Late free throw helps New Town girls basketball get past Catonsville, 32-31, on Comets’ senior night

It was senior night for four Catonsville High seniors, but it was New Town senior Jalane Campbell who spoiled the host Comets chances for victory. Campbell made a free throw with 25.7 left in the game and the Titans held on for a 32-31 victory.
Campbell scored all seven of her points from the foul line, including hitting 6 of 8 in the fourth quarter, and held her own against a relentless Catonsville (15-4) defense.
“She is the heart of the team,” New Town coach Steve Anderson said. “She comes alive when we need her to come alive. She is the senior point guard. She is the heartbeat of the team. It runs through her.”
Before the game, Comet seniors Ashley Dickey, Marisa Massimini, Taylor Whalen and Morgan Belt were showered with gifts and kind words from Catonsville coach Mike Mohler and teammates.
Dickey was the Comets’ leading scorer with 16 points, but she didn’t get going until the second quarter.
New Town (13-4) took a 9-2 lead in the first quarter as Nialah Mingo scored six of her team-high 11 points.
Belt’s layup off a Dickey assist was the only Catonsville field goal of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Comets switched to a 2-1-2 zone and the Titans went cold.
New Town’s only field goal of the frame came with 11 seconds left after a steal and fast-break layup by Mingo. That ended an 8:31 scoring drought.
Catonsville rallied to tie it at 11 at halftime, as Dickey scored six points, Massimini scored a pair and Asaani Offer scored one.
Catonsville decided to turn up the pace in the third quarter and Dickey led the charge with six transition points.
“What we talked about at halftime that we are struggling in our halfcourt and we’ve got to try and get some easy buckets,” Mohler said. “We didn’t want to walk it up, let’s get up there and try to get some transition buckets and [Dickey] did.”
“We decided to just run the floor and just up the pace,” Dickey added.
Dickey and Offer had four rebounds and Lexi Johnson had three, and Massimini had two steals in the quarter.
New Town only made one field goal until a 3-pointer by Nasia Hart with 57 seconds left and pair of free throws by Janiya Burton with 6.5 seconds left cut an eight-point deficit to five, 23-18 at the break.
A free throw by Dickey made it 24-19 with 6:34 left in the game before the Titans went on a 10-0 run to seize a 29-24 advantage with 3:20 left in the game.
Trailing by five, Catonsville’s press, led by Massimini, forced consecutive turnovers and the Comets capitalized. Ellie Altmann hit a 10-footer with 2:12 left and Offer’s two free throws with 1:56 left made it 29-28.
Campbell answered with a pair of three throws with 1:31 remaining before Dickey’s trey tied the score at 31 with 34 seconds left.
Campbell’s free throw broke the tie and Catonsville failed to convert in the final seconds.
“I’m proud of the way that we finished. We didn’t start as strong as we needed to start, but we finished strong,” Anderson said. “Our defense came alive when they needed to.”
“All night we had problems finishing around the rim and foul shots are kind of a little bit of a nemesis which is disappointing,” Mohler said. “In all honesty, that was a great basketball atmosphere, you had fans into it, the kids were playing hard.”
The Comets were 7-for-19 from the foul line and New Town was 9-for-22 from the foul line, but 6-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
They made up for it with three clutch 3-pointers in the second half.
A lot of teams try to play us in a zone because they figure that we can’t shoot,” Anderson said. “We are a penetrating team most of the time, but if you give it to us, we are going to take the shot and when we are hot, we are going to get hot. The girls got hot when we needed to.”
The Comets may get a home playoff game, but Mohler spoke fondly of the four seniors who were recognized Wednesday night.
“Ashley put everything out there she could, the shots that she normally makes, especially her drives just didn’t go,” he said. “Morgan, Taylor and Marissa, they play hard, they give you as much as they can.”
Scoring
New Town 32
Nialah Mingo 11, Jalane Campbell 7, Nasia Hart 6, Janiya Burton 6, Addison Gillian-Bagley 2.
Catonsville 31
Ashley Dickey 16, Asaani Offer 5, Ellie Altman 2, Marisa Massimini 2, Leah Vacin 2, Morgan Belt 2, Lexi Johnson 2.