Boosted by seven pins and three forfeits, host Catonsville High celebrated senior night with a 63-15 victory over Lansdowne (6-3) in wrestling action.
The win was the eighth straight dual-meet triumph for the Comets (8-1) since a season-opening loss to Owings Mills.
Catonsville seniors Mike Bowers, Zach Einolf, Ewan Hemmis, Brandon Hull, Mateen Kareem, Querell Montaque, Grant Nyland, Tye Perry, Parker Ritter and Chase Ritter were honored before they dominated a depleted Vikings squad.
Hemmis, Montaque and Kareem celebrated with pins, along with sophomores Eric Grap and Josh Sampson and freshmen Daniel Hernandez Perez and Mason Ritter.
“They are wrestling well, they wrestled well this past weekend at North County,” said Catonsville coach Eric Warm, who noted Kareem placed second and upended the top seed.
Kareem (285 pounds) picked up where he left off with a 27-second pin of Donte Sherwood.
“He’s starting to get into his form,” Warm said.
Kareem’s season got off to a slow start because he failed to make weight before the opener.
“I exercised a lot like two times a day, I would eat one meal a day and drink lots of water,” said Kareem, who estimated he lost around 18 pounds after football season. “That’s what I did to get down to the weight I’m at right now.”
Kareem was prepared for his match against Lansdowne because of the tough North County tournament.
“We had a tournament this past weekend and the competition was really high at the tournament, compared to the match I had today, so I just went our there and handled business like usual,” he said.
In the closest match of the night, Catonsville’s Thomas Grap won a 2-1 decision over Idriss Zoutina at 138 pounds.
The only other match to go the distance was at 126 where Lansdowne’s Jacob Lipscomb defeated Ismael Diaz, 10-5, for his 105th career victory.
Lipscomb improved to 23-1 along with Kyree Briscoe, who won a first-period pin at 182.
Riley Bozeman, a state runner-up last year, didn’t wrestle because of a neck injury.
“Right now, we have a few guys sick and we have a few holes, so our team matches aren’t the strongest, but I feel like tournament-wise I feel like we have a few really solid guys,” said Lipscomb, who went to the state tournament as a freshman and junior.
His goal is to get back to states, but he won’t forget his 100th win.
“I beat a kid from Milford, Del., I actually won 1-0, I got an escape in the second period and the whole third period I had to ride him out and I was able to ride him out the whole time and secure the win,” said Lipscomb, who recalled another significant 1-0 victory in his career.
“My freshman year I ended up qualifying for the state tournament on a 1-0 win. There have definitely been a lot of 1-0 wins that are really close and you just wind up coming out on top.”
Lansdowne’s only other win against Catonsville was a first-period pin by Altof Meraj at 195.
Lipscomb wasn’t the only wrestler with 100 wins in the match. Catonsville’s Ewan Hemmis also passed that mark earlier this month.
He’s one of the top grapplers for a balanced Catonsville squad that lost senior tri-captain Mike Bowers (170) to an elbow dislocation in a match against Perry Hall earlier this month
“They (Catonsville) are solid top to bottom, they don’t have too many weaknesses,” Dunn said. “As a team, they are fantastic and it shows in their record.”
Scoring
Catonsville 63 Lansdowne 15
132: Ewan Hemmis (C) fall Brian Martinez (L), 1:49.
138: Thomas Grap (C) dec. Idriss Zoutina (L), 2-1.
145: Eric Grap (C) fall Ryan Majka (L), :41.
152: Chase Ritter (C) won by forfeit.
160: Zach Einholf (C) won by forfeit.
170: Brandon Hull (C) won by forfeit.
182: Kyree Briscoe (L) fall Ethan Shifflet (C), 1:21.
195: Altof Meraj (L) fall Grant Nyland (C), 1:49.
220: Querell Montaque (C) fall Adam Abassi (L), 2:20.
285: Mateen Kareem (C) fall Donte Sherwood (L), :27.
106: Josh Sampson (C) fall Lucas Kirby (L), 1:12.
113: Daniel Hernandez Perez (C) fall Scott Snyder (L), 5:29.
120: Mason Ritter (C) fall Jacob Young (L), 3:27.
126: Jacob Lipscomb (L) dec. Ismael Diaz (C), 10-5.