2012

Sean Urban A, 2011

Nikko Gurnsey A, 2010

Nick Gallina G, 2010

James Whelley D, 2010

Girls Lacrosse

Team of the Decade: 2012

Catonsville coach Becky Clipp and her Comets raised their sticks before the second half of an 18-12 victory over Mount De Sales on April 19, 2012. The Comets went on to win the Baltimore County championship and a regional crown.
Catonsville coach Becky Clipp and her Comets raised their sticks before the second half of an 18-12 victory over Mount De Sales on April 19, 2012. The Comets went on to win the Baltimore County championship and a regional crown. (Staff photo by Jen Rynda)

There were several outstanding Catonsville girls lacrosse teams during the decade, including three straight teams that went to the state tournament’s final four.

The 2014 team finished 10-8 and lost to Severna Park in the state championship game, while the 2013 and 2012 teams fell in the state semifinals. The 2013 squad finished 16-3, but lost in state semis to Broadneck after they were defeated by Hereford, 13-12, in overtime in the Baltimore County championship game.

The 2012 girls won the Baltimore County title and the regional title before falling to Severna Park, 15-10, in the state semis to finish 17-2.

When they defeated Dulaney 18-12 in the county championship game it was the second time they beat the Lions in three days.

Senior Rachel Schwaab scored six goals and added two assists and junior Deb Milani added four goals and two assists when the Comets upended the Lions in the county title game.

Catonsville raced to a 6-0 lead in the first seven minutes and never looked back as the lead swelled to 14-4 by halftime.

Catonsville was in it from the opening whistle, thanks to the excellent work of Milani in the draw circle.

“When we got the ball on attack, we were scoring, but their draw control was huge,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said. “We just dug ourselves a big hole.”

The game was moved up an hour so the Comets could get to their junior prom on time, and they were ready.

“We were also ready because of last year when they beat us twice,” Schwaab said.

The upcoming prom obviously didn’t hinder the play of Milani, who had scored nine goals in a 16-7 regular-season victory over the Lions.

Juniors Claudia Flister (1 goal, 2 assists) and Rachel Saks (1 goal), senior Kendall Law (2 goals, 1 assist), freshmen Lauren McDonald (2 goals) and Jenn Nonn (2 goals) also scored in the victory over the Lions

“They are a nice team,” Korrow said. “They are athletic, and they are fast.”

Defensively, seniors Heather Kendrick and Olivia Nicolaus, junior Maddie Hunt and sophomore Anna Higdon were stellar in front of Catonsville goalie Grace Campbell (7 saves).

Co-Players of the Decade: Rachel Schwaab and Deb Milani

Catonsville's Deb Milani, center, and Rachel Schwaab, left, combined for 13 goals and four assists in the Comets' 21-16 victory over Centennial. Schwaab went on the play at Temple University and Milani played at the University of Maryland.
Catonsville's Deb Milani, center, and Rachel Schwaab, left, combined for 13 goals and four assists in the Comets' 21-16 victory over Centennial. Schwaab went on the play at Temple University and Milani played at the University of Maryland. (Photo by Noah Scialom)

Rachel Schwaab and Deb Milani were Catonsville Times Co-Athletes of the Year in 2012 when Schwaab was a senior and Milani was a junior and the duo is paired up again as Co-Players of the Decade.

Two of Milani’s highlight games during her junior year came against two of the tougher opponents the Comets faced all season.

In an 18-13 triumph over Mount de Sales she won 18 draws, including 14 of 16 during a stretch late in the first half and early in the second half.

She also shared high-scoring honors with Schwaab (6 goals each).

Two weeks later, Milani scored nine goals in a 16-7 victory over Dulaney.

“The light went off for Deb that game,” Catonsville coach Becky Clipp said. “She finally realized, ‘I am good and I need to be a leader on the field in more than just scoring.’ "

Milani scored four goals and had two assists when the Comets beat Dulaney 18-12 in the Baltimore County championship game and Schwaab had six goals and two assists in that triumph.

But when the Comets faced Dulaney for a third time in the regional semifinals, Milani could not play because of two yellow cards in the previous game.

“When Deb couldn’t play, Rachel really stepped up,” Clipp said.

Schwaab, who led the Comets in assists (38) and was second in goals (76) in 2012, was the quarterback of the patient Comet offense from behind the goal.

The duo combined for 219 points (169 goals, 55 assists) and 57 ground balls in 2012.

“Rachel gets people the ball,” Clipp said. “She is really the team leader of the offense. When Rachel was playing well, the whole team was playing well.”

Schwaab’s patented crease role from behind the goal was unstoppable.

