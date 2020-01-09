Host Catonsville forced 32 Woodlawn turnovers and held a 12-point lead late in the third quarter, but ended up losing, 49-42, in girls basketball action on Wednesday night.
Woodlawn senior Bria Evans scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and classmate Niya McLean added 15 points to lead the Warriors (6-2).
Kolby Weedon (14 points) and Sophi Wrisk (10 points) paced the Comets (2-4), who led 34-22 with 3:09 left in the third quarter after Jen Lewis made two free throws.
With 4:52 left the Comets led 30-19 and Woodlawn coach Sherri Anderson had called a time out.
“I had to call a time out to get them back together because as I say all the time the third quarter is where we win or lose the game,” Anderson said. “As you could see in the beginning of the third quarter we went down 6, 8, 10 points.”
The rally started with a free throw by D.J. Smith and putback by Evans, making it 30-22.
After Lewis’ free throws, Smith made a three-pointer that started a 13-2 run to end the quarter and the Warriors trailed, 36-35.
Evans had eight points and three offensive rebounds in the quarter and McLean had four points and two steals.
Woodlawn took the lead for good, 38-36, on a three-pointer by McLean 45 seconds into the fourth quarter.
McLean added five free throws, Evans made four and Imani Stanford (11 rebounds) sunk two as the Warriors closed out the game by making 11 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Catonsville’s comeback chances were hurt by poor shooting from the field and by going 2-for-10 from the free throw line in the final quarter.
The Comets were playing without 6-foot-2 four-year varsity center Maddi McLean, who was out with a sinus infection.
“We had to go with our littles and see what happened and that’s just the way it goes,” Mohler said. “We were just out of synch.”
The Comets got a lift from sophomore guard Marissa Massimini, who came off the bench to hit a pair of three-pointers as the Comets held a 12-9 lead after one quarter.
Eight points by Evans in the second quarter helped the Warriors pull within one, 18-17, before the Comets closed by scoring six of the final eight points and leading 24-19 at halftime.
Weedon made a nifty left-handed reverse layup, Wrisk scored off an Amber McDevitt feed and Weedon scored a layup at the buzzer off a pass from Wrisk.
The Comets started the third quarter on a 6-0 run with two baskets by Weedon and one by Ashley Dickey.
Weedon had two steals and Wrisk had a pair of blocked shots while the Comets extended the lead.
That’s when the Warriors began their rally and the Comets never responded.
“Give credit to Woodlawn, but there is not one thing that we did that deserved to win that game,” Catonsville coach Mike Mohler said. “We couldn’t find any emotion, we couldn’t find any passion, we couldn’t find intensity regardless of what we tried and things just snowballed out of control.”
Evans kept the Warriors in the game with 16 of her 25 points in the second and third quarters, but credited the defense for the comeback.
“I’m proud of us,” Evans said. “Defense, that is all that matters, as long as our defense is intact and we slow it down on offense, then the game is ours basically.”
Mohler knows his team has no time to sulk with three games in three days.
They play at St. Paul’s on Thursday, at Lansdowne on Friday and against Gerstell Academy, at McDonogh, on Saturday.
“We’ve got to turn this around real quick,” Mohler said.
Scoring
Woodlawn 49
Bria Evans 25, Niya McLean 14, Imani Stanford 4, D.J. Smith 4, Marcia Johnson 2.
Catonsville 42
Kolby Weedon 14, Sophi Wrisk 10, Ashley Dickey 8, Marissa Massimini 6, Jen Lewis 2, Jessica McDevitt 2
.