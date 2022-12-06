Catonsville boys basketball jumps out to big early lead in convincing 84-16 victory over Sparrows Point

Catonsville's Aaron Mekonen goes up against Sparrows Point's Alex Arceo in the first half at Catonsville High School on Monday, December 5, 2022. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In his first game as varsity head coach at his alma mater, Catonsville coach Jason Harris watched his Comets race to a big lead in the first quarter and never look back in a dominant 84-16 victory over visiting Sparrows Point.

The former Comet guard watched 10 different players score, led by senior guard Nic Brogdon, who scored a game-high 19 points, including 16 in the first quarter.

“Obviously, it’s my first game as varsity head coach. I was a little anxious, I had the jitters a little bit, but I wanted to emphasize to the team that we have to make a statement from the first game, so we can build off some momentum to move forward for the rest of the season.”

Catonsville boys basketball coach Jason Harris led his team to an 84-16 victory over Sparrows Point in his first game as head coach. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Seniors Colin Harshman (13 points) and Aaron Mekonen (11) also scored in double figures.

The Comets forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter while taking a 17-0 lead. The first points for the Pointers came after a steal and basket by Jonathan Liszt (team-high five points) with 4:15 left in the quarter.

“We set up in a 1-3-1, so we were getting all our action and our fast-break points off our defense and we started off on defense strong,” Brogdon said.

The Comets led 31-4 after the opening stanza and Harris employed a fresh five reserves for the second quarter. Trevon McNeeley and Nate Holub-Smith had five points each and Trey Gould added four as the halftime lead ballooned to 48-8.

Catonsville’s Nic Brogdon shoots against Sparrows Point in the first half of Monday's season-opening game. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“I don’t want to say I saw any surprises because I know how much hard work we put in every day in practice, so there was no real surprises in terms of production,” Harris said. “But I was pleased that when the guys did come off the bench, they did some good stuff and the starting five was just as hyped for them as the bench was when they were in the game.”

A running clock in the second half didn’t slow down the Comets as they outscored the Pointers 36-8 and played everyone on the roster.

“That was the goal, once the running clock got going, I wanted to emphasize running our stuff and getting good shots,” Harris said.

Sparrows Point coach Paul Smith was playing without his top scorer, sophomore Braden Tezzano, who broke his arm and will be out four to six weeks.

“He’s a 6-4 wing guard with a killer jump shot,” said Smith, who hopes his young squad can develop while he heals. “We’re just young making a bunch of mental mistakes. We will get it, we’ll get it, that’s what they pay me the big bucks for.”

The Comets will host Owings Mills on Wednesday and Brogdon is one of the upperclassmen who hopes to build on the success from the opener.

‘I’ve been put in a new position to be a leader this year, so I’m ready to lead my team, have a good undefeated season and at the end of the day, it’s not about me, it’s about me and my team,” Brogdon said.