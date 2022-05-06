Catonsville softball blanks Westminster, 4-0, behind four-hitter by senior pitcher Maggie Kreis

Catonsville senior pitcher Maggie Kreis pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the Comets' 4-0 triumph over Westminster. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville senior pitcher Maggie Kreis pitched a four-hit shutout and struck out nine, while walking only one in the No. 5 Comets’ 4-0 victory over visiting Westminster on Thursday.

Kreis also had two hits and an RBI.

Catcher Caelyn Voss called the entire game and mixed a variety of pitches and spins.

“She was on fire today,” Catonsville coach Paul Harris said. “Her and Caelyn were working very well together. Caelyn called a great game behind the plate and Maggie executed it. When those two are working like that they are going to be hard to beat, it was good to watch.”

Westminster’s best scoring chance came in the third inning when they loaded the bases on consecutive one-out singles from Kaitlyn Clark, Katelyn Barber and Kayla Garland.

But, Aislyn Cole grounded to Kreis, who got the force out at home, and Gina Sullivan popped out to second baseman Aaron Partin for the final out.

“I was thinking I need a ground ball here to one of my infielders because I have a lot of trust in them,” Kreis said. “They’ve been playing well and then it’s great when they hit it to you because it’s in your control.”

Kreis, who struck out the side in the third inning, also benefited from errorless defense.

“When they play defense like that, they are going to be very hard to beat,” Harris said.

Catonsville’s first run came when Abby Mitchell (2-for-4) led off the bottom of the third with a double and Kreis singled her home.

One-out singles by Kreis and Grace Bielski in the fifth sparked a two-run inning that included a booming RBI double to deep center field by Partin.

“She destroyed that ball,” Harris said.

Consecutive walks by Colleen Simpkins and Jameson Willis led to an unearned run in the sixth to complete the scoring.

Westminster freshman pitcher Mallory Johnson pitched a complete game in the Owls' 4-0 loss at Catonsville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Freshman pitcher Mallory Johnson allowed eight hits in the complete-game effort for the Owls.

Catonsville is scheduled to play at Dundalk on Friday and finish the regular season Monday at Reservoir.

On Tuesday, the Comets play Carver A&T in the Baltimore County championship game at CCBC Catonsville at 4 p.m.

The two teams split during the regular season with Catonsville winning, 2-1, in the first game and Carver earning a 6-0 victory last week. Carver’s Mallory Cooper pitched a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in that contest.

Kreis was on the mound for both games and is looking forward to the rubber match.

“I think we’ve got some unfinished business with them,” Kreis said. “I think it will be a great game, I’m really excited. Their pitcher is pitching really well, so you’ve got to give her a lot of credit and it’s always fun hitting and playing against teams that are really hot and their energy is really good, so I’m excited.”