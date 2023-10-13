Sisters lead Centennial field hockey to 2-1 victory over host Catonsville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Centennial goalie Jane Baldy makes one of her 17 saves in the Eagles' 2-1 victory over Catonsville. (Photo by Craig Clary)

It was a family affair at Catonsville High as senior Helen Baldy had a goal an assist and sophomore goalie Jane Baldy had 17 saves to lead Centennial to a 2-1 victory over the Comets in field hockey action Thursday night.

The older sister scored the first goal off a corner just over six minutes into the game after an insert by Ava Rudy.

“[Rudy] passed it into me and I immediately just hit it, so it was a great goal for the whole team and it set us up pretty well for the rest of the game,” Baldy said.

“Not to brag, but it’s something that Helen does routinely,” Centennial coach Todd Petrlik said.

Early in the second quarter Baldy set up a goal for Caroline Cudzillo.

“It was crazy, I dodged a couple girls and then reversed chipped it in the air and Caroline Cudzillo knocked it in,’ Baldy said. “I was aiming for the right top of the goal and then she just knocked it in and drew the goalie off on the same shot.”

“It was like a beautiful shot and I don’t think anybody could save that, it was so good,” Catonsville coach Emma Walsh said.

Catonsville had more shot attempts, but they didn’t get one past Jane Baldy until 9:03 left in the fourth quarter when Grace Noweck rebounded Lindsay Taylor’s shot saved by Baldy and flicked it over her.

Baldy, an All-County First Team goalie as a freshman, kept the Comets off the board most of the game because of her athleticism.

Catonsville's Alison Capka (3) awaits a Catonsville shot in front of Centennial goalie Jane Baldy. The Eagles won, 2-1. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“She was very good, she was just quick to the ball, she was getting them on the ground, but she was also saving the air shots,” Walsh said. “She was so fast on the ground, but she would get up so quick, so even hitting her in the air might not work, you have to go around her.”

Her sister knew of her goalkeeping ability well before high school.

“Growing up she would put on her helmet and have just a stick and it would be me shooting on her in the backyard and she would work on her footwork and saving different shots and it’s kind of made us a dynamic duo on the field and it’s really great to watch and be a part of,” Baldy said. “She saves us all the time and we couldn’t do it without her because she had great saves, it would have been a completely different game if she wasn’t in goal.”

Catonmsville had its chances but struggle to convert.

“We had 25 shots on cage,” Walsh said. “We had possession almost the whole game and I felt like they had some good fast breaks, but I feel like for the majority of the game we had possession, but it’s just they had those two good shots because when they did get down there they were good down there.”

Catonsville’s Katie Tolton and Allison Capka kept the pressure on in the defensive end after the Comets got their first goal, but they couldn’t get the equalizer and a long clear by Claire Whipkey late in the game spoiled a late chance.

“We tried to play a little more defensive in the second half, but their pressure was excellent at the end, but with a top goalie like we have, we can absorb that and usually stay in the game,” Petrlik said. “With Jane in goal we are pretty much in most games.”

The Eagles improved to 5-5 and Petrlik was happy to play a non-county foe late in the season.

“We play a challenging schedule in county and out of county, It’s really nice to come over to Baltimore County to a school that’s somewhat close and have a challenging game, a competitive game, a fun game and get out of here at a reasonable time,” he said.

Catonsville dropped to 3-6, but Walsh was confident heading into the next game.

“We play at Dulaney on Monday, so I was like you’ve got to take this momentum with us into that game because that is always such a tough game and like this was a tough game and that was a tough team and to play that well against them, we can play that well against Dulaney and be successful,” she said.