Catonsville, Western Tech and Lansdowne wrestlers wrap up season at state tournament

While no boys from Catonsville, Western Tech or Lansdowne made the top six at the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament, the Western Tech girls produced a pair of podium finishes in Mame Thiam (third) and Leian Wright (sixth) in the girls competition.
Thiam, a state champ in 2020 when she was a freshman, won her 190-pound bronze-medal match by pinning Stephen Decatur’s Mia Stubblebine with 20 seconds left in the opening period.
Thiam, a Windsor Mill native, also defeated Stubblebine during her freshman year when she went 8-0 against all girls and won regional and state titles at 180 pounds.
Top-seeded Thiam’s journey began with back-to-back byes, followed by a pin over Winters Mill’s Lilly Ulmer Glas in 1:13.
In the semifinals, she lost a fall to Milford Mill’s De’Jae Erwin in 3:22. At the Baltimore County tournament, which Thiam won, she pinned Erwin in 2:39.
Thiam, Wright (125), Thein Thein (110) and Lilaah Jones (105) were regional champions for the Wolverines.
“She does whatever is necessary for the team, goes out there whether it’s saving a point or getting the W and giving us some points,” coach Juan Solera said earlier this season. “She is a captain certainly and she leads like such.”
Wright’s ride to sixth place included a bye and back-to-back pins of Socorro Silkes-Diaz of Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Francis Scott Key’s Aylin Rivas. She was pinned in the second period by Jada Fowler, of Oakland Mills in the fifth-place match.
The Western Tech boys sent a trio of grapplers to the Class 2A/1A state tournament and 170-pounder Alex Newkirk was the only one victorious.
Newkirk (18-9), who was second in the county tournament, slipped by Overlea’s Arthur Barnes, 7-5, in the opening round, lost by pin to Glenelg’s Daniel Vaysman in the second round and was eliminated by Harford Tech’s Charlie Turney in the consolation bracket.
At 113, Apia To’oto’o (21-11) was pinned in the first round and forfeited in the second round.
At 152, Sam Menefee (14-16) was pinned and lost a 12-2 decision.
The Catonsville boys team sent four wrestlers to the Class 4A/3A state tournament.
Sophomore Toby Eveleth (30-4) was the top performer, going 2-2 at 120.
The regional champ and county runner-up defeated Dylan Ritter with a first-period pin, but he was bumped to the consolation bracket by Marriotts Ridge’s Atley Turner when he was pinned with 46 seconds left in the match.
“He was winning the whole match, made a mistake and got caught and that really hurt him as far as moving forward in the tournament,” Catonsville coach George Dunn said. “He had that match, but one mistake at the states costs you.”
In the first consolation match, Eveleth defeated Nicholas Bakhtiar, 13-3, but he was eliminated by Jason Alvarado (33-2), of Eleanor Roosevelt, 3-2, in the next round.
Eveleth was second in the county and first in the region tournament.
“If he continues to train and improves his technique, he is going to be a real force to be reckoned with the next two years,” Dunn said.
At 126, sophomore Drew Ritter (21-11) lost to Reservoir’s Sebastian Meza, 10-3, and Damascus freshman Gabe Hernandez, 6-4, at states.
Ritter’s older brother, junior Mason Ritter (26-9) went 1-2 in the state tournament after winning a regional crown.
He lost to Centennial’s Noah Whipsey, 10-9, in the first round in a match eerily similar to his match in the regional finals.
“He was down big early and he stormed back and he had the kid on his back and needed the pin to win and he fell just short,” Dunn said “Same thing happened at regional finals, he was losing 5-1 with a minute left, he turns the kid with an armbar, needs a pin to win and pins the kid with one second left in the match to win a regional title, it was awesome.”
At states, Ritter bounced back to pin Eleanor Roosevelt’s Kintum Fortune in 4:30, but he was eliminated by Atholton’s Rico Goss, 9-0.
“We look forward to big things from him next year,” Dunn said. “He improved so much from the beginning of the season. He’s coachable, he hears something, you show him something and he does it, he’s all about execution, I’m excited about Mason.”
Brandon Bowers (13-8) was the lone Comet senior to reach the states and he lost to Linganore’s Garhett Dickeron (30-3) by technical fall, 17-2, in the opening round and was pinned by Adam Lake in the first period of the consolation round at 132 pounds.
“He came into the season with a shoulder injury and didn’t start wrestling until Christmas, battles his way back into the lineup, has to beat a couple of guys to even be a starter, gets to the county tournament and has the tournament of his career (third place),” Dunn said. “Then, he goes to the regions, gets second and punches his ticket to the state tournament, just a great story for him this year as a senior, to battle back from injury and get to the state tournament.”
Seniors who didn’t reach the state tournament but had outstanding seasons were twins Eric and Tomas Grap.
Eric finished 28-4 and placed third in the Class 4A North Region tournament and only the top two advanced to states. He was also a Baltimore County runner-up.
Tomas (20-5) injured his shoulder during the county tournament and missed the rest of the season.
“It was disappointing, they are both hard workers, they are leaders in the room, two captains, two really good kids and great wrestlers,” Dunn said.
Senior Luke Pittman placed fourth at heavyweight in the regionals and finished the season 18-14.
Dunn, in his first season as head coach after 11 years at Lansdowne, is already looking ahead to next season.
“We have a really good group of JV kids that I’m real excited about and we’ve got a bunch of bigger guys, football players that we are really excited about,” he said.
Lansdowne High’s lone representative at the state tournament was freshman Sean Lippman, who was 0-2 in the Class 2A/1A 126-pound bracket.
He was pinned in the first period by Bohemia Manor’s Chase Rondone and early in the second period by Cambridge-South Dorchester’s David Willis.