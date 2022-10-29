Catonsville’s Tyler Boyd rushes for four scores in Comets’ 36-14 victory over Western Tech

Western Tech’s Davion Sneed rushes against Catonsville in the first half as Catonsville hosts Western Tech Friday, October 28, 2022 at Catonsville High School. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Sophomore running back Tyler Boyd rushed for four touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Gunnar Henderson completed a touchdown pass to junior Mike Owens to lead host Catonsville to a 36-14 victory over Western Tech on senior night in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Wolverines seized the momentum early when quarterback Chris Dancy connected with Davion Sneed on a 47-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. Dancy ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

The Wolverines recovered an onside kick on the next play, but the Comets (3-6) forced a turnover on downs with Karon Pearson making a tackle for loss on third down.

Two plays later, Gemmell tossed a swing pass to senior Nazir Buckson and he raced 42 yards down the sideline to the Wolverine 10.

“Buckson is another good player for us and his dad went to Western Tech and I played against him back in the day, so this one meant a little bit more to both of us, so we could have a little bragging rights at the dinner table,” said Catonsville coach Jaren Maybin, “Both of my brothers went to Western and I didn’t get into Western Tech, so there was a little extra incentive to beat them.”

On fourth-and-goal from the 5, Gemmell connected with Owens for a touchdown and Will Roberson caught the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8.

“I pretended I was blocking and I went out for a corner and the man was on me and I went under him and caught the ball down low,” Owens said.

Roberson intercepted a pass on the Wolverines’ next possession and returned it 72 yards, but the Comets were called for a face mask during the runback and started the possession from their own 28.

However, on the next play, Boyd raced 72 yards for a touchdown and the lead was 15-8 after Max Muempher’s extra-point kick.

“I went up the 3-hole and I saw the opening and I just ran,” said Boyd, who rushed for 138 yards on 20 carries.

“Often, our guys are looking for somebody to make a big play and they are looking for that little spark and Tyler has done that for us consistently throughout the year,” Maybin said.

Catonsville stretched the lead to 22-8 late in the first half on a 2-yard touchdown run by Boyd. That drive was keyed by a 28-yard pass from Gemmell to Owens.

Gemmell completed 5 of 7 passes for 111 yards and Owens caught three for 61 yards.

“That’s been one of the things we’ve been trying to focus on, because teams like to play us in the box and they like to try to stop the run and we have a fantastic young quarterback and we’ve got guys that he can throw to,” Maybin said. “It’s exciting watching Gunnar’s development and Mike’s development as well because they are both coming back next year.”

Boyd added short touchdown runs for the Comets’ final two scores.

Catonsville finished with 210 yards rushing behind an offensive line that included Gabe Wallman, Isaiah Briscoe, Maurkeis Gary, Brayden Godwin, Allen Kohel and tight end Owens.

“I loved blocking for my teammates and helping them out,” Owens said.

Western Tech rushed for 219 yards with Dancy (123 yards) and Omari Sheppard (83 yards) leading the attack. Sheppard scored Western Tech’s lone touchdown in the second half.

Western Tech coach Shawn Waller worried his team would wear down because he had several players going both ways.

“I knew through the course of the game it would wear on us and it showed, but I honestly thought we could come away with a victory just from scouting them and just the way we’ve been playing lately, we’ve been on a roll,” he said. “We just couldn’t finish. All and all they are giving us everything they’ve got and that’s all I can ask for as a head coach. They made the plays they had to, my hats off to them.”