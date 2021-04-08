Catonsville High spring sports All-Decade teams

Although no Catonsville High spring teams won state titles, two squads did reach the state championship game and there were some individual state champions in outdoor track during the past decade.
The Catonsville girls lacrosse team went to the state tournament’s final four in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and lost to Severna Park in the 2014 state championship game. The 2012 team won Baltimore County and regional crowns.
The 2013 baseball team lost in the state finals to South River after winning three one-run games in the postseason.
In an effort to look back and spotlight some of these elite talents we searched our archives and spoke with coaches to choose some of the top players from the last 10 years.
All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 were eligible for the lists, although accomplishments before 2010 (2007-2009) were not factored in. Therefore, the merit of the graduating class of 2010 being included was based solely on the performance of those players during their senior year.
Here is a look at the top spring teams and players from the past decade at Catonsville High.
SOFTBALL
Team of the Decade: 2019
The 2019 squad finished 15-5 and they were led by juniors Don’ya Truesdale and Deanna Delaney. Truesdale was an All-County first team outfielder for two seasons in a row.
Junior pitcher Sammi Sisolak was second team All-County for the Comets, who lost to Towson, 4-0, in the Baltimore County championship game.
In Catonsville’s second game against a quality Baltimore County softball squad, the host Comets rallied with six runs in their final two at bats and secured a 7-2 victory over Dulaney.
Dulaney led 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Truesdale (2-for-4) belted a two-run double off the right field wall with the bases loaded.
“I looked out on the field and I said, ‘Bases loaded, I know this is my pitch and I saw where she was putting it every time and I was just ready to put some runs in,’ " Truesdale said. “I was just looking for it and I went for it and I drove it.”
Two batters later, Maddie Sampson (3-for-4) stroked a two-run single and the Comets led 5-2.
They added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double off the wall by Erin Kreis (2-for-4) and single up the middle by Truesdale.
The season ended with a 6-1 loss to Howard in the Class 4A North Section I semifinals.
Catonsville’s Sampson blasted a homer in the bottom of the second inning for the Comets only run.
The game ended the career of the Comets only senior, Erin Kreis, who came in to pitch in relief and retired the final four batters.
Player of the Decade: Nicole Beautz 2016
Head coach Steve McCleary knew he had a gem during Nicole Beautz’s sophomore year when she had two hits and scored two runs in a 14-4 victory over Hereford while playing a new position.
“The thing about Beautz is she can play anywhere,” McCleary said. “She knows the game and that is huge because this team is so young and not a lot of them know the game well.”
Beautz played center field on varsity as a freshman and batted .376 and moved to first base during her sophomore year.
“I’m very excited to play here (first base),” said Beautz after the Hereford game. “It’s my first time playing here this year or ever in my softball career and I was really happy how it went and I had one or two errors, but I made the next play and I kept my head up and I’m very excited.”
Beautz was All-County honorable mention as sophomore and was second team All-County as a junior and senior.
She was one of three captains as a senior when she was a slick-fielding second baseman after playing some third base as a junior.
“To me, she (Beautz) is like an additional coach, she’s a coach on that field,” McCleary said. “Even though she is probably the best outfielder we have, we put her there (second base) to kind of shepherd that infield because it’s a young infield.”
Girls Softball All-Decade Team
Lisa Meyd SS, 2011
Maggie Waters UTL, 2011
Shelby Auther 1B, 2012
Katie Morseberger P, INF, 2012
Molly Ertel P, INF, 2013
Akirra Pullen, P, 2015
Alleshia Pullen, C, 2015
Callie McCleary UTL, 2016
Amber Lally INF, 2017
Alyssa James SS, 2018
Nicole Beautz INF, OF, 2018
Erin Kreis P, OF, 2019
Deanna Delaney UTL, 2020
Donya’ Truesdale OF, 2020
Sammi Sisolak, P 2021
Amber McDevitt INF, 2021
Kristina Deyhoff INF, 2021
Devin Tracy C, UTL, 2021
Boys Lacrosse
Team of the Decade: 2019
Although the 2010 squad had the best record of any team during the decade (14-2), the 2019 team was the most memorable.
It was also the last team to play a boys lacrosse game for Catonsville since the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a game delayed by storms and a late arrival by the bus bringing the Catonsville High boys lacrosse team to the field at Meadowood Regional Park, the Comets built a 7-2 lead through three quarters and held on for a 7-6 upset victory over Dulaney (11-4) in Section I of the Class 4A North Region tournament.