When teams tried to double-team her, she fed an open cutter for an easy score. When they didn’t, she unveiled her vast array of shot angles.

“Rachel has unbelievable stickwork,” Clipp said.

Milani led the 2012 Comets in goals (93), draw controls (121), ground balls (36) and caused turnovers (24) and was second in points (106) and assists (17).

“Deb always played well,” Clipp said. “She never had an off game.”

In Milani’s senior year, she led the team in scoring (94 goals, 29 assists), draw controls (129) and ground balls (46) and was one of 44 seniors selected for the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse team where she was the only public school player from Baltimore County selected to the 22-player roster.

All-Decade Girls Lacrosse

Rachel Schwaab A, M, 2012

Heather Kendrick D, 2012

Deb Milani M, A 2013

Maddie Hunt D, 2013

Claudia Flister M, 2013

Brooke Stevens A, M 2013

Grace Campbell G, 2013

Kendall Law A, 2013

Rachel Saks A, 2013

Jenn Nonn A, M 2014

Lauren McDonald M, 2015

Lila Nazarian D, 2015

Trinity McPherson M, 2015

Anderson Gill A, 2015

Brianna Spinnato M, 2015

Savannah Cheuvront G, 2015

Andrea McTaggert M, 2016

Brittany Stevens A, M, 2016

Kelsey Scott, M, 2016

Kayla Wood M, 2017

Amber Weedon G, 2018

Leah Marshall M, 2018

Zoe Waddell M, 2018

Rory Black A, 2018

Abbi Boehl D, 2019

Maggie Marion M, 2019

Savannah Beaver D, 2019

Sophi Wrisk M, 2020

Kolby Weedon M, 2020

Lindsey Marshall M, 2020

BASEBALL

Team of the Decade: 2013

Scott Beautz hugs a Catonsville teammate as the Comets celebrate their 4-3 win over Winston Churchill in the baseball state semifinal game held at University of Maryland's Shipley Field in College Park Tuesday, May 21, 2013.
Scott Beautz hugs a Catonsville teammate as the Comets celebrate their 4-3 win over Winston Churchill in the baseball state semifinal game held at University of Maryland's Shipley Field in College Park Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (File photo by Brian Krista)

The 2013 Catonsville baseball team went 17-5 and reached the state championship game where they were blanked by South River, 6-0, but along the way they had a thrilling postseason, winning three one-run games by the same 4-3 score.

In the second round of the playoffs, they nipped Dulaney, 4-3, and in the regional finals they slipped past Westminster, 4-3.

Assistant coach Doug Campbell couldn’t hide his excitement after the Westminster game.

“In my 19 years here [11 as head coach], that is the best game I’ve ever seen,” Campbell said.

Catonsville won it in the bottom of the eighth, after one-out singles by Rob Wheelton and Kevin Sheppard and a game-winning walk-off hit by Jeremy Davis that bounced off the left field fence.

“I love having the pressure on,” said Davis, who entered the game batting .500. “I think it’s fun. It gets your heart going and it gets your adrenaline going. I wanted to be up there. I trust myself and I was excited to hit the ball and that is what I did.”

Tim Birkmeyer pitched three scoreless innings to earn the victory and he was aided by an outstanding catch by Ryan Whittington, who doubled a base runner off second base in the top of the eighth.

“Ryan has made some terrific plays this year and I knew as soon as it went up and I saw him running, there was no way he is not catching it and the runner made a mistake and we executed,” Birkmeyer said.

Starting pitcher John “JD” Klein allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

In the state semifinals, the Comets got contributions from the entire team.

Starting pitcher Klein and reliever Birkmeyer battled out of jams the entire game and the defense never let them down.

In the bottom of the first inning, left fielder Whittington threw out a runner at the plate after a base hit.

In the second, with a runner on second base, third baseman Danny Bruno (two doubles) prevented a run with a diving stop.

Jeremy Davis drove in his second run to tie the game at 2-2 after Kevin Sheppard doubled with one out in the third.

In the top of the fourth, it was daring base running and small ball that took center stage.

Following a single by Whittington and walk to Joey Getzendanner, Brendan McTaggart laid down a sacrifice bunt, putting runners on second and third with one out.

Ninth batter Scott Beautz delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Whittington for a 3-2 lead and advancing Getzendanner to third base.

After Wheelton walked, the count to Sheppard got to 0-2 when Wheelton got in a rundown between first and second.

Getzendanner stole home for the fourth run, before the Bulldogs tagged out Wheelton.

“We were going to try it if the count got to 0-2 and it did and the pitcher didn’t know what to do,” Wheelton said.

