Catonsville wrestling rallies for big victory over Pikesville, 68-12, after trailing early

The Catonsville wrestling team trailed unbeaten Pikesville 12-5 after three matches before running the table with 63 straight points and a big 68-12 victory.
Catonsville improved to 11-1 overall and hasn’t lost since falling to Sparrows Point in the season opener. Included in the victories were five wins in a dual meet tournament at Catonsville.
“The guys are looking good,” Catonsville coach George Dunn said.
The Comets opened the dual with Toby Eveleth picking up a 16-1 technical fall at 120 pounds. He defeated Z’Yon Bradley and improved to 20-0 this season.
The Panthers got back-to-back pins from Kiah Noble and Maxwell Gorodiskiy to lead 12-5.
Noble (6-1), who finished second in a tournament at Parkville earlier this season, pinned sophomore Drew Ritter (16-5) with one second left in the third period.
“He was in it the whole time, battling. He’s just got a few things to work on,” Dunn said. “He was right there with that guy.”
Gorodiskiy pinned Devin Boger (6-1) at 132 pounds for Pikesville’s final points of the evening.
The Comets closed the match with five first-period pins, five forfeits and one decision.
Brandon Bowers (3-2), Thomas Grap (13-2), Eric Grap (19-1), Mason Ritter (13-5) and Rafael Zelidon (7-0) earned pins.
In the closest match of the night, Catonsville senior heavyweight Luke Pittman (14-7) broke a 3-3 tie with an escape with 1:29 left in the third period and held on for a 4-3 victory over Daryl Jones.
Right before the escape, Pittman was tossed hard to the mat on his stomach. He didn’t move for a few seconds and was given a stall warning before he bounced up off the mat up got the escape. He stayed off the mat the rest of the way.
“I was pretty breath taken,” said Pittman. “I felt tired going into that match.”
“That was kind of the game plan because he gives up a lot of weight,” Dunn said. “We want to wear guys down and be ready toward the end and get some takedowns.”
Pikesville coach Ron Jones noted the Panthers (6-1) have only had two practices since Baltimore County sports went on hiatus because of COVID restrictions.
The Panthers also lost several wrestlers to COVID.
“We had 44 kids on the team early,” Jones said, noting at least six were potential starters.
“I thought this was going to be a little better, but they were all saying they were tired,” Jones said.
The Comets are scheduled to compete with a talented field at the Snoverlea Tournament (Jan 29-30) at Overlea High School.
“We are hoping to get this tournament in this weekend,” Dunn said.
Results
Catonsville 68 Pikesville 12
120: Toby Eveleth (C) maj. dec, 16-1, Z’Yon Bradley (P) 5-0
126: Kiah Noble (P) fall 5:59 Drew Ritter (C), 6-5
132: Maxwell Gorodiskiy (P) fall Devin Boger (C) 1:20, 12-5
138: Brandon Bowers (C) fall Tyler Lumpkin (P) 1:08, 12-11
145: Thomas Grap (C) fall Isaac Garonzik (P) :46, 17-12
152: Eric Grap (C) fall Eric Deleon (P) 1:00, 23-12
160: Mason Ritter (C) fall Max Gorton (P), 1:24, 29-12
170: Corson Durst (C) won by forfeit, 35-12
182: Maurkeis Gary (C) won by forfeit, 41-12
195: Abdu Chandia (C) won by forfeit, 47-12
220: Rafael Zelidon (C) fall Christopher Mitchell (P) 1:17, 53-12
285: Luke Pittman (C) dec. 4-3, Daryl Jones (P) 56-12
106: Isaak Powell (C) won by forfeit, 62-12
113: Jaden Cudzilo (C) won by forfeit 68-12