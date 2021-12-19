After Jasmine Dickey’s jersey is retired, sister Ashley scores 23 points to lead Catonsville girls basketball over Mount de Sales

“She is our leader and she is one of our captains, but she is so much more,” Adair said. “I’m very proud of her, people talk about her from the sense of what she does as an athlete, but I love highlighting who she is as a person and it starts with her family and it starts with her investment and she just rolls her sleeves up and works and she is the true example of hard work pays off and it’s paid off in so many ways, for her to be honored today, for no one to be able to wear the No. 20 is befitting to who she is and what she worked for.”