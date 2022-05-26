Sherwood ends Catonsville softball’s quest for second straight state title with 5-0 victory in Class 4A semifinals

Sherwood rode the strong pitching of junior Kat Hanson and capitalized on five Catonsville errors in a 5-0 victory Wednesday at Bachman Park in Glen Burnie in the Class 4A state softball semifinals.

The loss ended the No. 3 Comets’ (16-3) quest for their second straight state title.

Catonsville couldn’t solve Hanson and her tantalizing changeup as they managed just three hits. Hanson walked three and struck out six in the complete-game effort.

“I think it’s all about being confident for me,” Hanson said. “Sometimes I struggle with being confident when I am on the mound, and when I’m confident, I’m on.”

Her confidence wavered the most in the first and last innings when Catonsville had its best scoring chances.

Leadoff hitter Abby Mitchell opened the game by reaching on an error on a deep fly ball to left field. But she was stranded at third when Hanson retired the next three batters in order.

“That error out there really had us scared, but I think it drove us to be better and we really shut them down,” Hanson said.

Sherwood players celebrate their win over Catonsville during a Class 4A state semifinal softball game at Bachman Sports Complex on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Warriors (17-2) didn’t make another error the rest of the game. They took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-out RBI single by Kay Sakala.

The run eased the nerves of Hanson on the mound.

“I was shaking the first inning, and then after we got that one run I knew this was going to be us,” Hanson said.

Sherwood broke open the game in the bottom of the third inning with three runs. Brenya Schlutz led off with a bunt single and advanced to third when Hanson reached on a two-base error.

Schlutz scored on a bunt single by Sakala, who stole second and followed courtesy runner Avery Anderson to the plate on a two-run single by Summer Green.

The Warriors scored their final run in the fifth. Schlutz led off with a single and was bunted to second by Karla Schlutz. With Hanson at the plate, she faked a bunt while Brenya Schlutz stole third and then came around to score when nobody was covering.

“We do that fake bunt and steal a lot,” Hanson said.

Sherwood's Kat Hanson reacts to catching a ball hit by a Catonsville batter during a Class 4A state semifinal softball game at Bachman Sports Complex on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Comets’ first hit was a sharp single by Alyssa Ochmann in the top of the fourth. In the seventh, Aaron Partin led off with a walk and one out later advanced to second on a base hit by Abby Grimes.

Pinch hitter Logan Mikalski hit a grounder to first and first baseman Sakala stepped on the bag and threw to second. However, it was not a force play and no tag was made, so the premature celebration by the Warriors was quickly doused.

With runners on first and third, Sam Rickwalder hit a sharp liner to left field that was caught to end the game and the real celebration began.

Defense had been a strong point for the Comets all season until the state semifinals.

“It was 100% nerves,” Catonsville coach Paul Harris said of the errors. “They put the pressure on themselves because they wanted to get back out here and repeat. I wasn’t putting that pressure on them, I just wanted them to get out here and play good.

“We learn from it and we just grow, that’s all we can do.”

Catonsville's Maggie Kreis delivers to a Sherwood batter during a Class 4A state semifinal softball game at Bachman Sports Complex on Wednesday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Senior starting pitcher Maggie Kreis deserved a better fate. She allowed only seven hits and two were bunt singles.

“In my opinion, I think she pitched a great game,” Harris said. “Their hitters really could not get her squared up except for a couple them.”

Kreis was one of seven seniors who was back from the state championship team.

“The fact that you could still be one of the four best teams in 4A this year after winning states last year, it’s a great run,” Harris said. “They’re aren’t very many schools who can turn around and say they did the same thing. These guys are very special.”

Sherwood returns to the state finals after winning it all in 2019. The Warriors are going for their seventh state title.

“It feels great, this past week I would say these kids have really just put the focus on what is really important and they have been working really hard and not only working hard individually, but they have really come together as a family and they are there for each other on and off the field,” coach Ashley Barber said. “I have five seniors and when they were freshmen they won states. I got a glimpse of what it was like and no one else has even been here before.”