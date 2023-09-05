Fall season swings into action for Catonsville soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Catonsville’s Katie Dewitt, right, celebrates with Sofia Aquino after Dewitt scored a goal in the second half of a playoff victory over Parkville last season. The pair of seniors return this season for new head coach Jon Salvino. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Catonsville football team got the fall season started Friday with a 23-17 victory at Dulaney, while a trio of Comet girls teams and the Catonsville boys soccer squad are eager to get underway this week.

Amanda Kaufman leads the Catonsville volleyball team into action with a blend of veterans and talented youth. The veteran coach has been with the program for 13 seasons, including her 12th this fall as head coach.

Advertisement

Emma Walsh starts her fourth season as field hockey coach with a trio of captains returning and Jon Salvino takes over as the new girls soccer coach with 10 seniors on the squad.

Brendan Kennedy returns for his seventh season with a talented Comet boys soccer unit.

Advertisement

Read on to see who will be in the spotlight at Catonsville this fall.

Volleyball

Coach: Amanda Kaufman, 12th year

Last year’s record: 5-11, lost in first round of regionals

Players to watch: “Senior Zhane-Marie Lezama (setter). She came to us last year from Trinidad and Tobago and we are looking forward to her leadership on the court this season,” Kaufman said. “She will be a huge part of us having a successful offense. Sophomore Kira King (libero). Kira was on our team as a freshman with limited playing time. She put in a lot of work this offseason and it paid off. She came in to earn the role of libero. We are looking forward to seeing what she can do defensively this season.”

Coach’s outlook: “I have a great group of girls, who are willing to work hard. There is a solid group of seniors who provide a great deal of leadership from both the court and the sidelines. There is also a lot of promise with the youth on our team, as we have a sophomore libero and a freshman defensive specialist. I am looking forward to watching the girls grow as the season goes on.”

First game: Catonsville at Franklin, Tuesday, 5:15 p.m.

Catonsville's Lindsay Taylor, left, settles the ball near North County's Claire Birge, center, and Katelyn von Berg in a 1-0 playoff loss last season. Taylor is one of 10 seniors on the Comets. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Field hockey

Coach: Emma Walsh, fourth year

Last year’s record: 3-9, lost in first round of regionals

Advertisement

Players to watch: Senior captains Alison Capka (center forward), Katie Tolton (left midfielder), Mary Angell (center back) and senior Maddie Taylor (left back); sophomore Jade Pannuty (center forward).

Coach’s outlook: “The team looks really strong this year. They have been working extremely hard, and we are excited to begin having official games to see their hard work pay off.”

First game: Century at Catonsville, Thursday, at 5:15 p.m.

Catonsville’s Melena Wray, left, fends off Parkville’s Sara Jabbari in the first half during the first round of a regional playoff game won by the Comets last season. Wray is a senior captain for the Comets this season. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls soccer

Coach: Jon Salvino, first year

Last year’s record: 4-8-3, lost in state quarterfinals

Advertisement

Player to watch: “Senior captain Melena Wray (midfield). In our short time of getting to know all the players, Melena has stood out in many facets that include her leadership abilities her positive relationships with her teammates, and her skill on the field,” Salvino said. “She can play just about every position and is going to be a big part of the team’s success this year.”

Coach’s outlook: Baltimore County women’s soccer has proven to be a very competitive league for many years now. Each year we see teams make deep state title runs, and it speaks to the quality that we will see in each opponent in Division 1. We are really excited to see the season unfold as we believe we have a strong group of players who are hungry to compete, led by 10 seniors.”

First game: Mount de Sales at Catonsville, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Perry Hall's Jacob Bondyra. left, and Kaden Ellenberger surround Catonsville's Emmanuel Amoako in the Comets' 4-3 regional playoff victory last season. The Comets were eliminated by Dulaney, 2-1, in the regional final. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys soccer

Coach: Brendan Kennedy, seventh year

Last year’s record: 8-6-1, lost in regional final

Advertisement

Players to watch: Seniors Emmanuel Amoako (forward), Kap Thang Thuang (forward), Musa Kholti Yamani (center midfield), Austin Haywood (defense) and Ryan Graham (goalie); sophomore Anthony Argueta (center midfield).

Coach’s outlook: “The Comets have a strong returning class and exciting newcomers. We expect to play the Comet way, play an attractive style of football, and compete to win to achieve our high standards and have a successful season.”

First game: Catonsville at Northeast, Monday, 5:30 p.m.