“It was great execution,” Catonsville head coach Rich Hambor said.

Later in the game, Beautz threw out a runner at home and he ended the game when he snagged a liner in right center and doubled off the runner at first base.

“Everybody is so excited and the kids are playing so well and so hard and they are just ecstatic to be there,” Hambor said. “I told them to enjoy it and live in the moment.”

Catonsville earned its first appearance in the state finals since the 1976 squad won the school’s only baseball state championship. They lost in the state semis in 1975, 1978, 1990 and 2007.

Player of the Decade: John “JD” Klein

Catonsville starting pitcher John Klein delivers from the mound to a Churchill batter during the 4A baseball state semifinal game won by the Comets, 4-3, at the University of Maryland's Shipley Field in College Park.
Catonsville starting pitcher John Klein delivers from the mound to a Churchill batter during the 4A baseball state semifinal game won by the Comets, 4-3, at the University of Maryland's Shipley Field in College Park. (File photo by Brian Krista)

As a pitcher, John Klein holds the Catonsville career record for innings pitched (144 1/3). His 13 victories on the mound trails only Adam Kolarek (16) and Neal Davis (14).

Kolarek, a 2007 graduate, was a relief pitcher for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and he now pitches for the Oakland Athletics.

Davis, a 2006 graduate, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies, but his career ended because of injury in his first minor league season.

Klein’s 131 career strikeouts trailed only Davis (240) and Kolarek (184).

Klein was 7-2 with a 1.27 earned run average on the mound during the regular season of his junior year when he batted .400 and the Comets went to the state championship.

In 2013, Klein was named to the All-County first team along with Wheelton and in 2014 he was All-County and second team All-Metro.

The 32 games he pitched in was most in school history and when he wasn’t on the hill, he played first base. His five home runs are second only to Kolarek’s nine and Klein’s 53 RBIs trail only Kolarek (57) and Matt Kruger (55).

All-Decade Baseball

David Wolfe CF, 2010

Geoff Hendrix SS, 2010

Matt Kruger 3B, 2010

Ian Baker P, 2010

Robert Hopp 1B, 2011

Eric Crum OF, 2011

Theo DiPace C, 2011

Tyler Armstrong P, 2012

Brendan McTaggart 2B, 2013

Kevin Sheppard 1B, 2013

Robbie Wheelton OF, 2013

Jeremy Davis C, 2013

Tim Birkmeyer P, 2013

John Klein P, 2014

Scott Beautz OF, 2014

Ryan Whittington OF, 2014

Joey Getzendanner SS, 2014

Chris Jay P, 2014

Danny Bruno 1B, 2015

Matt LaPrade OF, 2015

Nick Grace 3B, 2016

Jack Harrell 3B, 2016

Eric Sheppard OF, 2016

Danny Terzi P, 2016

Jake Parrott P, 2016

Jake Getzendanner 2B, 2017

Matt Moulthrop SS, 2017

Kevin Deitz C, 2017

Ethan Alioto 3B, 2017

Matt Rhoades P, 2017

Joe Rubalcaba P, 2017

Matt Rehder OF, 2017

Ross Kidd P, 2017

Adam Grace 3B, 2018

Cody Brick SS, 2018

Will Jones 1B, 2018

Carl Baker P/OF, 2018

Nick Eiswert OF, 2018

Mark Brady SS, 2018

Kyle Ryan C, 2018

Ben Hall P, 2018

Outdoor Track and Field

Girls Team of the Decade: 2011

Wearing her colorful socks, Zoey Whittington, of Catonsville High, gets a good jump in the 400 meters at the state meet.
Wearing her colorful socks, Zoey Whittington, of Catonsville High, gets a good jump in the 400 meters at the state meet. (Baltimore Sun Photo by Karl Merton Ferron)

The Catonsville girls 2011 team saved its best performance for the end as they finished tied with John F. Kennedy for second in the Class 3A state championship meet with 47 points, just 1.5 points behind Huntingtown.

Zoey Whittington was the leader of the pack, winning a state title in the 400 meters (54.78) and running on the state champion 4x200 relay (1:41.94) and 4x400 relay (3:53.95) teams with Maria Randlett-Tydings, Emilia Ramos and Flaime Mcdowell.

The 4x800 relay team of Molly Curry, Ramos, Francoise Mandengue and Bria Benner was fourth (9:45.92) at states.

Whittington was also third at the state meet in the 200. Mandengue was eighth in the 300 hurdles and Michal Tate was eighth in the triple jump.

The 2011 squad was also second in the Baltimore County championships, trailing Hereford.