Catonsville (7-9) got a great defensive stand from goalie Ian Callanan (nine saves).
“Ian was laser-focused,” Catonsville coach K.R. Schultz said. “Ian works so hard, he really does and it’s a cool thing to see him have that win under his belt.”
They also got tremendous work on the faceoffs from senior T.J. Wess, who helped the Comets win 13 of 16 overall and 10 of the first 11.
The Comets had balanced scoring, with two goals from freshman John Bolster and one each from freshmen Brian Ruppel and Chris Huppman and one each from sophomore Jacob Diluca and juniors Michael Wood and Grant Nyland.
Freshman James Azbill added an assist for the Comets.
Catonsville’s defense, that included Gunnar Cheuvront, Wyatt Gentner, Jack Lowe, Azbill and Evan Rogers was stellar throughout the game.
“The key to this game defensively is our guys, I think this week of practice, we’ve really locked down,” Callinan said. “Coming off a one-goal loss to Dulaney [5-4] earlier in the season, it was rough and we had to come back from a few one-goal losses and we came out here fired up and ready to go and we got the job done.”
Asked if it was the biggest win in his two-year career coaching at Catonsville, Schultz responded, “I would say. We have a really good group of seniors and we have a really big group of juniors and only one sophomore,” Schultz said. “The junior class is super hungry and the senior class doesn’t want it to end and those younger guys are just ultracompetitive.”
Dulaney coach Kyle Fiat praised the Comets.
“A ton of credit goes to Catonsville, they are a heckuva team and we got into a little bit of a hole and when the hole gets a little too deep and you run out of time, it’s tough to get out of and it would have been nice to start that run a little bit sooner,” Fiat said.
Howard ended the Comets season with a 4-3 victory in the Class 4A North Section I finals.
Player of the Decade: Gunnar Cheuvront (2020)
Cheuvront caused 70 turnovers and captured 100 ground balls combined between his junior and senior seasons. The four-year varsity starter and two-time captain is currently playing at Loyola University Maryland.
All-Decade Boys Lacrosse
James Azbill D, 2022
Brian Ruppel G, M, 2022
Chris Huppman A, 2022
Johnny Bolster A, 2022
Wyatt Gentner D, 2020
Evan Rogers D, 2020
John Sanick LSM, 2020
Gunnar Cheuvront D, 2020
Jack Lowe D, 2019
Ian Callinan G, 2019
Sam Jaudon M, FO, 2018
Will Bredeck M, 2018
Bryce Spinnato M, 2018
Luke Palmisano A, 2017
Ray Rada A, 2016
Danny Manley D, 2016
Brian Holmes A, 2015,
Jake Bredeck D, 2015
Dillon Hannah A, 2014
AJ Beck G, 2014
Steve Ruppel D, 2014
Drew Carlson A, 2013
Kody Scott M, 2012
Jon Reymann G, 2012
Joe Tebo D, 2012
Sean Urban A, 2011
Nikko Gurnsey A, 2010
Nick Gallina G, 2010
James Whelley D, 2010
Girls Lacrosse
Team of the Decade: 2012
There were several outstanding Catonsville girls lacrosse teams during the decade, including three straight teams that went to the state tournament’s final four.
The 2014 team finished 10-8 and lost to Severna Park in the state championship game, while the 2013 and 2012 teams fell in the state semifinals. The 2013 squad finished 16-3, but lost in state semis to Broadneck after they were defeated by Hereford, 13-12, in overtime in the Baltimore County championship game.
The 2012 girls won the Baltimore County title and the regional title before falling to Severna Park, 15-10, in the state semis to finish 17-2.
When they defeated Dulaney 18-12 in the county championship game it was the second time they beat the Lions in three days.
Senior Rachel Schwaab scored six goals and added two assists and junior Deb Milani added four goals and two assists when the Comets upended the Lions in the county title game.
Catonsville raced to a 6-0 lead in the first seven minutes and never looked back as the lead swelled to 14-4 by halftime.
Catonsville was in it from the opening whistle, thanks to the excellent work of Milani in the draw circle.
“When we got the ball on attack, we were scoring, but their draw control was huge,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said. “We just dug ourselves a big hole.”
The game was moved up an hour so the Comets could get to their junior prom on time, and they were ready.
“We were also ready because of last year when they beat us twice,” Schwaab said.
