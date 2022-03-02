Catonsville girls basketball rides relentless defense to beat Perry Hall, 62-23, reach regional final

Catonsville senior Ashley Dickey scored a game-high 33 points and the Comets recorded 28 steals to cruise to a 62-23 girls basketball victory over visiting Perry Hall on Tuesday night in the Class 4A North Region I semifinals.
The Comets (18-4) will play at Western in the regional final Thursday.
In addition to being the top scorer, Dickey added 10 steals, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
“We did not match up very well and they have one of the best players in the county in No. 4 Dickey,” Perry Hall coach Ray Burrows said.
Catonsville forced 37 turnovers and had seven players with multiple steals, including Asaani Offer (six), Alexis Johnson (five), Leah Vacin (four), Marisa Massimini (three), Taylor Whalen, Morgan Belt and Emily Altmann (two each).
“We knew what the game plan was. We talked about it in practice Saturday and Monday,” Catonsville coach Mike Mohler said. “We said, ‘Guys, we are going [to defend] 94 feet, we are not stopping and we said there are going to be some times we might get hurt on it, but at some point they are just going to say enough of this,’ and they did.”
Catonsville led 11-4 after the first quarter with Massimini’s putback starting the scoring and Dickey’s 3-pointer finishing it.
Jordan White’s three with 28 seconds left in the quarter was the only field goal for the Gators, who were playing without top player Lily Hines after she tore her ACL in mid-February.
“It’s a shame their best player wasn’t in the game. We always want to go against the other team’s best,” Mohler said. “We don’t want advantages like that, but it’s just the way it is. Injuries happen.”
Catonsville stepped up the intensity in the second quarter and brought in fresh reserves in Vacin, Altmann and Belt and they extended the lead to 34-6 at halftime.
“We wanted the defense to dictate the offense and so it did,” Mohler said.
Dickey had 10 points and Whalen and Massimini had four each in the quarter. All three seniors were playing their final game on the Comets’ home court.
“Once we got going as a team we are pretty unstoppable,” said Massimini, citing the Comets’ relentless pressing defense in the second quarter that forced 15 turnovers. “He [Mohler] said keep it up the whole time, don’t stop the whole 32 minutes, the game is never over.”
When the Gators (11-4) did break the press, they struggled making layups.
“They kind of got a little bit intimidated especially when you’ve got people all around you and then you’ve got people double-teaming you,” Mohler said.
Burrows felt the same frustration.
“I’ve got a good group of girls. They missed the layups and they got down on themselves and they are a very good team and we didn’t put the ball in the basket and then it just snowballed from there,” Burrows said.
Dickey took over in the second half, scoring 18 points on several breakaways.
“She is unstoppable once she gets rolling,” Massimini said.
The highlight for the Gators came from Emily Rennie in the fourth quarter when she scored eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Despite the loss, Burrows praised his squad.
“We had a good year. We finished 11-4 in the county and we won a playoff game,” he said. “Our JV team won the county championship, so we are looking forward to the future and we had a good season and we just move on from there.”
Massimini is happy to be looking ahead to the regional final.
“Definitely, I’m very excited,” she said.
Scoring
Catonsville 62
Ashley Dickey 33, Alexis Johnson 10, Marisa Massimini 6, Taylor Whalen 5, Asaani Offer 3, Morgan Belt 2, Emily Bartlet 2, Leah Vacin 1.
Perry Hall 23
Emily Rennie 8, Charlie Henry 5, Jordan White 3, Maya Sawaini 3, Jordan Giansante 2, Day Francis 2.
Halftime: Cat. 34-6