Whittington won the 100, 200 and 400 meters and Michael Tate was first in triple jump, fourth in high jump and seventh in long jump. Jessica Garry was second in discus and third in shot put.

Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Decade: Zoey Whittington

Catonsville High's Zoey Whittington was a three-time state champion in the 400 meters. She also played basketball and soccer.
Catonsville High's Zoey Whittington was a three-time state champion in the 400 meters. She also played basketball and soccer. (Baltimore Sun Photo by Karl Merton Ferron)

In 2011, Whittington became a three-time state champion in the 400 and four-time 1,600 relay state champion. She also claimed the 100, 200 and 400 meter titles at the county meet three straight years.

At the 2011 state meet, she accounted for 36 of team’s 47 points as Comets finished tied for second.

She was named 2011 Co-Female Athlete of the Year, along with Lisa Meyd, and ran track for the University of Pittsburgh.

“She is a team leader, and likes to have fun and is very social, but when the work needs to be done, she does it and she rarely missed practice,” head coach Sarah Sheetz said. “For us, she was a team player. What drives her is she likes to compete, and she likes to win.”

All-Decade Girls Track and Field

Sophie Mantelli, distance 2010

Maya Torrain, high jump 2010

Zoey Whittington, sprinter 2011

Maria Randlett-Tydings, sprinter 2011

Emilia Ramos, sprinter 2012

Flaime Mcdowell, sprinter, 2012

Michal Tate, high jump, long jump, triple jump 2012

Taylor Giles, shot put, discus 2015

Maja Wichhart, triple, high jump, hurdles 2015

Lucy Delker, shot put, discus 2017

Boys Outdoor Track Team of the Decade: 2012

Catonsville's Vincent Randlett-Tydings, right, and Carrington Akosa, of Western Tech, cross the line for a photo finish in the men's 200-meter dash.
Catonsville's Vincent Randlett-Tydings, right, and Carrington Akosa, of Western Tech, cross the line for a photo finish in the men's 200-meter dash. (Brian Krista, Patuxent Publishing)

Coming off a season where the Comets finished third in the states and second at regionals in 2011, the Comets had high expectations for 2012 and they delivered with a strong third-place performances in the Baltimore County and regional meets. Although injuries and a tough Class 4A field at the state championships left them in 22nd place (12 points), they produced several outstanding performances during the postseason.

At the Class 3A North Region championships the Comets scored 86 points and trailed only Westminster (90.33) and Dulaney (86.33).

DeAndre’ Lane won the 100 meters (11.03) and teammates Vincent Randlett-Tydings (2nd, 11:05) and Julian Jones (5th, 11:46) also scored in the event.

Randlett-Tydings won the 200 in 22.39 and Lane was third and Jones fourth and Randlett-Tydings was fifth in the 400.

Jones, Lane, Randlett-Tydings and Keon Webb were third in the 4x100 relay,

Lewis Bennett won pole vault (11-feet, 5 inches) and Brandon Dixon was first in discus (119-1) and second in shot put (44-9).

At the county championship meet, the Comets (52) trailed only Milford Mill (69) and Hereford (68).

Randlett-Tydings won the 100 and 200 and was fifth in the 400 and Lane was second in the 100.

Luke Chetelat was fifth in the 800 (2:02.60) and fifth in the 1600 (4:34.40). Dixon was fourth in shot put and Lewis Bennett was fourth and Austin Pleyo was fifth in pole vault.

At the state meet, Randlett-Tydings was fifth in the 200 (22.46) and sixth in the 100 (11.22).

Lane was injured in the preliminaries of the 100, but joined Randlett-Tydings, Jones and Keon Webb on the seventh-place 4x100 relay team 43:53

Brandon Dixon was sixth in shot put (45.4.50).

Male Outdoor Track Athletes of the Decade: DeAndre’ Lane and Vincent Randlett-Tydings

Catonsville High's Vincent Randlett-Tydings, center, outran the competition many times during his high school career.
Catonsville High's Vincent Randlett-Tydings, center, outran the competition many times during his high school career. (Brian Krista, Patuxent Publishing)

After aggravating a hamstring injury during preliminary trials in the 2012 state finals for the 100-meter dash, Lane continued on the 400 relay squad with Julian Jones, Vincent Randlett-Tydings and Keon Webb.

“A lot of people were saying don’t run, but I was thinking about my teammates who I’ve been running with since my freshman year and I was not going to let them down,” Lane said.

Lane had finished first in the 100 (11:03) and third in the 200 (22:93) at the Class 4A Central Region meet and was second in the 100 (11:23) at the Baltimore County championships.

Catonsville track coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler said that Lane is “definitely easy to work with and is a hard worker with the confidence to be a champion.”