The upcoming prom obviously didn’t hinder the play of Milani, who had scored nine goals in a 16-7 regular-season victory over the Lions.
Juniors Claudia Flister (1 goal, 2 assists) and Rachel Saks (1 goal), senior Kendall Law (2 goals, 1 assist), freshmen Lauren McDonald (2 goals) and Jenn Nonn (2 goals) also scored in the victory over the Lions
“They are a nice team,” Korrow said. “They are athletic, and they are fast.”
Defensively, seniors Heather Kendrick and Olivia Nicolaus, junior Maddie Hunt and sophomore Anna Higdon were stellar in front of Catonsville goalie Grace Campbell (7 saves).
Co-Players of the Decade: Rachel Schwaab and Deb Milani
Rachel Schwaab and Deb Milani were Catonsville Times Co-Athletes of the Year in 2012 when Schwaab was a senior and Milani was a junior and the duo is paired up again as Co-Players of the Decade.
Two of Milani’s highlight games during her junior year came against two of the tougher opponents the Comets faced all season.
In an 18-13 triumph over Mount de Sales she won 18 draws, including 14 of 16 during a stretch late in the first half and early in the second half.
She also shared high-scoring honors with Schwaab (6 goals each).
Two weeks later, Milani scored nine goals in a 16-7 victory over Dulaney.
“The light went off for Deb that game,” Catonsville coach Becky Clipp said. “She finally realized, ‘I am good and I need to be a leader on the field in more than just scoring.’ "
Milani scored four goals and had two assists when the Comets beat Dulaney 18-12 in the Baltimore County championship game and Schwaab had six goals and two assists in that triumph.
But when the Comets faced Dulaney for a third time in the regional semifinals, Milani could not play because of two yellow cards in the previous game.
“When Deb couldn’t play, Rachel really stepped up,” Clipp said.
Schwaab, who led the Comets in assists (38) and was second in goals (76) in 2012, was the quarterback of the patient Comet offense from behind the goal.
The duo combined for 219 points (169 goals, 55 assists) and 57 ground balls in 2012.
“Rachel gets people the ball,” Clipp said. “She is really the team leader of the offense. When Rachel was playing well, the whole team was playing well.”
Schwaab’s patented crease role from behind the goal was unstoppable.
When teams tried to double-team her, she fed an open cutter for an easy score. When they didn’t, she unveiled her vast array of shot angles.
“Rachel has unbelievable stickwork,” Clipp said.
Milani led the 2012 Comets in goals (93), draw controls (121), ground balls (36) and caused turnovers (24) and was second in points (106) and assists (17).
“Deb always played well,” Clipp said. “She never had an off game.”
In Milani’s senior year, she led the team in scoring (94 goals, 29 assists), draw controls (129) and ground balls (46) and was one of 44 seniors selected for the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse team where she was the only public school player from Baltimore County selected to the 22-player roster.
All-Decade Girls Lacrosse
Rachel Schwaab A, M, 2012
Heather Kendrick D, 2012
Deb Milani M, A 2013
Maddie Hunt D, 2013
Claudia Flister M, 2013
Brooke Stevens A, M 2013
Grace Campbell G, 2013
Kendall Law A, 2013
Rachel Saks A, 2013
Jenn Nonn A, M 2014
Lauren McDonald M, 2015
Lila Nazarian D, 2015
Trinity McPherson M, 2015
Anderson Gill A, 2015
Brianna Spinnato M, 2015
Savannah Cheuvront G, 2015
Andrea McTaggert M, 2016
Brittany Stevens A, M, 2016
Kelsey Scott, M, 2016
Kayla Wood M, 2017
Amber Weedon G, 2018
Leah Marshall M, 2018
Zoe Waddell M, 2018
Rory Black A, 2018
Abbi Boehl D, 2019
Maggie Marion M, 2019
Savannah Beaver D, 2019
Sophi Wrisk M, 2020
Kolby Weedon M, 2020
Lindsey Marshall M, 2020
BASEBALL
Team of the Decade: 2013
The 2013 Catonsville baseball team went 17-5 and reached the state championship game where they were blanked by South River, 6-0, but along the way they had a thrilling postseason, winning three one-run games by the same 4-3 score.
In the second round of the playoffs, they nipped Dulaney, 4-3, and in the regional finals they slipped past Westminster, 4-3.
Assistant coach Doug Campbell couldn’t hide his excitement after the Westminster game.
