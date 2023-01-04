Boonsboro wrestling rallies past Catonsville with six pins in nonconference dual meet

Host Catonsville trailed Boonsboro by 12 with two matches left in a dual meet, but the visiting Warriors closed with a pair of pins to take a 51-27 decision on alumni night.

Seventeen former Comets were honored before the match that wasn’t decided until Boonsboro sophomore Tanner Halling pinned Catonsville sophomore Drew Ritter with 16 seconds left in the second period in the 138-pound match.

Halling, who placed third at the state tournament at 106 last year and is currently ranked sixth in the state at 126, held a 16-7 lead when he got the fall.

He had eight takedowns when he finally ended it against Ritter, ranked 24th in the state at 138.

Catonsville's Corson Durst, right, tangles with Boonsboro's Russell Coliere in the match won by Durst, 1-0. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“The hard work that I put in every day, I feel like I know I’m better than the kids which gives me confidence,” said Halling, who is 11-0 wrestling mostly at 132.

Halling’s only loss last year was to Rising Sun’s Tyler Garvin who won the state title at 106 and is currently ranked first at 113.

“The only guy that beat me last year was at the same weight and I feel like this is my year to win it, and if I put the work in there is no one that can hang with me,” Halling said.

Assistant coach Bret Nalley isn’t sure what weight Halling will end up.

“We are going to take a look at it and make a determination where we want to go postseason, but he is confident at whatever weight that he goes and he can certainly win it,” Nalley said. “With him, I always try to get him whatever matchup will provide the most for him, so I try to get something that is going to make him work. I knew the Ritter kid was tough, he’s a solid wrestler, Catonsville was at our tournament last year so we know a little about them.”

Freshman Parker DeBaugh ended the dual with a first-period pin on Catonsville’s Jayden Cudzillo.

Boonsboro’s four other pins came from Trevor Sowers (152), Graham McLean (195), Nate Elliott (220) and Sean Connell (285).

“We were hoping for a pretty good result, we’ve been working on technique and things because the last match didn’t go as planned and I thought we looked a little bit better technique-wise in our varsity and exhibition matches,” said Nalley, whose squad improved to 4-0 in dual meets.

Catonsville's Toby Eveleth, top, stayed unbeaten (14-0) with a fall over Boonsboro's Sean Mattucci in a dual meet won by Boonsboro. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Catonsville (4-3) had three pins starting with Mason Ritter, who built a 7-0 lead over Manny Sampson at 170 before getting the fall with 1:12 left in the final period, giving the Comets a 9-6 lead. That followed a 1-0 decision by Catonsville’s Corson Durst over Russell Colliere.

“[Ritter] is a good guy who wins that war of attrition,” Catonsville coach George Dunn said. “He will battle for six minutes, wear a guy down and he got the fall. It was awesome.”

Michael Cornell’s 6-2 decision over Marquis Gary tied the match at 9 and Elliott’s pin gave the Warriors a lead they would never relinquish.

The Comets’ Toby Eveleth, ranked 11th at 120, improved to 14-0 when he pinned Sean Martucci late in the second period while leading 10-1. Adonis Jovenal pinned Amelia Mikus in the first period for the final Catonsville points of the night.

“It was a good out-of-conference opponent, they were tough,” said Dunn.

Catonsville will get back to Baltimore County action when it hosts Hereford and Milford Mill in a tri-meet on Thursday.