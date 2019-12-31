Individual athletes and teams gave fans a lot to be excited about in sports during 2019. Take a look back at some of the highlights covered by the Catonsville Times.
Catonsville boys lacrosse upsets Dulaney
Catonsville High’s boys lacrosse team built a 7-2 lead through three quarters and held on for a 7-6 victory over Dulaney (11-4) in Section I of the Class 4A North Region tournament.
Catonsville (7-8) got a great defensive stand from goalie Ian Callanan (nine saves).
“Ian was laser-focused,” Catonsville coach K.R. Schultz said. “Ian works so hard, he really does and it’s a cool thing to see him have that win under his belt.”
They also got tremendous work on faceoffs from senior T.J. Wess, who helped the Comets win 13 of 16 overall and 10 of the first 11.
Runner Juliette Whittaker makes national statement
Mount de Sales sophomore cross country runner Juliette Whittaker finished 13th at the Foot Locker National Championship race, held at Balboa Park in San Diego, California, on Dec. 14 and it earned her All-America status.
She qualified for the race by finishing seventh at the Foot Locker Northeast regional cross country championships in the Bronx, New York, in late November.
In a field of 179 runners, she posted a personal-record 5,000-meter time of 17:56.9.
She also won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship and Bull Run Elite race.
Adam Kolarek was a dandy Dodger
Adam Kolarek made his Major League debut in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 2007 Catonsville High graduate was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer and made his first Major League postseason appearance in game one of the National League Division Series with a strikeout of Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.
The Dodgers were leading 2-0 in the top of the seventh when he got the key out and the Dodgers went on to a 6-0 triumph.
He retired Soto on a groundout in a loss in game two and struck him out again in the Dodgers’ 10-4 win in game three.
In 26 appearances during the regular season for the Dodgers Kolarek had two wins and posted an 0.77 earned run average and 0.94 WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched).
Mount St. Joe’s Bishop leads miracle comeback
Mount Saint Joseph's James Bishop made a buzzer-beating three-pointer as Mount St. Joseph rallied from an 8-point deficit in the final minute of the MIAA A Conference playoff semifinals to tie McDonogh, 55-55.
Bishop scored six of his game-high 32 points in overtime and the Gaels won, 69-64.
Western Tech volleyball wins region title again
The Western Tech volleyball team earned its third straight regional title by sweeping Pikesville.
They finished 15-3 after falling to Smithsburg in the state semifinals.
Western Tech was led by the hitting of Rachael Durham and Avaion Barry (six kills each). Sheri Adewumi added five kills and setter Beatrice Daudelin dished out 21 assists.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team. A number of them have been on my varsity squad since they were 10th graders and they’ve done everything that you could ask from a volleyball perspective,” Western Tech coach Eric Jett said. “We feel like family.”
Catonsville football wins homecoming game
After going on the road to Howard County for the first two games of the season and returning undefeated, the Catonsville High football team was welcomed home with a spirited homecoming crowd in a 35-0 triumph over neighborhood rival Western Tech.
Defense was dominant for the Comets as they held the Wolverines to 79 total yards from scrimmage. They forced three fumbles and kept constant pressure on Western Tech sophomore quarterback Ahmed Oubaid.
Senior nose guard Jamie Taylor, who weighs 140 pounds, was one of the linemen pressuring Oubaid, along with Dashawn Dixon and Parker Douala.
The Comets, who won one game in 2018, won their fourth straight game the following week before the undefeated season came to a half in a 34-14 loss to Parkville.
Comet lacrosse trio earns Under Armour honors
Brian Ruppel, Chris Huppmann and James Azbill were key starters as freshmen on the 2019 Catonsville boys lacrosse team that defeated Dulaney by a goal before falling by one goal to eventual state finalist Howard in the Class 4A North Region playoffs.
Although it ended their first prep season, the dynamic trio was showcased at the 2019 Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Weekend June 27-30 as players for the Baltimore Boys in the Command tournament.
Players on the Command teams are rising freshmen and sophomores.
Along with Westminster’s Alex Steers, they were the only non-private school players selected to the 23-player squad.
