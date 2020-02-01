On the lacrosse field, Catonsville High senior Sophi Wrisk is known for her ability to score and set up her teammates.
On the basketball court, the University of Maryland lacrosse recruit specializes on defense, rebounding and all-around hustle.
On Friday night, in the Comets’ 66-34 victory over visiting Overlea, Wrisk took her game to a new level, scoring a career-high 18 points.
She scored most of them on layups, but her 15-footer from the foul line with 5:01 remaining in the first half, was the longest field goal made by any Comet all night.
That bucket extended a 15-5 first-quarter lead to 26-8.
In the third quarter she made a 6-foot baby hook and 8-foot running hook.
“I’ve really been putting in a lot of work down low and its really paying off right now,” Wrisk said.
The Catonsville defense gave her ample opportunities to score as they forced 52 turnovers, including 29 in the first half when the Comets took a 30-15 lead into intermission.
“We’ve been holding the last few teams to almost 30 or less, so that’s what we really judge it on and just play team-ball and push it and do the stuff we can,” Catonsville coach Mike Mohler said.
The win was the fifth straight as the Comets improved to 10-6.
Wrisk praised her teammates for allowing her to get more touches.
“My teammates did a lot for me, I couldn’t do it without them, just them working hard on defense allowing me to get some steals and looking for me down low and everything and we just really worked as a team,” Wrisk said.
That defense was spearheaded by Kolby Weedon. She led the Comets with eight steals, to go along with 10 points.
“Kolby is so athletic,” Mohler said. “That play she made at the half, she caught that ball with one arm on the ground, she’s done three or four things where you are just ‘Wow.’”
Jen Lewis (10 points, 4 steals), Ashley Dickey (9 points, 6 steals) and Amber McDevitt (4 steals) also gave spirited defensive efforts.
“Defense is a huge part of our game, coach Mike always says defense wins games, and so that’s what we really focus on,” Wrisk said.
Catonsville put the game away in the third quarter when they outscored the Falcons 25-12 and took a 55-27 lead into the final stanza.
“Overlea worked hard, they fought hard and tried to do their stuff, we just out-manned them a little bit, that’s all,” Mohler said.
Overlea was led by Cindy Velasquez (11 points) and Talieqh Armstrong (8).
Catonsville has six games remaining, including games against defending Class 1A state champion Pikesville at home on Feb. 14 and at improved New Town on Feb. 19.
“I think we have a lot more confidence as the season goes on,” Wrisk said. “I think when we started out we were not so sure how we were going to do, but as the season went on I think we improved ourselves and it’s only going to get better from here on out.”
Scoring
Catonville 66
Sophi Wrisk 18, Kolby Weedon 10, Jen Lewis 10, Ashley Dickey 9, Rianna Saunders 6, Marisa Massimini 3, Jordan Johnson 2, Kaiya Watkins-Brent 2, Maddi McLean 2, Ali Kahler 2, Jen McDevitt 2.
Overlea 34
Cindy Velasquez 11, Talieqh Armstrong 8, Jaymes Kirby 5, Zaniya Jenkins 4, Tykeir 2, Elizabeth Harris 2, Alicia Taylor 2.