Kenwood football rallies from two scores down for 22-20 victory over Catonsville on Comets’ senior night

Kenwood quarterback Jayvon Fahie awaits the a shotgun snap in the Bluebirds 22-20 win at Catonsville. Fahie rushed for104 yards on 16 carries. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Early in fourth quarter, Catonsville backup quarterback Evan Paylor connected with Mike Owens for a 39-yard touchdown pass, giving the Comets a two touchdown lead, but Kenwood quarterback Jayvon Fahie put the visiting Bluebirds on his back and they rallied for a 22-20 victory spoiling the host’s senior night.

“I just wanted us to win,” Fahie said. “They gave us good competition, but I had to find something in myself and the team for us to come back. This wasn’t a losable game. That’s why we were able to come back in the second half to win. Coach [Clarence] Swaim put it in my hands and told me I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

Kenwood coach Clarence Swaim III marveled at his senior signal-caller’s ability to rally the squad.

“Offensively, we’ve had a tough out this season trying to figure out our identity,” Swaim said. “Today I saw something that I liked where we can get numbers and really our big guys up front, our blockers took the challenge to engage and [Fahie] went to another level.”

After the Comets went ahead 20-6, the 5-foot-7, 150-pound Fahie gained 65 of his game-high 104 rushing yards.

Fahie’s runs of 14, 24 and 14 were followed by a 17-yard touchdown run by Kameron Custis and the 6-foot-2, 240 power back rolled in for the two-point conversion.

The change-of-pace bruising back finished with 44 yards on five carries.

“It was our first week really putting that in and it worked exactly to what we wanted to,” Swaim said. “He was able to bring a new change, guys are sometimes intimidated by him and he just ran downhill.”

Catonsville coach Jaren Maybin saw it from the other side and knew he was a problem.

“They had that big back [Custis] and he was a lot to try and take down,” Maybin said. “We’ve definitely got to work on our tackling. Nobody can run without their legs and we tried to tackle that big fella a little too high today.”

Catonsville senior receiver Mike Owens takes off on a pass route against Kenwood. Owens caught a 39-yard touchdown pass in the Comets' 22-20 loss. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Trailing 20-14, Kenwood recovered an onsides kick with 7:14 left in the game, but Paylor intercepted his third pass of the night on a deep pass with 7:06 remaining.

“This is my first game starting at corner and I’ve just always had the type of instinct to just see ball, get ball,” Paylor said. “Being in that position, just looking at the quarterback’s eyes because he was pretty much a one-read guy and if the first read wasn’t open he would run.”

Catonsville (3-4) looked on the verge of putting the game away, but a 35-yard run by Owens was negated by an illegal procedure penalty and the Comets turned the ball over on downs.

On the next series, the Bluebirds marched 46 yards on four plays for a score, but the final two plays were close calls.

At the end of a 28-yard run by Isaiah Williams, his fumble was ruled to bounce out of bounds before it was recovered by Catonsville, and on a 6-yard touchdown run by Custis, he was ruled to have crossed the goal line before fumbling, which was also recovered by Catonsville.

Custis ran in the two-point conversion for a 22-20 lead, but two shorts completions by Gunnar Gemmell and a 15-yard gain on an option pass from Paylor to Will Roberson moved the ball to the 19 with under 30 seconds remaining.

Kenwood’s Cameron Baker intercepted the next pass intended for Owens in the end zone to seal the victory.

“[Owens] is a real good receiver, we decided to kind of bracket him and when we saw him just throw it up, we couldn’t believe it,” Swaim said. “Our safety led the county in interceptions last year with seven and that’s his third this season.”

“We saw an opportunity for a big play and after we threw the halfback pass here and we had confidence in everything that we were doing,” Maybin said.

The earlier touchdown pass from Paylor to Owens that gave the Comets the two-touchdown lead was a back-shoulder fade that Owens caught, spun and tiptoed down the sideline for the score.

‘When it comes to throwing back shoulders they usually don’t like when I do it in practice, but I believe in my receiver Mike Owens,” said Paylor, who also rushed for 36 yards on three carries. “We always talk in practice about those deep balls and I tell him if you can’t get past the guy I can throw it behind you and you can make the adjustment and that’s what he did.”

The first half belonged to the Comets.

They drove 80 yards in 18 plays on the first series with Tyler Boyd (17 carries, 89 yards) rushing for 37 yards and Trey Sears taking it in from 6 yards out with 2:23 left in the opening quarter. Max Muempfer’s kick made it 7-0.

Sacks by Owens and Zion Adams led to Paylor’s first interception on a ball that was tipped by Roberson.

Colin Drohan made one of his three tackles for a loss on the next possession and that led to a punt from Kenwood’s own 1-yard line, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the Bluebirds a first down.

That was the first of several Comets miscues the rest of the game.

Early in the third quarter, a Comets fumble at their own 14 led to six Kenwood points when Williams scored on the next play, but the Comets maintained a 7-6 lead when Drohan tackled Fahie for a loss on the conversion attempt.

Boyd’s 34-yard run was followed by his 9-yard touchdown run and the lead was 13-6 after the extra point was blocked. Paylor’s touchdown pass to Owens was the Comets’ last score of the game, but the junior made a big impression on his coach, playing defensive back and backup quarterback.

“We’ve been asking him to step up in a lot of different roles offensively, defensively and special teams and he really rose to the occasion,” Maybin said. “We struggled a lot last week against a big-time quarterback [at Milford] and we knew we were playing a really good quarterback again this week so we needed help in the secondary.”

In the end, they couldn’t overcome the mistakes and untimely penalties.

“A lot of things worked their way today, but at the end I always preach to these guys the team that plays the hardest and makes the fewest mistakes will win the game,” Maybin said. “We played hard, but I don’t know if we made fewer mistakes and when you leave the game up to chance sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”

Fahie was just happy to get over the .500 mark.

“We’ve had a lot of tough games, but we are 4-3 now,” he said.