“In my 19 years here [11 as head coach], that is the best game I’ve ever seen,” Campbell said.
Catonsville won it in the bottom of the eighth, after one-out singles by Rob Wheelton and Kevin Sheppard and a game-winning walk-off hit by Jeremy Davis that bounced off the left field fence.
“I love having the pressure on,” said Davis, who entered the game batting .500. “I think it’s fun. It gets your heart going and it gets your adrenaline going. I wanted to be up there. I trust myself and I was excited to hit the ball and that is what I did.”
Tim Birkmeyer pitched three scoreless innings to earn the victory and he was aided by an outstanding catch by Ryan Whittington, who doubled a base runner off second base in the top of the eighth.
“Ryan has made some terrific plays this year and I knew as soon as it went up and I saw him running, there was no way he is not catching it and the runner made a mistake and we executed,” Birkmeyer said.
Starting pitcher John “JD” Klein allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.
In the state semifinals, the Comets got contributions from the entire team.
Starting pitcher Klein and reliever Birkmeyer battled out of jams the entire game and the defense never let them down.
In the bottom of the first inning, left fielder Whittington threw out a runner at the plate after a base hit.
In the second, with a runner on second base, third baseman Danny Bruno (two doubles) prevented a run with a diving stop.
Jeremy Davis drove in his second run to tie the game at 2-2 after Kevin Sheppard doubled with one out in the third.
In the top of the fourth, it was daring base running and small ball that took center stage.
Following a single by Whittington and walk to Joey Getzendanner, Brendan McTaggart laid down a sacrifice bunt, putting runners on second and third with one out.
Ninth batter Scott Beautz delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Whittington for a 3-2 lead and advancing Getzendanner to third base.
After Wheelton walked, the count to Sheppard got to 0-2 when Wheelton got in a rundown between first and second.
Getzendanner stole home for the fourth run, before the Bulldogs tagged out Wheelton.
“We were going to try it if the count got to 0-2 and it did and the pitcher didn’t know what to do,” Wheelton said.
“It was great execution,” Catonsville head coach Rich Hambor said.
Later in the game, Beautz threw out a runner at home and he ended the game when he snagged a liner in right center and doubled off the runner at first base.
“Everybody is so excited and the kids are playing so well and so hard and they are just ecstatic to be there,” Hambor said. “I told them to enjoy it and live in the moment.”
Catonsville earned its first appearance in the state finals since the 1976 squad won the school’s only baseball state championship. They lost in the state semis in 1975, 1978, 1990 and 2007.
Player of the Decade: John “JD” Klein
As a pitcher, John Klein holds the Catonsville career record for innings pitched (144 1/3). His 13 victories on the mound trails only Adam Kolarek (16) and Neal Davis (14).
Kolarek, a 2007 graduate, was a relief pitcher for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and he now pitches for the Oakland Athletics.
Davis, a 2006 graduate, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies, but his career ended because of injury in his first minor league season.
Klein’s 131 career strikeouts trailed only Davis (240) and Kolarek (184).
Klein was 7-2 with a 1.27 earned run average on the mound during the regular season of his junior year when he batted .400 and the Comets went to the state championship.
In 2013, Klein was named to the All-County first team along with Wheelton and in 2014 he was All-County and second team All-Metro.
The 32 games he pitched in was most in school history and when he wasn’t on the hill, he played first base. His five home runs are second only to Kolarek’s nine and Klein’s 53 RBIs trail only Kolarek (57) and Matt Kruger (55).
All-Decade Baseball
David Wolfe CF, 2010
Geoff Hendrix SS, 2010
Matt Kruger 3B, 2010
Ian Baker P, 2010
Robert Hopp 1B, 2011
Eric Crum OF, 2011
Theo DiPace C, 2011
Tyler Armstrong P, 2012
Brendan McTaggart 2B, 2013
Kevin Sheppard 1B, 2013
Robbie Wheelton OF, 2013
Jeremy Davis C, 2013
Tim Birkmeyer P, 2013
John Klein P, 2014
Scott Beautz OF, 2014
Ryan Whittington OF, 2014
Joey Getzendanner SS, 2014
Chris Jay P, 2014
Danny Bruno 1B, 2015
Matt LaPrade OF, 2015
Nick Grace 3B, 2016
Jack Harrell 3B, 2016
Eric Sheppard OF, 2016
Danny Terzi P, 2016
Jake Parrott P, 2016
Jake Getzendanner 2B, 2017
Matt Moulthrop SS, 2017
Kevin Deitz C, 2017
Ethan Alioto 3B, 2017
Matt Rhoades P, 2017
Joe Rubalcaba P, 2017
Matt Rehder OF, 2017
Ross Kidd P, 2017
Adam Grace 3B, 2018
Cody Brick SS, 2018
Will Jones 1B, 2018
Carl Baker P/OF, 2018
Nick Eiswert OF, 2018
Mark Brady SS, 2018
Kyle Ryan C, 2018
Ben Hall P, 2018
Outdoor Track and Field
Girls Team of the Decade: 2011
The Catonsville girls 2011 team saved its best performance for the end as they finished tied with John F. Kennedy for second in the Class 3A state championship meet with 47 points, just 1.5 points behind Huntingtown.
