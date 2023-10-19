Catonsville girls soccer celebrates senior night with 3-0 victory over Atholton

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Catonsville's Sydney Mah(8), second from left, celebrates after scoring her second goal with teammates, from left, Sofia Aquino, Ella Lesniewski and Alice Totaro during soccer against Atholton at Catonsville High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The Catonsville girls soccer seniors were already under the spotlight on senior night, but they proceded to make sure they fully owned the evening. The Comets scored three goals in the first half and made it stand in a 3-0 triumph over Atholton.

Senior Sydney Mah scored the first two goals and senior Ellie Altmann scored the final one.

Joining Mah and Altmann in the starting lineup were seniors Lilly Antonelli, Sophia Aquino, Melena Wray, Emily Bartlett, Katie DeWitt, Amelia Fudal, Alice Totaro and Maeve Miller.

The only underclassman that started was sophomore goalie Sarah Graham.

“Senior night, energy was fantastic and I mean, we just felt good coming in,” Catonsville coach Jon Salvino said. ‘We’ve been playing really well the last two weeks, but we just haven’t been able to finish it in the final third. And today we came out and once we got the first one, I knew it was going to start clicking. And two and three came shortly after and they were great goals, great team effort and it was just fantastic to see.”

Catonsville’s first tally came a little more than 10 minutes into the game. Aquino sent a pass to Totaro in the far right corner and she sent a low cross into the box for Mah to finish.

“Alice is my best friend and it was an amazing ball,” Mah said.

The second goal, seven minutes later, came after Altmann led Mah with a pass and she beat her defender and side-stepped the goalie for an empty-net goal, her team-leading fifth of the season.

“In the past when I’ve had a head-on with a goalie, I usually just shoot it, but I was thinking it through and I was like, ‘This is not going to work. She’s coming at me too fast,’ and I knew if I just touched it to the side she would dive in and I scored,” Mah said.

Catonsville's Sydney Mah had two goals in the Comets' 3-0 win over Atholton. The Comets had scored six goals all season before the uprising. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“It was wonderful to see the finishing on her, because throughout the year we’ve had the opportunities and we’ve just been high, wide or a mis-kick here and there, and you could just tell she was dialed in,” Salvino said. “Those were well-struck in terms of technique and focus. She didn’t have to do too much with it and she didn’t try to do too much.”

Altmann’s goal with under 18 minutes left came when she redirected a corner kick by Wray with her head. It was her first goal of the season.

Wray was even more valuable defensively at center back, anchoring an aggressive defensive crew that included DeWitt, Antonelli and Bartlett.

Defense is a position Wray is familiar with, but not this season for the Comets.

“I’ve been playing midfield and coach asked me today and I said, ‘Put me in center back.’ And we just showed up and it was amazing,” Wray said.

“We could put her anywhere, she’s just that type of player,” Salvino said. “She is just the type of player that will give it her best no matter where you put her. She is just a player that a coach wishes he had 21 of them. She has been the heart and soul of our team all year and I’m so happy for her and the rest of the seniors that they got to come out on this last regular season home game and take it.”

The three goals came on the first three shots on goal for the Comets.

Atholton (2-9) didn’t get a shot on goal until Denive Guy-Williams’ free kick from 26 yards out was saved by Graham. It was the best chance of the night for the Raiders.

Miley Barrett’s attempt from 40 yards out with under 13 minutes left in the half was saved and Grace Varda’s attempt from 30 yards out with 22 seconds remaining in the half was corralled by Graham.

‘Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the goal. That’s something we’ve been having trouble with all season, so that’s something we are going to continue to work on as we go into postseason,” Atholton coach Robert Thompson said.

Catonsville's Ellie Altmann, right, heads the ball against Atholton's Kayla Kim, left, and Sarah Tan during soccer at Catonsville High. Altmann scored her first goal of the season in the Comets' 3-0 victory. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville’s 10 seniors that started the game didn’t come out until 19 minutes left in the second half and the underclassmen held the Raiders scoreless.

“They did a great job and we’ve got a lot of good young players and typically we start about four or five of them, so for them to come on, hold the score where it was play good defense, still working the ball like that was really nice to see,” Salvino said.

Atholton also blanked the Comets in the second half and Thompson hopes that motivates them for the playoffs.

“It just had to be a refocus,” Thomson said. “That’s a good team and it’s always a good team every year we play them. They play very different from teams we are used to playing, so habits that we have, we had to refocus. The stuff that you are doing is not working with this team because they play very different from the way that we play.”

The only suspense for the Comets in the second half was whether Mah could get a hat trick or Wray could score her first goal of the season.

It almost happened when Wray’s free kick from 30 yards out hit the top of the crossbar.

“I wanted to shoot that,” said Wray, who has more important team goals. “It’s our senior night and this is the same thing that happened last year, we didn’t do so hot in the regular season, but then the last game we showed up and then we won regionals.”

The victory was the first for the Comets (2-7-3) since a season-opening win over Franklin, but three of the losses were by one goal, three by two and the ties came against Baltimore County powers Eastern Tech and Perry Hall and IAAM foe Mount de Sales.

“I really just think that tonight was a special night,” Salvino said. “I think the seniors really wanted it and they came out and they just gave it their all and it clicked today. It clicked on all cylinders and what we haven’t been doing in finishing in previous games, we finished right away and I think that just built the confidence in them moving forward.”

Mah will never forget her final game on the home turf.

“We’ve all played together, some of us since third grade,” she said. “So going into this night it was the last of playing at home in Catonsville. So I think we were all feeling the energy and we pumped ourselves up. It was very emotional. We had all of our fans supporting us.”