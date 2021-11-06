xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kenwood football rides strong running game to 38-3 victory over Catonsville in 4A/3A South Region quarterfinal

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Nov 05, 2021 11:01 PM
Catonsville wide receiver Chris Heffern lines up against Kenwood's Justice Brown in a Class 4A/3A South Region quarterfinal on Friday night. Kenwood won, 38-3.
Catonsville wide receiver Chris Heffern lines up against Kenwood's Justice Brown in a Class 4A/3A South Region quarterfinal on Friday night. Kenwood won, 38-3. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Senior Troy Dukes rushed for three touchdowns and the Kenwood defense bottled up Catonsville’s offense as the host Bluebirds (6-4) defeated the Comets (5-5), 38-3, in a Class 4A/3A South Region quarterfinal on Friday.

The fourth-seeded Bluebirds built a 30-0 lead by halftime and Dukes’ 42-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and a 2-point conversion made it 38-0 and started a running clock the rest of the game.

Advertisement

Catonsville senior kicker Jack Krug kicked a 31-yard field goal on the game’s final play to prevent a shutout.

Kenwood will travel to face No. 1 seed Dundalk (9-0) next week in a regional semifinal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We just stayed on our tippy-toes, became aggressive and just played our ballgame,” said Dukes, who had touchdown runs of 4 and 5 yards in the first half.

[More Maryland news] Four veteran Black female officers allege a pattern of discrimination and mistreatment inside Baltimore Police department

“With a back like Troy Dukes and with an experienced offensive line like we have, that’s what we’ve done all season and it wasn’t going to change tonight,” Kenwood coach Derrick Krumholtz said.

The coach praised the offensive line play of seniors Kalia Bailey, Jamal Ashley and Amarie Hance, junior Cam Greaver and sophomore Dustin Frank.

Sean Miller opened the scoring with a 37-yard run and Duke ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Bluebirds an 8-0 lead with 10:19 left in the first quarter.

Advertisement
Catonsville senior kicker Jack Krug kicks off after a safety against Kenwood on Friday night.
Catonsville senior kicker Jack Krug kicks off after a safety against Kenwood on Friday night. (Photo by Craig Clary)

They boosted the lead to 10-0 when Jamari Ashley tackled Damon Chase for a 2-yard loss in the end zone for a safety with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

Dukes scored the next two touchdowns with the second drive being set up with a 22-yard pass from quarterback Khree Myles to Miller.

[More Maryland news] 'Fatberg' of congealed fat, wet wipes and waste discovered under Baltimore's streets, causing sewer overflows

Myles added a 13-yard touchdown run with 1:31 left in the half to make it 30-0.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Khree because that’s a kid that’s been a running back his whole life and he took one for the team,” Krumholtz said. “He’s never played quarterback before. He’s just an athlete and we needed him and he stepped up and did a helluva job for us this season.”

The highlights for the Comets came on their final possession with strong running out of the backfield from senior offensive linemen Eli Beyer and Selbe Solomon.

“It’s a tradition that has been going on here for a long time,” Catonsville coach Jaren Maybin said of letting the senior linemen get a chance to tote the pigskin.

Offensive coordinator John Youngberg started the tradition in the early 1990s.

[More Maryland news] Sykesville woman faces dozens of animal cruelty charges for depriving horses food and medical care, documents say

“I’m happy we got them a chance to run the ball and they were successful,” Maybin said. “They are great kids.”

Maybin’s starting offense, which was missing some key offensive cogs to injury, never got on track against a swarming Kenwood defense.

Latest Baltimore County Sports

“I feel like we were prepared, but we have been dealing with a lot of injuries and I don’t want to make a lot of excuses,” Maybin said. “They are a good football team and I wish them the best of luck the rest of their season. We have a bright future so we are excited for the offseason and next year.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore County Sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement