Grace Bielski delivers big hit as Catonsville softball upends Urbana, 4-1, in state quarterfinals

Urbana's Maggie Hummer singles during the Class 4A softball state semifinals against Catonsville , Friday, May 20, 2022, in Catonsville. (Terrance Williams for BSMG) (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Catonsville senior Grace Bielski spent the day before the Comets’ Class 4A state quarterfinal game against Urbana hitting the ball to the opposite field. Her work paid off in the bottom of the third inning Friday. Bielski belted a two-run double to give the host Comets a lead they would never relinquish in a 4-1 triumph over the Hawks.

The Comets (16-2) continue their quest to defend their state championship on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s Sherwood and Winston Churchill quarterfinal

“I realized I had two people on base and I was just trying to do my job to get them across the plate and it was just adrenaline and luck that took me that way,” Bielski said. “I had two hitting practices yesterday to get my outside pitches out there and bring them in.”

Catonsville's Grace Bielski is helped up by teammate Alyssa Ochmann after stumbling while catching a pop-up during the Class 4A softball state semifinals against Urbana on Friday. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Bielski’s hit came on the first pitch she saw and she drilled it down the right field line.

“That was a good piece of hitting to drive the ball to right field the way the hitter did,” Urbana coach Frank Husson said. “To be honest, I don’t know how she hit the pitch, it was on the outside corner.”

Catonsville coach Paul Harris was happy to see overtime work in practice pay off.

“We spent a lot of time working on that pitch and it was good to see it actually work out. That was really awesome to watch,” he said.

Hitting the first pitch was no accident.

Catonsville players celebrate winning the Class 4A softball state semifinals against Urbana on Friday. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

“I’m all about ambushing pitchers if we can,” Harris said. “Pitchers are trying to get ahead and if it’s right down the middle, they want to hit it because that might be the best pitch they see the entire at-bat.”

Bielski’s hit came after Kyleigh Grieve singled, Sam Rickwalder reached on an error and both runners advance on a sacrifice bunt by Abby Mitchell.

Urbana took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Walks by Lilly Woodham and Stephanie Gartz, sandwiched around a double by Caitlyn Crotty, loaded the bases and Charlotte Wilson’s infield hit plated the run.

Catonsville senior pitcher Maggie Kreis allowed just one hit and one walk the rest of the game. She finished the three-hitter with three strikeouts.

“Maybe it was state-quarterfinal jitters, we get a little deeper in the playoffs some pressure starts to get there, but she settled down after the second inning and then was the same Maggie that we’d seen almost the entire season. She has just been lights out,” Harris said.

The Comets added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning.

Abby Mitchell led off with a double and Alyssa Ochmann reached on an infield hit and advanced to second on an overthrow. Mitchell scored on the error. Pinch runner Colleen Simpkins scored the final run on a delayed double steal.

“We were calling a delayed double steal on that, we were trying to get Aaron [Partin] in a rundown and score the runner from third, but lucky enough the catcher threw the ball into center field, so that worked out for us,” Harris said.

Urbana's Stephanie Gartz is tagged out by Catonsville's Caelyn Voss for the final out of the Class 4A softball state semifinals on Friday. (Terrance Williams/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Urbana junior pitcher Delaney Reese, who will play catcher at the University of Maryland, was the hard-luck losing pitcher as the Hawks committed four errors.

The game ended with the best fielding gem of the day.

After Gartz reached on a one-out error, Wilson hit a ground-rule double.

Representing the tying run, Maggie Hummer hit a fly out to medium left field and Rickwalder unleashed a perfect throw to catcher Caelyn Voss, who made a strong tag on Gartz for the double play.

The Comet bench was yelling for Rickwalder to throw to third, but she trusted her instinct.

“I heard it, but my coach always says know where you are going to go before you even get the ball,” Rickwalder said. “I felt in my heart she is going to hit it to me I know she is going to tag and I know it’s a close play and I made the throw and it was an amazing game.”

Bielski also trusted her senior classmate.

“I knew that kid has an arm, she will go home no matter what and she makes good throws,” Bielski said.

Rickwalder credited her team’s chemistry with helping them get back to the final four.

“Maggie did fantastic, coach made all the right calls, it was a wonderful team effort, we really pulled together,” she said.

“I’m happy and excited, I hope we will go far,” Bielski added. “I think we have a good strong team bond and foundation and even when Maggie is not in the circle we still have a heck of a team out there.”