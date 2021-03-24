Sparrows Point blanks Catonsville in girls soccer as freshman leads the way

Freshman Addi Svec had a goal and an assist and Savana Iacovelli had a goal to lead the Sparrows Point girls soccer team (1-1) to a 2-0 victory over host Catonsville (0-2) on Tuesday evening.
“She is very fast,” coach Jonathan Wynne said of Svec. “She gives us something we can’t coach.”
The assist came with 8:20 left in the first half when she came out of nowhere, raced ahead of the pack down the sideline and sent a cross to Iacovelli, who scored for a 1-0 lead.
“I usually just take it down the field and try to pass it to somebody that can finish,” said Svec, who didn’t see the charging Iacovelli. “I just sent it in.”
Svec made it 2-0 with 13:50 left in the second half when she beat the defense just over midfield and sent a rocket past goalie Caitlin Czlonka.
Just over seven minutes before that score, Svec had a similar one-on-one with Czlonka and the Comets keeper made an outstanding save as the ball trickled wide.
Svec said she learned from that miss the second time around.
“I just wanted to take another touch and get it past her when she came out,” she said.
The move didn’t surprise Wynne, but what might have is how well Svec has adapted to playing on the wing after playing mostly defense for her club team.
“Our defense is pretty good, so we moved her up top to take advantage of her speed,” Wynne said. “She is move comfortable on the wing, so that’s where we have kind of been playing her although she did get some time in the middle. She will wreak a lot of havoc on this county for four years.”
Sparrows Point’s defense, featuring Jordan Wood, Lexi Foos, Jaimee Hausner and Abby Meadows, allowed only two shots that goalie Joslynn Metz had to save all night.
The first was a direct kick from 44 yards out by Taylor Deppe and the second came from Deppe from 35 yards out.
Sparrows Point had several scoring opportunities and converted two, which was two more they made in a season-opening 1-0 loss to Eastern Tech.
“Last week, we lost 1-0. We had a lot of opportunities and we couldn’t put any in the back of the net, so it was good that we did that today,” Wynne said.
A stellar Catonsville defensive effort, led by Deppe, Sophia Pulone, Kassidy Boehl, Casey Buckley and Milena Stephen and goalies Czlonka and Adele Jones also kept the pressure on all night.
“Back there, they are the foundation, they are the rock of the team right now,” Catonsville coach Ricky Sanchez said. “The defensive third I think we are pretty solid and organized.”
Pulone is coming back from a 2019 knee injury.
“I can’t believe she’s back and I can’t believe she’s playing probably better than I’ve ever seen her play,” Sanchez said.
Czlonka (four saves) came back after foot surgery last year and she played the second half after Jones (three saves) played the first.
“I feel fortunate to have two keepers like that,” Sanchez said.
The coach is also fortunate to have senior captain Buckley, who played center midfield and defense. Buckley is the only four-year varsity player on the team and she appreciates every chance she gets to play in this shortened spring season.
“In practice, all we do is play with our heart and we try as hard as we can when we get on the field, and no matter if we win or lose, at the end of the day, we love being here together,” Buckley said. “This is my last season, so I respect all the girls that are here and I’m very happy with this team.”
Against Sparrows Point, Addy Parrott, Marisa Massimini and Jordan Edwards made some spirited offensive runs, but they couldn’t muster a close shot on goal.
The loss was the second straight by the same score as the Comets fell at Perry Hall in the season opener.
“That was a good game. We played very, very well. It was a different performance today, we were flat today,” Sanchez said. “We had a ton of energy at Perry Hall. It was the first game of the season and it was just exciting.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Comets, who play at Dulaney on Thursday before hosting Towson (April 8), playing at Hereford (April 10) and closing the season at home against Franklin (April 13).
“In this division there are no easy games,” Sanchez said.