(Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County Sports Baltimore County Maryland Parkville vs Catonsville Football | PHOTOS Sep 24, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville SB #11, Daniel Heffern, scores the game's 1st TD in the 1st quarter. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville Football Head Coach, Jaren Maybin during half-time. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville SB #11, Daniel Heffern gains little yardage before being tackled by Parkville DB #28, Jaiden Caple. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville TE #6, Peter Nnodim is tackled after reception for short yardage by Catonsville DB #21, Josh Williams. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville SB #33, Anthony Fliggins is stopped after a short gain by Parkville LB #10, Joshua Obayemi and DB #28, Jaiden Caple. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville Head Coach, Justin Payne on the sideline. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville DB #3, Brandein Savage intercepts this pass intended for Catonsville SB #2,Damon Chase and returns it for a TD, making the score 27-7 in the 4th quarter. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville SB #16, Carlito Jones sheds a tackler and makes a 1st down. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsviille students support their team during Friday night football. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville DB #6, Peter Nnodim puts a hit on Catonsville #16, Carlito Jones before turning the corner, Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville SB #16, Carlito Jones breaks through for a huge yardage. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville RB #5, Conner Hamilton is stopped short of a 1st down, tackled by Catonsville DB #11, Daniel Heffern and DB #17, Nathan Scott. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville QB #11, Kamoree Woodson is stopped for short yardage by Catonsville DB #28, Kikeem Ferguson. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville fans enjoy watching Friday night football. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville QB #11, Kamoree Woodson follows his blocker for short yardage. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville WR #2, Joshua Smith, makes this reception to score Parkville's 1st TD, tying the game at 7. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville WR #2, Joshua Smith and RB #3, Brandein Savage celebrate Smith's TD in the end zone. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville RB #5, Conner Hamilton runs through the hole for a 1st down Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Cheerleaders cheer during Friday night football in Catonsville. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville Head Coach, Justin Payne on the sideline before start of the 2nd half. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville SB #33, Anthony Fliggins, takes the opening kickoff down to near Parkville's 20 yard line. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville WR #2, Joshua Smith makes this catch in the end zone, his second TD, making the 21-7 in the 4th quarter. Catonsville DB #1, Jayvon Brown defending. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Catonsville DB #21, Josh Williams breaks up a pass play to Parkville RB #22, Kameron Greene. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Parkville vs Catonsville Football Parkville RB #3, Brandein savage scrambles away from Catonsville LB #30, Karon Pearson and DB Jayvon Brown for short yardage. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement