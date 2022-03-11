Catonsville, Western Tech and Lansdowne wrestlers wrap up season at state tournament

“He came into the season with a shoulder injury and didn’t start wrestling until Christmas, battles his way back into the lineup, has to beat a couple of guys to even be a starter, gets to the county tournament and has the tournament of his career (third place),” Dunn said. “Then, he goes to the regions, gets second and punches his ticket to the state tournament, just a great story for him this year as a senior, to battle back from injury and get to the state tournament.”