Catonsville field hockey blanks Perry Hall, 8-0, for second shutout over the Gators this season

Perry Hall's Makayla Kurcoba, left, tries to make a play to pass the ball away from pressure by Catonsville's Alison Capka during a field hockey game at Catonsville High School on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

When the Catonsville field hockey team played at Perry Hall last week, the game was scoreless at halftime. In the three halves since, including the entirety of Tuesday’s 8-0 win, the Comets have outscored the Gators 13-0.

The Comets learned from the first half of the first game how to solve Gators goalie Taylor Fitch, who likes to come way off the goal line to cut off the angle.

“Their goalie was like killing us last week,” Catonsville coach Emma Walsh said. “She was so good and so I was like ,we have to go around her because she does she come out and I was like we cannot shoot at that goalie, she was stopping everything. Once they realized to build it around her, it started to work and I think playing them twice in a row helped us see what changes we needed to make from last week.”

“[Fitch] does it on her own,” Perry Hall coach Cassidy Coates said. “She is very good at that. She knows when to come out, she knows when to stay back. She’s very aggressive.”

Fitch had 10 saves before giving way to RaeLeigh Sparkzak, who added six, but the Comets wasted little time scoring. Just over a minute into the game, senior Lindsay Taylor scored off a precision pass from classmate Alison Capka.

Taylor and Capka each had two goals and two assists in the first half as the Comets built a 5-0 lead. Lucy Rehmert had the other goal in the first half and Jade Pannutty scored all three goals in the second half.

The Comets outshot the Gators, 32-1, with Perry Hall’s only shot drifting wide off the stick of Makayla Kurkoba early in the third quarter.

Midfielder Katie Tolton controlled the offense from the midfield and had two assists while being valuable getting the attack in rhythm.

Catonsville teammates, from left, Lindsay Taylor, Kaleigh Lehner and Katie Tolton, celebrate a goal against Perry Hall during Tuesday's game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“It’s different every game, but a lot of our passes were definitely working this game,” Tolton said. “We played them last week and we kept definitely going for the goalie, so we learned from that and this time knew just to pass around it.”

“We all play together as a team,” Taylor said. “Our coaches preach it every day, just come together as a team, communicate and we know communication is the key for every game. So as long as we come out, stay strong and communicate, we have a chance against everyone.”

Pannutty, a sophomore, made her impact in the second half with the second of her three goals coming off a backhanded shot from a tough angle that sneaked inside the near post.

Catonsville's Jade Pannuty looks to advance the ball upfield with Perry Hall's Diya Sharma defending on the play. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“She’s also a good player because she knows when to take the shot and she also knows when to pass to her other teammates,” Walsh said. “I love watching her play. She’s very good.”

The Comets improved to 2-3 with a road game at Sparrows Point on Thursday before hosting Franklin at 5:15 on Oct. 2 for senior night.

Coates, who took over the head coaching job late in the summer, watched her team drop to 0-4, but saw some positives.

“I think even when we are down we are all cheering for each other on the side,” Coates said. “We want our younger girls to grow into the game. We have a lot of girls that have never even played field hockey before and they are very supportive team even when we are down. They still work hard, they don’t give up, they are still sprinting on the field.”