Mount de Sales volleyball three-peats
Loaded with experience and firepower, third-ranked Mount de Sales was favored to win another volleyball championship this year.
The team featured two All-Metro players and a two-time defending championship resume.
In the end, though, it was a freshman that propelled them to a title.
Freshman Kelenna Onukwugha stepped to the service line with her team trailing 12-11 in the fifth set and posted an ace and four more service winners to lead the Sailors.
Mount de Sales won 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13 over a spirited Maryvale Prep to win the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship at Goucher College.
Catonsville baseball rallies past Towson
In a feature baseball matinee of two teams who came into the game sporting 10-2 records, host Catonsville rallied from a 4-0 deficit for a 6-4 victory over Towson.
Senior pitchers Ben Hall, the Catonsville Times 2019 Male Athlete of the Year, and Will Jones combined to strike out 11 Generals on the summer-like day.
Hall hurled four innings and allowed two earned runs and Jones fanned five in three scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
Catonsville’s George Berbakos (2-for-3) drove in three runs and Nick Eiswert knocked in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.
Western Tech basketball star hits milestone
The Western Tech girls basketball team took a 17-3 record into the Baltimore County championship game at Pikesville, but they were forced to play the game without top player Tiffany Manning, who was out with an ankle injury.
Although the Wolverines lost, 53-30 to Pikesville, the absent Manning did have a magical moment earlier in the season when the junior, who averaged 19 points a game, scored her 1,000th career point in the Wolverines win over Catonsville.
Western Tech coach Alan Lagon felt her loss against Pikesville, but praised her team.
“We did a great job of hustling, even though we knew Tiffany wasn’t going to play,” Lagon said. “I thought we responded very well, but you could see offensively, especially in the third quarter, we kind of missed her.”
Kristen Zaranski reaches milestone in epic victory
The end of the fourth quarter of top-seeded Mount de Sales’ 57-51 semifinal playoff win over fifth-seeded Glenelg Country (15-12) School showcased two clutch performers in Sailor sophomore Anya Walker and Dragon senior Taylor Gillis (21 points), but the overtime featured the player of the game in Kristen Zaranski.
Zaranski scored 11 of the Sailors’ 12 overtime points and advanced them to the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship game.
Zaranski, who scored her 1,000th career point in the Sailors’ 62-48 win over St. Paul’s during the regular season, finished with 27 points against Glenelg Country School.
MSJ wins third straight MIAA wrestling title
The Mount Saint Joseph wrestling team won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association wrestling tournament for the third straight year.
The Gaels placed 10 wrestlers in the championship finals and produced six champions.
The Gaels amassed 332 team points, easily outdistancing McDonogh (243).
St. Joe’s Chris Barnabae, Nathan Porter, Connor Strong, Zach Phillips, Justin Henry and Isaac Righter were crowned champions.
Catonsville softball rallies past Dulaney
In Catonsville’s second game against a quality Baltimore County softball squad in five days, the host Comets rallied with six runs in their final two at bats and secured a 7-2 victory over Dulaney.
Dulaney led 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Don’ya Truesdale (2-for-4) belted a two-run double off the right-field wall with the bases loaded.
“I looked out on the field and I said, ‘Bases loaded, I know this is my pitch and I saw where she was putting it every time and I was just ready to put some runs in,’ ” Truesdale said. “I was just looking for it and I went for it and I drove it.”
Two batters later, Maddie Sampson (3-for-4) stroked a two-run single and the Comets led 5-2.
They added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double off the wall by Erin Kreis (2-for-4) and single up the middle by Truesdale.
Marshall dominates draws to lead Catonsville over Dulaney
Catonsville (6-1) defeated Dulaney, 18-14, in girls lacrosse and Comet junior midfielder Lindsey Marshall had four goals and two assists.
Marshall also won the first seven draws of the game and 14 of 17 in the opening half.
She didn’t take three draws in the second half, while getting a break, but won 9 of 14 in the half to finish 23 of 31 overall.
“Number three (Marshall) was excellent on the circle and she was able to get it to herself quite a bit,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said.