Zoey Whittington was the leader of the pack, winning a state title in the 400 meters (54.78) and running on the state champion 4x200 relay (1:41.94) and 4x400 relay (3:53.95) teams with Maria Randlett-Tydings, Emilia Ramos and Flaime Mcdowell.
The 4x800 relay team of Molly Curry, Ramos, Francoise Mandengue and Bria Benner was fourth (9:45.92) at states.
Whittington was also third at the state meet in the 200. Mandengue was eighth in the 300 hurdles and Michal Tate was eighth in the triple jump.
The 2011 squad was also second in the Baltimore County championships, trailing Hereford.
Whittington won the 100, 200 and 400 meters and Michael Tate was first in triple jump, fourth in high jump and seventh in long jump. Jessica Garry was second in discus and third in shot put.
Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Decade: Zoey Whittington
In 2011, Whittington became a three-time state champion in the 400 and four-time 1,600 relay state champion. She also claimed the 100, 200 and 400 meter titles at the county meet three straight years.
At the 2011 state meet, she accounted for 36 of team’s 47 points as Comets finished tied for second.
She was named 2011 Co-Female Athlete of the Year, along with Lisa Meyd, and ran track for the University of Pittsburgh.
“She is a team leader, and likes to have fun and is very social, but when the work needs to be done, she does it and she rarely missed practice,” head coach Sarah Sheetz said. “For us, she was a team player. What drives her is she likes to compete, and she likes to win.”
All-Decade Girls Track and Field
Sophie Mantelli, distance 2010
Maya Torrain, high jump 2010
Zoey Whittington, sprinter 2011
Maria Randlett-Tydings, sprinter 2011
Emilia Ramos, sprinter 2012
Flaime Mcdowell, sprinter, 2012
Michal Tate, high jump, long jump, triple jump 2012
Taylor Giles, shot put, discus 2015
Maja Wichhart, triple, high jump, hurdles 2015
Lucy Delker, shot put, discus 2017
Boys Outdoor Track Team of the Decade: 2012
Coming off a season where the Comets finished third in the states and second at regionals in 2011, the Comets had high expectations for 2012 and they delivered with a strong third-place performances in the Baltimore County and regional meets. Although injuries and a tough Class 4A field at the state championships left them in 22nd place (12 points), they produced several outstanding performances during the postseason.
At the Class 3A North Region championships the Comets scored 86 points and trailed only Westminster (90.33) and Dulaney (86.33).
DeAndre’ Lane won the 100 meters (11.03) and teammates Vincent Randlett-Tydings (2nd, 11:05) and Julian Jones (5th, 11:46) also scored in the event.
Randlett-Tydings won the 200 in 22.39 and Lane was third and Jones fourth and Randlett-Tydings was fifth in the 400.
Jones, Lane, Randlett-Tydings and Keon Webb were third in the 4x100 relay,
Lewis Bennett won pole vault (11-feet, 5 inches) and Brandon Dixon was first in discus (119-1) and second in shot put (44-9).
At the county championship meet, the Comets (52) trailed only Milford Mill (69) and Hereford (68).
Randlett-Tydings won the 100 and 200 and was fifth in the 400 and Lane was second in the 100.
Luke Chetelat was fifth in the 800 (2:02.60) and fifth in the 1600 (4:34.40). Dixon was fourth in shot put and Lewis Bennett was fourth and Austin Pleyo was fifth in pole vault.
At the state meet, Randlett-Tydings was fifth in the 200 (22.46) and sixth in the 100 (11.22).