During indoor track season, assistant coach Nate Dyer praise Lane and Randlett-Tydings, nicknamed “Bubba” after Lane finished first and Randlett-Tydings second in the 55-meter dash at the Baltimore County championship meet in 2011.

“He (Lane) is just an explosive, dynamic kid,” Dyer said. “I was almost as proud that we finished 1-2 because ‘Bubba’ is a complete runner. His performance today with all the races he ran was just phenomenal.”

In addition to being a standout running back on the football team, Catonsville's DeAndre' Lane was dominant in sprints for the indoor and outdoor track teams.
In addition to being a standout running back on the football team, Catonsville's DeAndre' Lane was dominant in sprints for the indoor and outdoor track teams. (Baltimore Sun photo by Lloyd Fox)

Randlett-Tydings capped his outdoor career in 2012 by winning the 100-meter dash at counties, finishing second in regionals and sixth at states. In the 200, he was first in counties and regionals and fifth at the state meet.

During his junior year, he was third in the 100 at regionals after winning state and regional championships in the 200 as a sophomore in 2010.

All-Decade Male Outdoor Track and Field

The Catonsville boys 4x800 relay team of, from left, Tommy Perry, Gabe Noble, Anthony Huynh, and Kirubel Asfaw won a Baltimore County championship in 2014 and also competed at the state meet.
The Catonsville boys 4x800 relay team of, from left, Tommy Perry, Gabe Noble, Anthony Huynh, and Kirubel Asfaw won a Baltimore County championship in 2014 and also competed at the state meet. (Photo courtesy of Dorothy Noble)

Cameron Brinks, distance 2010

Ryan Jiggetts, hurdles, sprinter 2011

Vincent Randlett-Tydings, sprinter 2012

Julian Jones, sprinter 2012

Will Barbagallo, distance 2012

Kameron McCoy, hurdles, high jump, long jump 2012

Luke Chetelat, distance 2013

DeAndre Lane, sprinter 2013

Lewis Bennett, pole vault 2013

Brandon Dixon, shot put 2013

Tommy Perry, distance 2014

Kirubel Asfaw, distance 2014

Anthony Huynh, distance 2014

Zach Delker, shot put, discus 2015

Ben Mansfield, pole vault 2015

Gabe Noble, distance 2015

Halim Joseph, distance 2016

Everett Miller shot put, discus 2017

Graham Strzelecki, distance 2018

Kyle Lane, triple jump, long jump, sprinter 2020

Elliott Wack, distance 2020

Tennis

Tennis Team of the Decade: 2016

Catonsville's Madi Burinsky, left, and Morgan Comisac were Baltimore County doubles champions in 2014. Burinsky went on to win two more county titles.
Catonsville's Madi Burinsky, left, and Morgan Comisac were Baltimore County doubles champions in 2014. Burinsky went on to win two more county titles.

The 2016 Catonsville High tennis team went 9-1 during the regular season, and in the postseason they produced three championships and sent four athletes to the Maryland State tournament at Olney Manor Regional Park.

After winning a District VI Region title, the No. 2 boys doubles team of Steven Bingaman and Nathan Kesovan entered the Maryland state tournament as the sixth seed.

The girls’ doubles team of Madi Burinsky and Maggie Besse also qualified for the state tournament after placing second at the regional tournament.

Bingaman, who posted a 7-2 record for the Comets during the regular season, also captured a Baltimore County championship in boys’ No. 2 singles.

Burinsky and Besse were 9-1 during the regular season for coach Rich Weitkamp’s squad and also won a county title.

It was the third county crown for Burinsky, who won the first two with Morgan Comisac as her doubles partner.

Comisac was 8-2 during the regular season and teamed up with Van Hmung for third place in mixed doubles at regionals.

Burinsky and Besse lost in the first round of the state tournament, 6-4, 6-1, to Clear Spring’s Kelsi Mentzer and Kate Paylor after an impressive regional tournament.

At regionals, Burinsky and Besse only lost one game while winning their first two matches, 6-1, 6-0, and 6-0, 6-0. In the finals, they fell 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to Dulaney’s Cindy Shou and Jessica Ye.

Catonsville’s No. 1 boys’ singles Alex Modell placed fourth in the regionals after going 9-1 during the regular season.

All-Decade Tennis

Alex Burinsky 2013

Onyekachi Onyekwere 2014

Taylor Cooper 2015

Morgan Comisac 2016

Nathan Kesovan 2016

Maggie Bess 2016

Amanda Bingaman 2016

Madi Burinsky 2017

Steven Bingaman 2017

Alex Modell 2018

