Catonsville football rolls past Chesapeake-BC, 48-0; running back Tyler Boyd reaches career milestone

Catonsville junior Tyler Boyd gets some advice from coach Jaren Maybin before going out to receive the second-half kickoff. Boyd went over 1,000 yards for his career in the Comets' 48-0 win over Chesapeake. (Photo by Craig Clary)

After going over 1,000 yards in the ninth game of his varsity career and rushing for a touchdown in Catonsville’s 48-0 triumph over Chesapeake-BC, Comet junior running back Tyler Boyd was asked which achievement made him proudest.

“Winning the game,” Boyd said, while praising his linemen that included Allen Kohel, Josh Perry, Brayden Godwin, Isaiah Briscoe, Taylor Caudill and Cole Lovell. “I was just following my blocks, my linemen. I love my linemen.”

Coach Jaren Maybin credited his linemen’s ability to adapt during a week full of obstacles.

“Those guys have been working hard for us and this week has been tough for us because of the heat and we had to come out and practice at 6 a.m. twice this week,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how these guys adapt to adversity. Whatever changes we need to make they accept it and they come out and they are ready to play every day. So I definitely appreciate those guys.”

Boyd rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries and now has 1,011 career yards. Maybin, a 2006 Catonsville graduate who is the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,870 yards, has much higher expectations for Boyd.

“Tyler has big ambition of being a record holder here at Catonsville, so we talk about it a lot and it would make my day, it would make my year, it would make my part of my coaching career to be able to coach the guy that breaks my record,” Maybin said. “So I’m telling him every little tidbit that I could possibly do to get him into the end zone and to get him those rushing yards. He is a dynamic football player and I’m really excited to see his growth. I’m looking forward to watching him develop as a junior and as a senior and hopefully on into college if that is what he chooses to do.”

Early in Friday’s game, Catonsville got the ball on Chesapeake’s 20 after a sack by Colin Drohan and a bad snap on a punt. Boyd scored five plays later from 2 yards out for the first of five first-half touchdowns on the way to a 35-0 lead.

Quarterback Gunnar Gemmell highlighted the Comets’ next possession with passes to Evan Paylor and Jeff Lemon for 9 yards each, and to Mike Owens in the end zone for the second score. They were the only three passes Gemmell attempted.

The lead expanded after a botched kickoff return gave the Comets the ball on the Chesapeake 3-yard line. Maurkeis Gary punched it in two plays later.

Catonsville's Tyler Boyd scores the first touchdown in the Comets' 48-0 win over Chesapeake. (Photo by Craig Clary)

The fourth touchdown of the half was set up by a standout defensive series from senior Wade Davis.

On the first play from the Chesapeake 35, he bagged quarterback Cam Battle for a two-yard loss. On the next play, he chased Battle from the opposite side of the field and forced a fumble that Zion Adams returned 37 yards for a touchdown.

“[Davis] is one of our lacrosse guys and this is his first year of playing football,” Maybin said. “I had Wade in PE class all last year and I know he’s an athlete and he’s a big energy guy for us.”

The lead swelled to 35 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Trae Sears with 2:38 left in the half.

Chesapeake answered with its best drive of the day in the waning moments. Battle completed two passes to Jalon Brewer for 11 yards, one to Dash Lynch for 9 and one to Martin Adeyemi for 28 yards as the clock ran out.

A running clock in the second half was highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown run by Lemon, set up by a 37-yard punt return by Boyd, and a 22-yard touchdown run by Shilone Robinson.

The only suspense was whether kicker Max Muempfer could convert his seventh consecutive extra-point and he narrowly missed.

“Max is really good for us and this is his second year with us and we really appreciate him,” Maybin said. “He can kick a 40-yarder, but we just haven’t been in the position to do it yet.”

The Comets improved to 2-0 one week after they rallied for a 23-17 victory over Dulaney.

“We knew from watching film that they [Chesapeake] don’t have a whole lot of depth, so mental mistakes will come when you don’t have a whole lot of depth and you’ve got guys going both ways and they get tired,” Maybin said. “They are great kids, they are great young men and we respect their coaches, but we felt like we had the better team coming in and we wanted to capitalize on their mistakes and their conditioning and their being tired.”