Parkville vs Catonsville Football | PHOTOS

Parkville DB #3, Brandein Savage intercepts this pass intended for Catonsville SB #2,Damon Chase and returns it for a TD, making the score 27-7 in the 4th quarter. Catonsville Comets hosted Parkville Knights in football Friday, September 24, 2021. Parkville defeated Catonsville 34-7. Previously unbeaten Catonsville falls to (3-1) as Parkville climbs to (2-2) (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)