Perry Hall volleyball sweeps Catonsville, 3-0, highlighted by big comeback in second set

Confidence was high when Perry Hall junior Abbie Znamirowski stepped to the service line with the Gators trailing host Catonsville, 24-19, in the second set after winning Tuesday evening’s first set.

Seven straight points later, she celebrated a victory that propelled the Gators to a 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 victory.

It was the third straight victory to start the season for the Gators.

“You’ve just got to believe that you can do it, don’t get it in your head about the negatives,” Znamirowski said. “I mean there was not one thought in my mind that I couldn’t do it and that’s all that you can do when you get behind that line.”

Znamirowski only had one ace during the run, but her consistent knuckling ball that dove down the middle kept the Catonsville attack from getting in tune.

“We talk a lot about seams and the first part of the season we are working on just getting it over the net. And once we are consistent, then the next step is ... where are we placing the ball,” Perry Hall coach Laura Britton said.

After the ace and three straight Comet errors, two kills by Addison Dunlap (nine kills, three aces, 11 assists) sandwiched a tip for a kill by Morgan Perzan (seven kills, five aces) to end the pivotal set.

“I think for our team specifically, serving is definitely one of the things that holds our team together. When we are on in serving, we are definitely on,” Znamirowski said.

Catonsville built the lead on a balanced attack in the second set that included a pair of kills from setter Zhane-Marie Lezama (five kills) and two from Abby Tartal (team-high six kills).

But, the Comets missed four serves in the second set after missing six in the first.

“They served great today and honestly that was one of our struggles, so they kind of offset each other,” Catonsville coach Amanda Kaufman said. “We had moments where we were a little timid, but luckily we get to play them again, so we know what we are looking at. But they played a great game defensively and they made some great plays and their hitters did a nice job of keeping that ball in play.”

Dunlap had six kills and Perzan had five in the second set for the Gators.

Perry Hall's Abbie Znamirowski, left, digs a serve in the Gators' sweep of the Comets. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In the final set, Catonsville built an early 4-1 lead, sparked by a pair of aces by Lezama and block by Jaynie Simpkins, but the Gators rallied with a balanced attack that included one kill each from five different players and two from Znamirowski.

“I’m confident with all our girls. We work hard to be able to do all the things. You just can’t be an outside hitter, you can’t be a server, you have to be able to do all the things,” Britton said. “Everyone that we’ve got in there I’m confident can make a play, make a hit, make a kill, place the ball. Sometimes it’s not about how hard you hit it, it’s where you put it.”

Catonsville, which swept Franklin for its only win in three matches, lost 3-1 to Towson in its other match, but Kaufman was impressed with her team’s opening set 29-27 victory at Towson.

Catonsville's Abby Tartal led the Comets with six kills in the Comets' loss to Perry Hall. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

‘We saw a lot of really good things during that game and when we are in synch and playing together and all on the same page we play phenomenal defense,” said Kaufman, who praised her sophomore libero Kira King and freshman defensive specialist Eva Klosteridis. “I have some young talent in the back row.”

She also praised the overall contributions from outside hitter Tartal.

“Abby is very consistent. We know that we can always rely on her and she is just a great leader on the court,” she said.

With only three seniors — Perzan, Bruzzi and Gabby McCarthy — and a blend of young talent, Znamirowski is eager for the rest of the season.

“I’m so excited, this is so much fun, I feel like we really bond as a team. It’s just been so exciting watching us grow,” she said. “From the beginning to now we’ve grown so much as a team.”