Casey Fisher scores career-high 9 goals as Catonsville girls lacrosse rolls past Perry Hall, 17-4

Catonsville junior Casey Fisher scored a career-high nine goals and added an assist in the Comets' 17-4 victory over Perry Hall. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Catonsville junior Casey Fisher scored a career-high nine goals to lead the host Comets to a 17-4 triumph over Perry Hall on Wednesday night.

Fisher had six goals in the first half when the Comets built an 11-0 lead.

“I think my teammates really helped me with that,” Fisher said. “I think when we all come together as a group, it helps me to motivate myself and I think when we do come together and we get in that groove, I just have so much more confidence in my play.”

The High Point University recruit used her lightning-quick feet with a variety of dodges and jukes that left the Gators marveling at her escapability.

“She’s really good,” Perry Hall coach Hailey Jarrard simply said.

Her moves have impressed Catonsville coach Cantey Bailey all season.

“I would love to say I taught her that and take credit for it, but no, that is all her natural ability,” Bailey said. “We work on giving her a little bit more space because she is very good at that quick dodge and she can accelerate off of those and score goals.”

Fisher attributes her success to working overtime.

“I’m out here all the time. I come out on the weekends with my dad and my brother and I try to get friends to come out here with me and I work at it every day,” she said.

Perry Hall's Sofie Blevins races up the field while being defended by Maggie Kubofcik in the Gators' 17-4 loss. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Fisher scored two goals and Abby Webb, Katie Dewitt and Maggie Kubofcik added tallies to build a 5-0 lead seven minutes in. Kate Roberson and Lilly Antonelli later added goals for the Comets.

Bailey praised the defense of Sydney Mah, Sophie Aquino, Emily Bartlett and Kayla Walker, along with Kubofcik taking the draws for helping the Comets get off to a strong start.

“They really came out ready to play,” Bailey said. “It’s something we’ve talked about, coming out and starting well and we haven’t been able to do that for the last couple of games, and it was good to see them start on a good note, winning the draws and getting possession.”

A cold steady drizzle arrived in the second half along with the Gators’ offense, which got goals from Kamryn Williams, Bridgette Asher, Brooks Day and Reese Pinnell.

“We were taking care of the ball more in the second half and the defense was talking a lot more,” Jarrard said. “I think they really connected as a unit.”

Catonsville's Emily Bartlett surveys the field in the Comets' 17-4 victory over Perry Hall. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Perry Hall dropped to 4-6 overall, while the Comets improved to 4-7.

“I think our team is really coming together,” Fisher said. “I think we’ve got a lot of confidence with just gritting it out and having that mentality of we are going to work our butts off and see how things end up.”

Bailey is optimistic the tough schedule will help in the postseason like it did last season when the Comets won a regional championship.

“We do make our out-of-conference schedule really tough and hopefully that will help us in the playoffs,” Bailey said. “We are used to playing tough teams. We are used to that pressure and things like that.”