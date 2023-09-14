Stingy goalkeeping and timely late goal lead Catonsville boys soccer to 1-0 victory over Laurel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Laurel's Billy Vivar, left, and Catonsville's Conrad Mlynek chase the ball in the first half during a soccer game at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

With just over 15 minutes left in a scoreless game, Catonsville senior goalie Ryan Graham made consecutive point-blank saves.

Three minutes later, JP Dement assisted Tony Argueta for the only goal in the host Comets’ 1-0 victory over Laurel.

Advertisement

Graham’s saves gave the Comets the opportunity to go for the win. He saved the first shot by Criistian Ramirez Quincin with his leg, but Marco Gomez drilled the carom to his right and he made a diving save.

“Ryan is a returning starting keeper and he’s come up big in big moments before for us,” Catonsville coach Brendan Kennedy said. “He’s the man, he’s got great reflexes, he reads the game well,”

Advertisement

“The one with my foot, I should have saved with my hands, but I was in like a weird position so I just sort of kicked it out and then they cleared it back across the line and we practice that all the time,” Graham said.

Kennedy knew his goalie would be prepared.

“We prepare for these moments where we fail to get a clearance and the keeper needs a quick reaction,” Kennedy said. “We do a lot of set piece work and get the keepers obviously used to defending those coming out and winning balls, so it was a massive game from him, especially the saves.”

Catonsville was outshot, 17-12, and Graham finished with seven saves.

Laurel goalie Ronald Amaya had three saves and the Comets only had two shots on goal in the second half, but one was Argueta’s game-winner.

“It was a great setup by our winger, JP, on the cross and then Tony just had an outstanding finish,” Kennedy said. “[Argueta] is probably the best finisher on our team whether that be within 6 or 18, he’s got a good strike and he’s such aa workhorse at midfield. He’s in on every challenge, every aerial ball. He’s everywhere at the right time.”

Catonsville's Kap Thang Thuang heads the ball against Laurel's Ariel Hernandez during the Comets' 1-0 victory. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Argueta, a sophomore, didn’t play last year because he transferred in late, but Graham was familiar with his game.

“He’s one of the best there is. I’ve actually played against him in club and it’s no fun,” Graham said. “His shots are hard and he doesn’t stop. He’s got the best stamina on the team besides Conrad [Mlynek].”

Advertisement

The first half was limited in scoring chances and most of Laurel’s shots came from deep. Catonsville got some nice runs from Nate Holub-Smith and its best scoring opportunity came off a corner kick from Emmanuel Amoako to Musa Kholti Yamani with under two minutes left, but his shot was wide.

Laurel picked up intensity in the second half and drew three fouls just outside the box, but shots by Christopher Duran-Escobar and Ramirez-Quincin were off the mark.

“We are a high-energy team,” Laurel coach Daryl Ferguson said. “We try to press in the middle third to try to counter, so we use our wing backs to try to force to where we want them to play to our strength, which is the middle third and we were able to get some opportunities to try and counter.”

Catonsville’s Musa Kholti Yamani (9) heads the ball against Laurel’s Greyvin Mendez-Lopez (11) during the Comets' 1-0 victory. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

When they did put the pressure in the zone, the Catonsville defense — which included a mix of Roman Wray, Dylan Stevenson, Patrick Czlonka, Tommy Bolster and Austin Hayward — bent but never broke.

“Our defense played heavy minutes, but they are some of the best there is,” Graham said.

“We have some pace up top. We are trying to find feet up top and then try to play into the spaces into the channels,” Ferguson said. “Us winning the ball in the middle third, high energy, we finally started to do it and we started to get more opportunities and more dangerous runs at the top of the box.”

Advertisement

That led to the consecutive golden scoring opportunities that Graham repelled to give the Comets their second straight 1-0 triumph to open the season.

The Comets hosts Annapolis Thursday before back-to-back home games next week against Towson (Sept. 18) and Dulaney (Sept. 20).

Laurel (0-2-1) opens league play tomorrow against Suitland.

“I’m definitely proud of them, I’m not upset about the loss because of the effort that we gave,” Ferguson said. “We are a young team. We’ve got four freshmen on varsity, three of which are contributing on a consistent basis, so we are just trying to get them used to the high school level and used to the speed of play.”