Catonsville-Arbutus Times baseball preview: Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech ready to slide into action

Catonsville's Tommy Bolster, pictured April 22, batted .373 with 25 hits, nine doubles and a triple and he had seven stolen bases last year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

All three local squads finished under .500 last season, but coaches at Catonsville, Lansdowne and Western Tech are optimistic after a preseason in which a lot of young talent emerged on the diamond.

Lansdowne joins Western Tech as teams without a home field on campus as the Vikings will use the field at Baltimore Highlands Elementary School as construction continues on the new high school. The Wolverines will continue to play their home games at Southwest Academy.

Here’s a look at some future prospects for the Comets, Vikings and Wolverines.

Catonsville

Coach: Eric Warm, fifth season

Last season: 7-10 overall, lost to Dundalk in regional quarterfinals

Players to watch: Juniors Tommy Bolster (CF) and Adam Stephen (RF) highlight Catonsville’s outfield. Bolster batted .373 with 25 hits, nine doubles and a triple and he had seven stolen bases.

“The guy basically led our team in every stat last year,” Warm said.

Stephen got called up after spring break last year after an injury and earned an outfield spot.

“Defensively, those two are as good outfielders as it gets, they both throw very well, they catch everything,” Warm said.

Junior catcher Dan Lauer moves into a starting role and seniors Nazir Buckson and Cameron Turner will vie for at-bats at designated hitter.

Buckson recently committed to play football at Shenandoah University and Turner blasted a home run to win an extra-inning game at Eastern Tech last season.

Senior Bennett Eiswert and junior Matt Roseboom, who pitched in one varsity game last season and tossed five shutout innings in a win over Lansdowne, will anchor a young pitching staff.

Coach’s outlook: “My expectation is to play the style of baseball that we have played in the past at Catonsville High School. We didn’t have a great year last year and I’m going to make some adjustments as a coach as far as practice and game situations to get myself a better chance of winning some games. I have a lot of good young talent that we’re going to develop and get ready to play come playoff time,” said Warm, who is in his 19th season with the Comets.

First game: at Eastern Tech, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Lansdowne

Coach: Brad Tippin, first year

Last season: 6-12, lost to Hereford in regional semifinals

Players to watch: Senior Chris Baker (CF/OF); juniors Matt O’Donnell (OF/P), Kade Gregory (3B) and Evan Spisak (1B/OF/P).

Coach’s outlook: “As a first-year head coach, I am excited to be a part of this group. They work hard, have a lot of talent, and came to tryouts March 1 focused on the season.

“At this time, varsity has 11 players broken down to four seniors in Baker, Justen Harmon, Matt McCartin and Hahns Hairston; three juniors in O’Donnell, Spisak and Gregory; three sophomores in Logan Harkleroad, Justin White and Ian Patterson and one freshman in Derek Ervin. I expect all of them to contribute to the team in 2023.

“I know that bullpen [simulated] games are not the same as pitching to live batters and [batting practice] is not the same as facing live pitching, but we look better than I expected. Captains Baker and Gregory have become great leaders of this young team and I fully expect this team to turn our record around.”

First game: at Loch Raven, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Western Tech

Coach: Jason Weiner, sixth season

Last season: 7-9, lost to South Carroll in regional semifinals

Players to watch: Juniors Jordan Brown (C/INF/OF), Brandon Chmielewski (3B/P) and Drew Fitch (P/1B); sophomores Wyatt Lemmerman (P/INF) and Kyle Grant (P/OF).

Coach’s Outlook: “I am really excited to see what this season brings for Western Tech baseball. I believe that my core group of juniors is a solid group that can lead this program to great things. They have shown it since they were freshmen and it is only a matter of time for them. With a couple returning sophomores and the addition of a few key ones, I am looking forward to watching them mesh with the upperclassmen. We are finally able to field a JV team since COVID hit, and I am fortunate to get a good group of kids to come out with a few already on my radar for the next few seasons.”

First game: vs. Parkville, Tuesday, 4 p.m.