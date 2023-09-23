Catonsville football has a happy homecoming, winning battle of big plays, 35-24, over Woodlawn

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Catonsville's Tyler Boyd crosses the goal line for the first of his three touchdowns in the Comets' 35-24 victory over Woodlawn. (Photo by Craig Clary)

On a night filled with big plays, host Catonsville made the most and defeated Woodlawn, 35-24, on homecoming night.

The biggest came right after Woodlawn scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Davon Smith Jr. to Hillary Erundy to cut Catonsville’s lead to 20-8 with 21 seconds left in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff, junior Josh Paylor broke up the middle and cut outside 82 yards for a touchdown with 6.7 seconds left in the half. Quarterback Gunnar Gemmell connected with Tyler Boyd for the conversion and the Comets led 28-8 at intermission.

“To be honest, I caught the ball and started running straight because I know on kickoffs we are supposed to run straight and I saw all the green over there and I just made the cut and got through and started running,” Paylor said. “I was thinking to myself down here when we were finishing the game that was really, like, a big play and I was just happy that I was the one that had the opportunity to make that play.”

“He can do it all,” Catonsville coach Jared Maybin said. “We know he can do it all, we are just figuring out a way to work him into our system and utilize all of our threats because we do have a lot.”

Catonsville opened the scoring when a bad snap over Smith’s head on a punt attempt gave the Comets the ball at the Woodlawn 12-yard line. Three plays later, Boyd (19 carries, 65 yards) scored on a short run and Max Muempher’s kick made it 7-0.

In the second quarter, Boyd returned a punt 36 yards and Trae Sears (11 carries, 81 yards) ran 35 yards to the 3 before Jeff Lemon scored on the next play. The Comets expanded the lead to 20-0 when Boyd capped a 5-play 30-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

“I just wanted to get a win on homecoming,” said Boyd, who had 108 of the Comets 243 total yards and scored three touchdowns. “I didn’t want to embarrass myself or the team so I did everything I could.”

As the sun sets, Catonsville's Colin Drohan tackles Ryan Fowlkes after a short gain in the Comets' 35-24 victory. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Smith rushed nine times for 150 yards and was 7-for-18 for 123 yards passing as Woodlawn gained 319 total yards on offense.

“We knew he had big play ability,” Maybin said. “We made it over to see those guys play Dundalk on Monday, so we knew coming into this that [Smith] was their guy and he was the one to stop if we were to try to win this game.”

Smith engineered a 10-play 57-yard scoring drive that included a 20-yard completion on a slant to Erondy and culminated with a 3-yard touchdown run by Irvon Charles Jr. Smith’s two-point conversion to Brooks made it 28-16 with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

Catonsville bumped the lead to 35-16 on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Boyd from Gemmell (3-for-7, 73 yards). The drive included a 21-yard deep sideline pass from Gemmell to Will Roberson.

But, the Warriors refused to wilt behind their leader at quarterback, who scrambled 48 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 35-24 with 8:40 left in the game after his conversion pass to Brooks.

“It was a pass, but I saw the outside open up, so I’m going through my reads and once I saw it open up, I know I’m fast enough to make the first guy miss and when I went down the sideline, that was just me,” Smith said.

Catonsville ran out the clock with a 12-play drive that included another big play — a 22-yard completion from Gemmell to Boyd on fourth and 12.

“He saw me and I had to alter the route a little bit because it was locked up at the line, but I got out of it and I did what I could do,” Boyd said.

“That was a part of our pre-game speech, we were talking about living in the moment and being the one that makes the plays,” Maybin said. “I challenged everybody to be the one that makes the play, don’t sit around and wait for somebody else to do it, you go make the play and a lot of guys stepped up today.”

Fortunately for the Comets, Smith never got a chance to make another play and he didn’t hide his disappointment after the game.

“I just love it too much,” Smith said. “It’s a passion I have had ever since I was a little kid. I could never quit, I never get the feeling that somebody can feel like they just walk all over me and do whatever they want to me. So when I’m in that mode like we are losing, I’m playing my hardest every game,” Smith said.

The loss was the third in four games for the Warriors.

“We’ve got a lot of new kids, a lot of new techniques we are teaching so it’s all new,” Woodlawn coach CJ Masterson said. “I’ve got a new coaching staff and we are almost there, they are fighting and that’s what I commended them on tonight. They continue to fight. We are losing because we are making mistakes. If we haven’t beaten ourselves we would probably be undefeated.”

Catonsville improved to 3-1 with an away game at Perry Hall next Friday.

“We are getting pretty close to the middle of the season so we are trying to clean up those mistakes and trying to be a smoother unit offensively, defensively and special teams,” Maybin said. “We are starting to bring it all together and hopefully we have a good week of practice and we can go out and put together a great product against Perry Hall.”