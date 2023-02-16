Early perimeter shooting helps host Catonsville boys basketball down Woodlawn, 73-60, on senior night

Catonsville Seniors pose for a photo with their coach on senior night. (Left to Right) #3, Dominic Brogdon, #10, Ethan Taylor, #1, Aaron Mekonen. Head Coach, Jason Harris, #5, Colin Harshman, and #11, Romhai Getachew. Catonsville vs Woodlawn on Comets senior night, Wednesday February 15, 2023 at Catonsville High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville senior Colin Harshman scored a game-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead host Catonsville to a 73-60 over Woodlawn on senior night.

Woodlawn’s Tamar Simms scored the first point of the game, but Catonsville (13-7) responded with 11 straight points and all five seniors, who were honored before the game, scored in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Harshman made three 3-pointers in the opening stanza and corralled four rebounds. Seniors Romhai Getachew and Aaron Mekonen added treys and classmates Ethan Taylor and Nic Brogdon scored two points each.

After the Comets’ 11-0 run, Woodlawn countered with eight straight points to get within two. Simms had five points and Corey Palmer and Joel Keihn had four each in the opening period for the Warriors (6-11).

Advertisement

The Comets extended the lead to 36-21 at the half as junior Mike Owens came off the bench and scored 10 points and had two steals in the second quarter and Woodlawn struggled shooting from the perimeter. The Warriors didn’t hit a 3-pointer until Brian Vandiver made one with 18 seconds left in the game.

“We’ve got to be more consistent with the shot selection and also with turnovers,” Woodlawn coach John Dixon said. “At crucial times, we didn’t handle the ball well and also we didn’t step up on their jump shots. They were hitting 3s and we tried to contain [Harshman] who had a phenomenal game, but we were stepping off him and giving him space to shoot, instead of taking away his shot and making him drive.”

Harshman made only one trey in the second half, but his penetration led to five free throws and 12 points in the paint.

“It was senior night, but, I wasn’t really trying to go for 30, it didn’t seem like 30,” said Harshman, who took advantage when the Warriors extended their trap to half-court in the second half. “Coach definitely told me to look to get inside because they are going to fly by and I just looked to seal a lot and get a lot of rebounds and that’s what I was trying to do and get a win.”

Catonsville's Nic Brogdon drives for a layup in the first half, drawing a foul from Woodlawn's Jeremiah Moore in the Comets' 73-60 victory. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Woodlawn forced 13 Comet turnovers in the second half and got nine points each from Casjuan Washington and Joel Keihm, but every time the Warriors threatened to get the lead under double digits, Harshman answered. Harshman scored 13 points in the final quarter.

“Colin is our MVP, he’s our highest IQ player, he comes in and he puts his imprint on the game and guys feed off of him,” Catonsville first-year coach Jason Harris said.

The coach wasn’t so sure how his team would respond on senior night the day before the game.

“We had a rough practice yesterday, we had a long discussion on people needing to make some sacrifices for the betterment of the group and I reminded them that this is their last time possible playing on this court together and that is going to take people doing things outside of what they are used to a little bit,” Harris said. “Whatever they threw at us, we had to be willing to adjust and I think that all the seniors did a great job of sacrificing for the betterment of the team.”

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Harshman, who transferred in from Riverdale Baptist before his senior year, praised his classmates.

“I love these guys,” he said. “This is like family to me. It feels special. I feel like we can really make a run in the playoffs here.”

Both teams now turn their sights toward the regional playoffs.

“Playoffs are what we are looking forward to and being 0-0 to start off fresh,” Dixon said. “The season starts for us tomorrow and it doesn’t matter what our record was, we’ve just got to come out not turning the ball over and playing tough defense and being consistent with our shot selection.

Catonsville 73, Woodlawn 60

C-Colin Harshman 31, Nic Brogdon 14, Mike Owens 12, Aaron Mekonen 7, Ethan Taylor 4, Romhai Getachew 3, Trey Gould 2; W-Tamar Simms 16, Joel Keihn 15, Casjuan Washington 10, Corey Palmer 8, Brian Vandiver 5, Jeremiah Moore 2, Cameron Wilkins 2, Latrell Robinson 2.

Advertisement

Halftime 36-21 Catonsville