Lane was injured in the preliminaries of the 100, but joined Randlett-Tydings, Jones and Keon Webb on the seventh-place 4x100 relay team 43:53
Brandon Dixon was sixth in shot put (45.4.50).
Male Outdoor Track Athletes of the Decade: DeAndre’ Lane and Vincent Randlett-Tydings
After aggravating a hamstring injury during preliminary trials in the 2012 state finals for the 100-meter dash, Lane continued on the 400 relay squad with Julian Jones, Vincent Randlett-Tydings and Keon Webb.
“A lot of people were saying don’t run, but I was thinking about my teammates who I’ve been running with since my freshman year and I was not going to let them down,” Lane said.
Lane had finished first in the 100 (11:03) and third in the 200 (22:93) at the Class 4A Central Region meet and was second in the 100 (11:23) at the Baltimore County championships.
Catonsville track coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler said that Lane is “definitely easy to work with and is a hard worker with the confidence to be a champion.”
During indoor track season, assistant coach Nate Dyer praise Lane and Randlett-Tydings, nicknamed “Bubba” after Lane finished first and Randlett-Tydings second in the 55-meter dash at the Baltimore County championship meet in 2011.
“He (Lane) is just an explosive, dynamic kid,” Dyer said. “I was almost as proud that we finished 1-2 because ‘Bubba’ is a complete runner. His performance today with all the races he ran was just phenomenal.”
Randlett-Tydings capped his outdoor career in 2012 by winning the 100-meter dash at counties, finishing second in regionals and sixth at states. In the 200, he was first in counties and regionals and fifth at the state meet.
During his junior year, he was third in the 100 at regionals after winning state and regional championships in the 200 as a sophomore in 2010.
All-Decade Male Outdoor Track and Field
Cameron Brinks, distance 2010
Ryan Jiggetts, hurdles, sprinter 2011
Vincent Randlett-Tydings, sprinter 2012
Julian Jones, sprinter 2012
Will Barbagallo, distance 2012
Kameron McCoy, hurdles, high jump, long jump 2012
Luke Chetelat, distance 2013
DeAndre Lane, sprinter 2013
Lewis Bennett, pole vault 2013
Brandon Dixon, shot put 2013
Tommy Perry, distance 2014
Kirubel Asfaw, distance 2014
Anthony Huynh, distance 2014
Zach Delker, shot put, discus 2015
Ben Mansfield, pole vault 2015
Gabe Noble, distance 2015
Halim Joseph, distance 2016
Everett Miller shot put, discus 2017
Graham Strzelecki, distance 2018
Kyle Lane, triple jump, long jump, sprinter 2020
Elliott Wack, distance 2020
Tennis
Tennis Team of the Decade: 2016
The 2016 Catonsville High tennis team went 9-1 during the regular season, and in the postseason they produced three championships and sent four athletes to the Maryland State tournament at Olney Manor Regional Park.
After winning a District VI Region title, the No. 2 boys doubles team of Steven Bingaman and Nathan Kesovan entered the Maryland state tournament as the sixth seed.
The girls’ doubles team of Madi Burinsky and Maggie Besse also qualified for the state tournament after placing second at the regional tournament.
Bingaman, who posted a 7-2 record for the Comets during the regular season, also captured a Baltimore County championship in boys’ No. 2 singles.
Burinsky and Besse were 9-1 during the regular season for coach Rich Weitkamp’s squad and also won a county title.
It was the third county crown for Burinsky, who won the first two with Morgan Comisac as her doubles partner.
Comisac was 8-2 during the regular season and teamed up with Van Hmung for third place in mixed doubles at regionals.
Burinsky and Besse lost in the first round of the state tournament, 6-4, 6-1, to Clear Spring’s Kelsi Mentzer and Kate Paylor after an impressive regional tournament.
At regionals, Burinsky and Besse only lost one game while winning their first two matches, 6-1, 6-0, and 6-0, 6-0. In the finals, they fell 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to Dulaney’s Cindy Shou and Jessica Ye.
Catonsville’s No. 1 boys’ singles Alex Modell placed fourth in the regionals after going 9-1 during the regular season.
All-Decade Tennis
Alex Burinsky 2013
Onyekachi Onyekwere 2014
Taylor Cooper 2015
Morgan Comisac 2016
Nathan Kesovan 2016
Maggie Bess 2016
Amanda Bingaman 2016
Madi Burinsky 2017
Steven Bingaman 2017
Alex Modell 2018